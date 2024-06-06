June 6, 2024

Nippon Steel Corporation

Notice of Changes in the role of Executive Officer

This is to announce that, with the reorganization of Tin Mill Products & Electrical Steel Sheet Division into Electrical Steel Sheet Division on July 1, 2024, it was resolved to change part of the division of business responsibilities and delegation of office for the related Executive Officer set forth below effective as of July 1, 2024.

Name

Title

Division of Business Responsibilities and

Delegation of Office

Yasunari SHIGETA

Executive Officer

• Head of Division, Electrical Steel Sheet

Division, Flat Products Unit

• Rendering assistance to Head of Unit, Flat

Products Unit on Flat Products

(This is the end of the document)

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel Corporation published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 03:03:02 UTC.