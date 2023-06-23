June 23, 2023

Nippon Steel Corporation

Notice of Executive Management of Nippon Steel Corporation on June 23, 2023

This is to announce that (i) the nomination of the members of the Board of Directors (excluding directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) was approved at the 99th Annual Shareholders Meeting held today, and (ii) the role of the members of the Board of Directors (excluding directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) as set below was subsequently determined respectively at the meetings of the Board of Directors.

Name

Title

Division of Business Responsibilities and

Delegation of Office

Kosei SHINDO

Representative Director and

Chairman

Eiji HASHIMOTO

Representative Director and

President

Naoki SATO

Representative Director and

• Digital Innovation; Information &

Executive Vice President

Communication Technology; Intellectual

Property; Safety; Environmental Technology &

Management; Plant Safety; Technical

Administration & Planning (including

Standardization); Quality Management; Plant

Engineering and Facility Management;

Ironmaking Technology; Steelmaking

Technology; Energy Technology; Slag, Cement

& Resource Recycling

• Project Leader, Next-Generation Hot Strip Mill

Project; Project Leader, Ironmaking

Operations Project; Deputy Project Leader,

India Project, Global Business Development

Sector

• Cooperating with Executive Vice President

T. Imai on Green Transformation Development

• Cooperating with Executive Vice President

H. Funakoshi on Environmental Planning

Takahiro MORI

Representative Director and

• Head of Global Business Development;

Executive Vice President

Project Leader, India Project, Global Business

Development Sector

• Accounting & Finance; Overseas Offices

(including locally incorporated companies)

1

Takashi HIROSE

Representative Director and

• Marketing Administration & Planning;

Executive Vice President

Transportation & Logistics; Project

Development; Raw Materials; Machinery &

Materials Procurement; Steel Products Units;

Domestic Office and Branches

• Deputy Project Leader, Next-Generation Hot

Strip Mill Project

• Cooperating with Executive Vice President

T. Mori on Overseas Offices (including locally

incorporated companies)

*

Kazuhisa FUKUDA

Representative Director and

• Head of Research and Development

Executive Vice President

• Cooperating with Executive Vice President

T. Imai on Green Transformation Development

Tadashi IMAI

Representative Director and

• Head of Green Transformation Development;

Executive Vice President

Project Leader, Electric Furnace Project;

Deputy Project Leader, Next-Generation Hot

Strip Mill Project

• Cooperating with Executive Vice President

H. Funakoshi on Production & Facilities

Planning concerning Corporate Planning

*

Hirofumi FUNAKOSHI

Representative Director and

• Corporate Planning; Group Companies

Executive Vice President

Planning; General Administration; Legal;

Internal Control & Audit; Human Resources;

Environmental Planning; Business

Transformation & Standardization

• Cooperating with Executive Vice President

N.Sato on Environmental Technology &

Management

• Cooperating with Executive Vice President

T. Imai on Green Transformation Development

Tetsuro TOMITA

Director, Member of the Board

Kuniko URANO

Director, Member of the Board

Notes:

Asterisks (*) indicate new members of the Board of Directors(excluding directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members).

Mr. Tetsuro TOMITA and Ms. Kuniko URANO meet the requirements of an outside director as set forth in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.

2

Reference: The members of the Board of Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members was approved at the 98th Annual Shareholders Meeting held June 23, 2022.

Name

Title

Shozo FURUMOTO

Director, Member of the BoardSenior Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

Masayoshi MURASE

Director, Member of the BoardAudit & Supervisory Committee Member

Seiichiro AZUMA

Director, Member of the BoardAudit & Supervisory Committee Member

Hiroshi YOSHIKAWA

Director, Member of the BoardAudit & Supervisory Committee Member

Masato KITERA

Director, Member of the BoardAudit & Supervisory Committee Member

Notes:

Messrs. Seiichiro AZUMA, Hiroshi YOSHIKAWA and Masato KITERA meet the requirements of an outside director as set forth in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.

3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel Corporation published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 06:08:02 UTC.