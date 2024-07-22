By Kosaku Narioka

Nippon Steel has hired former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as an adviser, as part of efforts to complete its plan to acquire U.S. Steel.

The Japanese steelmaker said that as a former top U.S. diplomat and a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Pompeo had an unparalleled grasp of the geopolitical and security issues that U.S. is confronting today, and that he is respected on both sides of the aisle.

"We look forward to working alongside him to further emphasize the ways in which Nippon Steel's acquisition of U. S. Steel bolsters the country's economic and national security," Nippon Steel said.

The Japanese company's plan to acquire the U.S. steelmaker for $14.1 billion, which was announced in December, remains bogged down by U.S. regulatory review.

