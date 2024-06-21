June 21, 2024 To Whom It May Concern, Company Name: Nippon Steel Corporation Representative: Tadashi Imai Representative Director and President and COO Stock listing: Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, / Nagoya Stock Exchange / Fukuoka Stock Exchange / Sapporo Securities Exchange Code Number: 5401 Contact: Public Relations Center, General Administration Div. Telephone: +81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 3419

Announcement Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds

Due 2024 and Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds Due 2026

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces the adjustment of Conversion Price for each of the Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024 and the Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2026 (collectively, the "Bonds"). Defined terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning assigned to them in the respective Terms and Conditions of each series of the Bonds.

Adjustment of Conversion Price

Name of issue Conversion Price Conversion Price prior to the adjustment after the adjustment Zero Coupon Convertible ¥2,413.3 ¥2,356.2 Bonds due 2024 Zero Coupon Convertible ¥2,528.8 ¥2,469.0 Bonds due 2026 Effective Date As of April 1, 2024 (Japan time)

Reason for the Adjustment

Adjustment of conversion price pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of each series of the Bonds due to the Extraordinary Dividend resulting from payment of a year-end dividend of ¥85 per share of common stock of the Company. The payment of such dividend was approved at the 100th general meeting of shareholders of the Company on June 21, 2024.

Note: This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing general information regarding the Bonds, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan.