June 7, 2024

Nippon Steel Corporation

Notice Regarding Determination of Terms and Conditions for Public Hybrid Bonds (Public Subordinated Bonds)

As previously released on May 9, 2024, Nippon Steel Corporation ("Nippon Steel") hereby announces that today it determined the terms and conditions for the issue of the public hybrid bonds (the "Bonds") with the total issue amount of 167.5 billion yen. Nippon Steel filed today a shelf registration supplement with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau. The details are as follows:

1.

Series name

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation

4th Unsecured Subordinated

5th Unsecured Subordinated

6th Unsecured Subordinated

Bonds with interest deferrable

Bonds with interest deferrable

Bonds with interest deferrable

clause and early redemption

clause and early redemption

clause and early redemption

option

option

option

2.

Total amount of

JPY 67.5 billion

JPY 20 billion

JPY 80 billion

issue

3.

Denomination of

JPY 100 million

each bond

4.

Application of

The Bonds are subject to the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc. pursuant to

Act on Book-

Article 66, Paragraph 2 of the Act. Certificates of the Bonds may not be issued except for the cases provided

Entry Transfer

under Article 67, Paragraph 2 of the same Act.

of Company

Bonds, Shares,

etc.

5.

Initial interest

1.534% per annum (Note 1)

1.882% per annum (Note 2)

2.328% per annum (Note 3)

rate

6.

Maturity date

June 13, 2059

June 13, 2061

June 13, 2064

7.

Offering period

June 7, 2024

8.

Payment date

June 13, 2024

9.

Method of

Public offering

offering

10.

Method of

(1) Bullet maturity

redemption

(2) Early redemption

(3) Retirement by purchase

11.

Early

Early redemption may be made at

Early redemption may be made

Early redemption may be made at

redemption

Nippon Steel's discretion on each

at Nippon Steel's discretion on

Nippon Steel's discretion on each

(Note 4)

interest payment date from June

each interest payment date from

interest payment date from June

13, 2029, or on or after June 13,

June 13, 2031, or on or after

13, 2034, or on or after June 13,

2024 for reasons attributable to

June 13, 2024 for reasons

2024 for reasons attributable to

occurrence and continuation of

attributable to occurrence and

occurrence and continuation of

changes in the taxation system or

continuation of changes in the

changes in the taxation system or

in equity credit.

taxation system or in equity

in equity credit.

credit.

12.

Collateral

The Bonds are not secured or guaranteed. There are no assets reserved as security for the Bonds.

13.

Financial

No financial covenants are provided for the Bonds.

covenants

14.

Subordination

In terms of liquidation, bankruptcy, reorganization and rehabilitation proceedings, and similar

proceedings under laws other than Japanese laws, the Bonds are subordinate to Nippon Steel's ordinary

debts and superior to Nippon Steel's common shares.

15.

Interest payment

June 13 and December 13 of each year

date

16.

Deferral of

Nippon Steel may, at its discretion, defer all or part of interest payment.

interest payment

(Mandatory payment clause provided)

17.

Ratings

A- (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

A+ (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

18.

Equity credit

Class 3; equity credit 50 (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

Intermediate; 50% (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

Intermediate equity credit; 50% (S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc.)

19.

Underwriters

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.,

Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.

20.

Book-entry

Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

transfer

institution

21.

Fiscal agent

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Corporation

Note 1: A fixed interest rate will be applied from the day after June 13, 2024 to June 13, 2029, and variable interest rates from the day after June 13, 2029. ("Step-up interest rates" will be applied from the day after June 13, 2034 and the day after June 13, 2049.)

Note 2: A fixed interest rate will be applied from the day after June 13, 2024 to June 13, 2031, and variable interest rates from the day after June 13, 2031. ("Step-up interest rates" will be applied from the day after June 13, 2034 and the day after June 13, 2051.)

Note 3: A fixed interest rate will be applied from the day after June 13, 2024 to June 13, 2034, and variable interest rates from the day after June 13, 2034. ("Step-up interest rates" will be applied from the day after June 13, 2034 and the day after June 13, 2054.)

Note 4: Note 4 does not form a part of the terms of the Bonds and does not create a legal or contractual obligation. In the case of early redemption or retirement by purchase of the Bonds, Nippon Steel expects to refinance with financial instruments that would be recognized by credit rating agencies as equivalent to the Bonds in terms of equity credit. However, in any of the cases described in the section of the shelf registration supplements, "Regarding Restrictions concerning Refinancing upon Early Redemption and Retirement by Purchase of the Bonds" under "Special matters to be stated concerning the public offering or secondary distribution ." Nippon Steel may not make such a refinancing.

Note: This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing Nippon Steel Corporation's issue of hybrid bonds (subordinated bonds), not for the purpose of soliciting investments or performing any similar act. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities for sale in the United States. Nippon Steel Corporation has not registered and will not register the hybrid bonds under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"). No offer or sale of the hybrid bonds in the United States may be made absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. This document is concerned with Nippon Steel Corporation's issue of hybrid bonds in Japan, and no securities will be offered or sold in the United States.

