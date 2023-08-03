This document is the English translation of the official Japanese version of the Press Release ("Official Japanese Version"). This English translation was prepared for your reference, to help you understand what is stated in the Official Japanese Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Official Japanese Version and the English translation, the Official Japanese Version will prevail.
August 3, 2023
To Whom It May Concern,
Company name:
Nippon Steel Corporation
Representative:
Eiji Hashimoto,
Representative Director and President
Stock listing
Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange / Nagoya Stock
Exchange / Fukuoka Stock Exchange / Sapporo
Securities Exchange
Code number:
5401
Contact:
Public Relations Center, General Administration Div.
(Telephone: +81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 2977, 3419)
Company name:
Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Yukito Ishiwa, Representative Director and President
(Unlisted)
Contact:
Public Relations Office, Sustainability & Public
Relations Department
(Telephone: +81-3-6665-2366)
Announcement of Conclusion of a Company Split Agreement regarding a Company Split (Simplified
Absorption-type Company Split) between
Nippon Steel Corporation and Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd.
As announced in the press release titled "Announcement of Conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") regarding a Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split) between Nippon Steel Corporation and Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd." dated as of March 29, 2023, Nippon Steel Corporation ("NSC") and Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd. ("NSE"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSC, concluded an MOU regarding the transfer of part of the steel plant business of NSE to NSC by means of a company split (the "Company Split"). NSC and NSE hereby announce that they have today decided to conclude a Company Split Agreement between them regarding the Company Split. At NSC, directors made the decision based on a mandate from the board of directors, and at NSE, the decision was made by a resolution of the board of directors. Details are as follows.
Since the Company Split is a simplified absorption-type company split in which the parent company succeeds to the business of its wholly-owned subsidiary, the disclosed matters and contents are partially omitted.
1. Purpose of the Company Split
NSE provides in its steel plant business high-quality, environmentally conscious, and energy-saving steel plant equipment, both in and outside of Japan, by utilizing its wealth of knowledge, technologies and achievements accumulated over more than half a century.
The purpose of the Company Split is to strengthen facilities engineering system through the optimal allocation of management resources among Nippon Steel group to further promote the development of innovative process technologies and introduction of equipment, etc. to support NSC's carbon neutrality and the manufacture of high-value-added products. Under the Company Split, NSC will take over the business (the "Business") conducted by NSE's Plant & Machinery Sector (excluding business, etc. related to the coke dry quenching (CDQ) system conducted by the Plant & Machinery Business Department).
2.
Outline of the Company Split
(1)
Schedule of the Company Split
Date of decision to conclude the company split agreement
August 3, 2023
Date of conclusion of the company split agreement
August 3, 2023
Scheduled date of closing (effective date)
October 1, 2023 (planned)
- Since the Company Split falls under the category of: (i) for NSC, a simplified absorption-type company split as set forth in Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act; and (ii) for NSE, both a short-formabsorption-type company split as set forth in Article 784, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and a simplified absorption-type company split as set forth in Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, neither NSC nor NSE will hold a general meeting of shareholders for approval of the company split agreement.
- Method of the Company Split
A company split in which NSC will be the successor company and NSE will be the splitting company.
- Details of the Allotment in Relation to the Company Split
Since this is a company split between a parent company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, no allotment of shares or payment of other consideration will be made.
- Treatment of Stock Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights upon the Company Split
Not applicable.
- Change in Paid-in Capital as a Result of the Company Split
There will be no change in NSC's paid-in capital as a result of the Company Split.
- Rights and Obligations Succeeded to by the Successor Company
Under the Company Split, NSC will succeed to the assets, liabilities and other rights and obligations held by NSE in connection with the Business, as specified in the company split agreement.
- Prospects for Performance of Obligations
It has been determined that there are no problems foreseen in fulfillment of obligations to be incurred by NSC and NSE on and after the effective date of the Company Split.
3. Outlines of the Companies Involved in the Company Split
(1) NSC
1.
Name
Nippon Steel Corporation
2.
Location
2-6-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
3.
Name and Title of Representative
Eiji Hashimoto, Representative Director and President
4.
Description of Business Activities
Steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction,
chemicals and materials, system solutions
5.
Capital
¥419,524 million
6.
Date of Incorporation
April 1, 1950
7.
Number of Outstanding Shares
950,321,402 shares
8.
Fiscal Year End
March 31
9.
Major Shareholders and
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
15.0％
Shareholding Ratios (as of March
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
4.3％
31, 2023)
Nippon Life Insurance Company
2.1％
STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY
1.7％
505234
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
1.5％
Nippon Steel Group Employees Shareholding
1.3％
Association
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
1.3％
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1.1％
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
1.0％
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385781
1.0％
10. Financial Position and Operating Results for the Immediately Preceding Fiscal Year (Consolidated/IFRS)
Fiscal Year
FY ended March 2023
Total Equity
JPY 4,646,417 million
Total Assets
JPY 9,567,099 million
Equity Attributable to Owners of
JPY 4,540.59
the Parent per Share
Revenue
JPY 7,975,586 million
Business Profit*
JPY 916,456 million
Operating Profit
JPY 883,646 million
Profit Before Income Taxes
JPY 866,849 million
Profit for the Year Attributable to
JPY 694,016 million
Owners of the Parent
Basic Earnings per Share
JPY 753.66
*Business profit on consolidated statements of profit or loss indicates the results of sustainable business activities, and is an important measure to compare and evaluate Nippon Steel group's consolidated performance continuously. It is defined as being deducted cost of sales, selling general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses from revenue, and added share of profit in investments accounted for using the equity method and other operating income. Other operating income and expenses are composed mainly of dividend income, foreign exchange gains or losses, and loss on disposal of fixed assets.
(2) NSE
1.
Name
Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd.
2.
Location
1-5-1 Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
3.
Name and Title of Representative
Yukito Ishiwa, Representative Director and President
4.
Description of Business Activities
Design, construction, operation, maintenance and management
of environment & energy related facilities, pipelines, urban and
marine infrastructure and steel plant and machinery
5.
Capital
JPY 15,000 million
6.
Date of Incorporation
February 13, 2006
7.
Number of Outstanding Shares
300,000 shares
8.
Fiscal Year End
March 31
9.
Major Shareholders and
100% owned by NSC
Shareholding Ratios
10. Financial Position and Operating Results for the Immediately Preceding Fiscal Year (Non- consolidated/Japanese GAAP)
Fiscal Year
FY ended March 2023
Net Assets
JPY 90,735 million
Total Assets
JPY 215,947 million
Net Assets per Share
JPY 302,450.30
Net Sales
JPY 223,983 million
Operating Profit (loss)
(JPY 1,121 million)
Ordinary Profit
JPY 2,882 million
Net Profit (loss) for the Year
(JPY 3,567 million)
Earnings (loss) per Share
(JPY 11,890.61)
4. Outline of the Business Division to be Succeeded
- Business Description of the Division to be Succeeded
The business to be succeeded through the Company Split is the business conducted by NSE's Plant & Machinery Sector (excluding business, etc. related to the CDQ system conducted by the Plant & Machinery Business Department).
- Operating Results of the Division to be Succeeded (Fiscal Year Ended March 2023) Net sales JPY 28,086 million
(3) Items and Amounts of Assets and Liabilities to be Succeeded
ASSETS
LIABILITIES
Current assets
JPY 1,341 million
Current liabilities
JPY 526 million
Fixed assets
JPY 1,401 million
Long-term liabilities
JPY 2,217 million
Total
JPY 2,742 million
Total
JPY 2,742 million
*The above amounts are based on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2023.The actual amount of assets and liabilities to be succeeded to will be determined after adjusting the above amounts for increases and decreases up to the effective date of the Company Split.
5. Status Following the Company Split
There will be no changes in the NSC's trade name, location of head office, name and title of the representative, business descriptions, paid-in capital or fiscal year-end as a result of the Company Split.
6. Future Prospects
Since the Company Split is an absorption-type company split between a parent company and its wholly-
owned subsidiary, the impact on NSC's consolidated results will be immaterial.
(Reference) Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the current Fiscal Year (released on May 10, 2023) and Actual Consolidated Earnings Results for the Previous Fiscal Year of NSC
Profit for the
year
Basic Earnings
Revenue
Business Profit
Attributable to
per Share
Owners of the
Parent
Current FY Forecasts
JPY
JPY 650,000
JPY 370,000
(FY Ending March 31, 2024)
9,000,000
JPY 402.00
million
million
million
Previous FY Results, Actual
JPY
JPY 916,456
JPY 694,016
(FY Ended March 31, 2023)
7,975,586
JPY 753.66
million
million
million
