June 7, 2024
Nippon Steel Corporation
Notice Regarding Determination of Terms and Conditions for Public Hybrid Bonds (Public Subordinated Bonds)
As previously released on May 9, 2024, Nippon Steel Corporation ("Nippon Steel") hereby announces that today it determined the terms and conditions for the issue of the public hybrid bonds (the "Bonds") with the total issue amount of 167.5 billion yen. Nippon Steel filed today a shelf registration supplement with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau. The details are as follows:
1.
Series name
Nippon Steel Corporation
Nippon Steel Corporation
Nippon Steel Corporation
4th Unsecured Subordinated
5th Unsecured Subordinated
6th Unsecured Subordinated
Bonds with interest deferrable
Bonds with interest deferrable
Bonds with interest deferrable
clause and early redemption
clause and early redemption
clause and early redemption
option
option
option
2.
Total amount of
JPY 67.5 billion
JPY 20 billion
JPY 80 billion
issue
3.
Denomination of
JPY 100 million
each bond
4.
Application of
The Bonds are subject to the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc. pursuant to
Act on Book-
Article 66, Paragraph 2 of the Act. Certificates of the Bonds may not be issued except for the cases provided
Entry Transfer
under Article 67, Paragraph 2 of the same Act.
of Company
Bonds, Shares,
etc.
5.
Initial interest
1.534% per annum (Note 1)
1.882% per annum (Note 2)
2.328% per annum (Note 3)
rate
6.
Maturity date
June 13, 2059
June 13, 2061
June 13, 2064
7.
Offering period
June 7, 2024
8.
Payment date
June 13, 2024
9.
Method of
Public offering
offering
10.
Method of
(1) Bullet maturity
redemption
(2) Early redemption
(3) Retirement by purchase
11.
Early
Early redemption may be made at
Early redemption may be made
Early redemption may be made at
redemption
Nippon Steel's discretion on each
at Nippon Steel's discretion on
Nippon Steel's discretion on each
(Note 4)
interest payment date from June
each interest payment date from
interest payment date from June
13, 2029, or on or after June 13,
June 13, 2031, or on or after
13, 2034, or on or after June 13,
2024 for reasons attributable to
June 13, 2024 for reasons
2024 for reasons attributable to
occurrence and continuation of
attributable to occurrence and
occurrence and continuation of
changes in the taxation system or
continuation of changes in the
changes in the taxation system or
in equity credit.
taxation system or in equity
in equity credit.
credit.
12.
Collateral
The Bonds are not secured or guaranteed. There are no assets reserved as security for the Bonds.
13.
Financial
No financial covenants are provided for the Bonds.
covenants
14.
Subordination
In terms of liquidation, bankruptcy, reorganization and rehabilitation proceedings, and similar
proceedings under laws other than Japanese laws, the Bonds are subordinate to Nippon Steel's ordinary
debts and superior to Nippon Steel's common shares.
15.
Interest payment
June 13 and December 13 of each year
date
16.
Deferral of
Nippon Steel may, at its discretion, defer all or part of interest payment.
interest payment
(Mandatory payment clause provided)
17.
Ratings
A- (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
A+ (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
18.
Equity credit
Class 3; equity credit 50 (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
Intermediate; 50% (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
Intermediate equity credit; 50% (S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc.)
19.
Underwriters
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.,
Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.
20.
Book-entry
Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.
transfer
institution
21.
Fiscal agent
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation
Note 1: A fixed interest rate will be applied from the day after June 13, 2024 to June 13, 2029, and variable interest rates from the day after June 13, 2029. ("Step-up interest rates" will be applied from the day after June 13, 2034 and the day after June 13, 2049.)
Note 2: A fixed interest rate will be applied from the day after June 13, 2024 to June 13, 2031, and variable interest rates from the day after June 13, 2031. ("Step-up interest rates" will be applied from the day after June 13, 2034 and the day after June 13, 2051.)
Note 3: A fixed interest rate will be applied from the day after June 13, 2024 to June 13, 2034, and variable interest rates from the day after June 13, 2034. ("Step-up interest rates" will be applied from the day after June 13, 2034 and the day after June 13, 2054.)
Note 4: Note 4 does not form a part of the terms of the Bonds and does not create a legal or contractual obligation. In the case of early redemption or retirement by purchase of the Bonds, Nippon Steel expects to refinance with financial instruments that would be recognized by credit rating agencies as equivalent to the Bonds in terms of equity credit. However, in any of the cases described in the section of the shelf registration supplements, "Regarding Restrictions concerning Refinancing upon Early Redemption and Retirement by Purchase of the Bonds" under "Special matters to be stated concerning the public offering or secondary distribution ." Nippon Steel may not make such a refinancing.
Note: This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing Nippon Steel Corporation's issue of hybrid bonds (subordinated bonds), not for the purpose of soliciting investments or performing any similar act. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities for sale in the United States. Nippon Steel Corporation has not registered and will not register the hybrid bonds under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"). No offer or sale of the hybrid bonds in the United States may be made absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. This document is concerned with Nippon Steel Corporation's issue of hybrid bonds in Japan, and no securities will be offered or sold in the United States.
© 2024 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.
