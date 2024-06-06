June 6, 2024
Nippon Steel Corporation
Notice of Changes in the role of Executive Officer
This is to announce that, with the reorganization of Tin Mill Products & Electrical Steel Sheet Division into Electrical Steel Sheet Division on July 1, 2024, it was resolved to change part of the division of business responsibilities and delegation of office for the related Executive Officer set forth below effective as of July 1, 2024.
Name
Title
Division of Business Responsibilities and
Delegation of Office
Yasunari SHIGETA
Executive Officer
• Head of Division, Electrical Steel Sheet
Division, Flat Products Unit
• Rendering assistance to Head of Unit, Flat
Products Unit on Flat Products
(This is the end of the document)
1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nippon Steel Corporation published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 03:03:02 UTC.