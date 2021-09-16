Nippon Steel : Announcement Regarding the Issuance of Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds Due in 2024 and Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds Due in 2026

September 16, 2021 To Whom It May Concern, Company name: NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION Representative: Eiji Hashimoto Representative Director and President Stock listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo Stock Exchange Code number: 5401 Contact: Shinnosuke Arita, General Manager, Public Relations Center Telephone: +81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 2977, 3419

Announcement Regarding the Issuance of Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds Due 2024 and Zero

Coupon Convertible Bonds Due 2026

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company has decided to issue Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds (bonds with stock acquisition rights, tenkanshasaigata shinkabu yoyakuken-tsukishasai) due 2024 (the "Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights due 2024") and Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2026 (the "Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights due 2026;" together with Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights due 2024, collectively, the "Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights") pursuant to the decision of the Representative Director and President of the Company, upon a delegation by a resolution of its Board of Directors at a meeting held on September 14, 2021.

Background and Purposes of the Issuance of the Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights

In order to continue growing with the aim of becoming "the Best Steelmaker with World-Leading Capabilities," that contributes to Japan's industrial competitiveness from the present and into the future, in accordance with the "our value to pursue the world's best technology and strength in manufacturing and contribute to the development of society by providing world class products and services," the Company published a new management plan developed with the following four pillars of our business strategies on March 5, 2021:

Rebuilding its domestic steel business and strengthening its group's management; Promoting a global strategy to deepen and expand its overseas business; Taking on the challenge of zero-carbon steel; and Promoting digital transformation strategies.

Going forward, by steadily promoting the management plan, the Company plans to achieve

100 million tons of global crude steel capacity per annum (Note 1) through the combined efforts of its strong mother mills in Japan (Note 2) and local mills overseas, and to achieve business growth and reduce its impact on the environment, by taking on the challenge of the "Nippon Steel Carbon Neutral Vision 2050 - The Challenge of Zero-Carbon Steel."

In connection with the promoting the pillars of its management plan, the Company plans to make 2,400 billion yen of capital expenditures, 600 billion yen of business investments and 100 billion yen or more of investments in digital transformation for FY 2021-25 (consolidated, on an approval basis). In order to achieve 2050 zero-carbon steel, the Company estimates that it will require, in the best-case scenario, approximately 500 billion yen in R&D and approximately 4,000-5,000 billion yen in capital expenditure for the foreseeable future.

In order to realize the Company's growth strategies, it is expected that a large amount of funding will be required for the initiatives above in the future. The Company has decided to issue the Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights based on the belief that it is necessary to strengthen its financial base in order