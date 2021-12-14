Nippon Steel : Concerning media reports

December 14, 2021
Nippon Steel Corporation
Concerning media reports
There were some articles in the media today, regarding Nippon Steel's acquisition of Thai steel companies. These articles are not based on our announcement.
While we have been considering acquisition of, and equity participation in, integrated steel mills in China, ASEAN countries and others in order to achieve "100 million tons of global crude steel capacity per annum," we have not made decision at this point in relation to what has been reported in the media today.
