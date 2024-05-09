May 9, 2024

Nippon Steel Corporation

Notice Regarding Early Redemption of the First Public Subordinated Bonds and financing by Subordinated Syndicated Loans and Public Subordinated Bonds

Nippon Steel Corporation ("NSC") plans to redeem the first Unsecured Subordinated Bonds with interest deferrable clause and early redemption option (the "First Subordinated Bonds") issued on September 12, 2019, on September 12, 2024. In order to finance this redemption and to strengthen the financial foundation of NSC in anticipation of the expected acquisition of United States Steel Corporation ("U. S. Steel"), NSC plans to raise approximately 200 billion yen (up to 250 billion yen) through subordinated syndicated loans (the "Syndicated Loans") and public subordinated bonds (the "Bonds").

NSC filed today an amended shelf registration statement regarding the issuance of the Bonds to the head of Kanto Local Finance Bureau.

1. Purpose and Background of this Funding

NSC is committed to being the "Best Steelmaker with World-Leading Capabilities" and is executing its medium to long-term management plan. As part of the plan, NSC is focused on deepening and expanding its overseas business with the goal of achieving 100 million tonnes of global crude steel capacity.

In order to progress toward this goal, on December 18, 2023, NSC announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire U. S. Steel (the "Transaction"). NSC is confident that it can utilize its leading technologies and product lineup in the United States to meet the high level of demand for high-grade steel in the largest market amongst developed countries as well as sustainable growth in domestic steel demand.

NSC believes that the Transaction is a worthwhile investment because it is not only consistent with NSC's overseas business strategy but also enables NSC to diversify its global footprint. By securing integrated steel manufacturing capabilities in the United States NSC adds to its existing operational bases in ASEAN and India, where market volume and growth potential are significant. Upon completion of the Transaction, NSC's global crude steel production capacity will increase to approximately 86 million tonnes per year.

Following the close of the Transaction, NSC aims to quickly recover to a D/E ratio1 of 0.7 or lower as set forth in the medium to long-term management plan for the fiscal year 2025, due to consolidated earnings and cash flow including U. S. Steel and through appropriate financing.

1 Adjusted for the capital contents of subordinated loans and subordinated bonds, etc.