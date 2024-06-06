June 6, 2024

Nippon Steel Corporation

Notice of Changes in the role of Executive Officer

This is to announce that, with the reorganization of Tin Mill Products & Electrical Steel Sheet Division into Electrical Steel Sheet Division on July 1, 2024, it was resolved to change part of the division of business responsibilities and delegation of office for the related Executive Officer set forth below effective as of July 1, 2024.

Name Title Division of Business Responsibilities and Delegation of Office Yasunari SHIGETA Executive Officer • Head of Division, Electrical Steel Sheet Division, Flat Products Unit • Rendering assistance to Head of Unit, Flat Products Unit on Flat Products

