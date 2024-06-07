The Bonds are not secured or guaranteed. There are no assets reserved as security for the Bonds.

Article 66, Paragraph 2 of the Act. Certificates of the Bonds may not be issued except for the cases provided

The Bonds are subject to the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc. pursuant to

As previously released on May 9, 2024, Nippon Steel Corporation ("Nippon Steel") hereby announces that today it determined the terms and conditions for the issue of the public hybrid bonds (the "Bonds") with the total issue amount of 167.5 billion yen. Nippon Steel filed today a shelf registration supplement with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau. The details are as follows:

A+ (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.) 18. Equity credit Class 3; equity credit 50 (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.) Intermediate; 50% (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.) Intermediate equity credit; 50% (S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc.) 19. Underwriters SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. 20. Book-entry Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc. transfer institution 21. Fiscal agent Mizuho Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Note 1: A fixed interest rate will be applied from the day after June 13, 2024 to June 13, 2029, and variable interest rates from the day after June 13, 2029. ("Step-up interest rates" will be applied from the day after June 13, 2034 and the day after June 13, 2049.)

Note 2: A fixed interest rate will be applied from the day after June 13, 2024 to June 13, 2031, and variable interest rates from the day after June 13, 2031. ("Step-up interest rates" will be applied from the day after June 13, 2034 and the day after June 13, 2051.)

Note 3: A fixed interest rate will be applied from the day after June 13, 2024 to June 13, 2034, and variable interest rates from the day after June 13, 2034. ("Step-up interest rates" will be applied from the day after June 13, 2034 and the day after June 13, 2054.)

Note 4: Note 4 does not form a part of the terms of the Bonds and does not create a legal or contractual obligation. In the case of early redemption or retirement by purchase of the Bonds, Nippon Steel expects to refinance with financial instruments that would be recognized by credit rating agencies as equivalent to the Bonds in terms of equity credit. However, in any of the cases described in the section of the shelf registration supplements, "Regarding Restrictions concerning Refinancing upon Early Redemption and Retirement by Purchase of the Bonds" under "Special matters to be stated concerning the public offering or secondary distribution ." Nippon Steel may not make such a refinancing.

Note: This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing Nippon Steel Corporation's issue of hybrid bonds (subordinated bonds), not for the purpose of soliciting investments or performing any similar act. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities for sale in the United States. Nippon Steel Corporation has not registered and will not register the hybrid bonds under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"). No offer or sale of the hybrid bonds in the United States may be made absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. This document is concerned with Nippon Steel Corporation's issue of hybrid bonds in Japan, and no securities will be offered or sold in the United States.

