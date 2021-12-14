Log in
    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
Nippon Steel : Concerning media reports

12/14/2021
December 14, 2021

Nippon Steel Corporation

Concerning media reports

There were some articles in the media today, regarding Nippon Steel's acquisition of Thai steel companies. These articles are not based on our announcement.

While we have been considering acquisition of, and equity participation in, integrated steel mills in China, ASEAN countries and others in order to achieve "100 million tons of global crude steel capacity per annum," we have not made decision at this point in relation to what has been reported in the media today.

© 2021 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:17:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 6 636 B 58 394 M 58 394 M
Net income 2022 509 B 4 479 M 4 479 M
Net Debt 2022 2 422 B 21 312 M 21 312 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,48x
Yield 2022 7,97%
Capitalization 1 699 B 14 977 M 14 952 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 106 226
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 845,50 JPY
Average target price 2 680,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiji Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Kosei Shindo Chairman
Shuhei Onoyama Representative Director & Vice President
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Ichiro Fujisaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION38.97%14 977
NUCOR CORPORATION117.24%32 355
ARCELORMITTAL36.36%27 539
TATA STEEL LIMITED81.05%19 031
POSCO5.51%18 044
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.62.19%11 921