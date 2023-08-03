This document is the English translation of the official Japanese version of the Press Release ("Official Japanese Version"). This English translation was prepared for your reference, to help you understand what is stated in the Official Japanese Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Official Japanese Version and the English translation, the Official Japanese Version will prevail.

August 3, 2023 To Whom It May Concern, Company name: Nippon Steel Corporation Representative: Eiji Hashimoto, Representative Director and President Stock listing Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange / Nagoya Stock Exchange / Fukuoka Stock Exchange / Sapporo Securities Exchange Code number: 5401 Contact: Public Relations Center, General Administration Div. (Telephone: +81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 2977, 3419) Company name: Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd. Representative: Yukito Ishiwa, Representative Director and President (Unlisted) Contact: Public Relations Office, Sustainability & Public Relations Department (Telephone: +81-3-6665-2366)

Announcement of Conclusion of a Company Split Agreement regarding a Company Split (Simplified

Absorption-type Company Split) between

Nippon Steel Corporation and Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd.

As announced in the press release titled "Announcement of Conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") regarding a Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split) between Nippon Steel Corporation and Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd." dated as of March 29, 2023, Nippon Steel Corporation ("NSC") and Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd. ("NSE"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSC, concluded an MOU regarding the transfer of part of the steel plant business of NSE to NSC by means of a company split (the "Company Split"). NSC and NSE hereby announce that they have today decided to conclude a Company Split Agreement between them regarding the Company Split. At NSC, directors made the decision based on a mandate from the board of directors, and at NSE, the decision was made by a resolution of the board of directors. Details are as follows.

Since the Company Split is a simplified absorption-type company split in which the parent company succeeds to the business of its wholly-owned subsidiary, the disclosed matters and contents are partially omitted.

1. Purpose of the Company Split

NSE provides in its steel plant business high-quality, environmentally conscious, and energy-saving steel plant equipment, both in and outside of Japan, by utilizing its wealth of knowledge, technologies and achievements accumulated over more than half a century.

The purpose of the Company Split is to strengthen facilities engineering system through the optimal allocation of management resources among Nippon Steel group to further promote the development of innovative process technologies and introduction of equipment, etc. to support NSC's carbon neutrality and the manufacture of high-value-added products. Under the Company Split, NSC will take over the business (the "Business") conducted by NSE's Plant & Machinery Sector (excluding business, etc. related to the coke dry quenching (CDQ) system conducted by the Plant & Machinery Business Department).