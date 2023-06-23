June 23, 2023 Nippon Steel Corporation Notice of Executive Management of Nippon Steel Corporation on June 23, 2023 This is to announce that (i) the nomination of the members of the Board of Directors (excluding directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) was approved at the 99th Annual Shareholders Meeting held today, and (ii) the role of the members of the Board of Directors (excluding directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) as set below was subsequently determined respectively at the meetings of the Board of Directors. Name Title Division of Business Responsibilities and Delegation of Office Kosei SHINDO Representative Director and Chairman Eiji HASHIMOTO Representative Director and President Naoki SATO Representative Director and • Digital Innovation; Information & Executive Vice President Communication Technology; Intellectual Property; Safety; Environmental Technology & Management; Plant Safety; Technical Administration & Planning (including Standardization); Quality Management; Plant Engineering and Facility Management; Ironmaking Technology; Steelmaking Technology; Energy Technology; Slag, Cement & Resource Recycling • Project Leader, Next-Generation Hot Strip Mill Project; Project Leader, Ironmaking Operations Project; Deputy Project Leader, India Project, Global Business Development Sector • Cooperating with Executive Vice President T. Imai on Green Transformation Development • Cooperating with Executive Vice President H. Funakoshi on Environmental Planning Takahiro MORI Representative Director and • Head of Global Business Development; Executive Vice President Project Leader, India Project, Global Business Development Sector • Accounting & Finance; Overseas Offices (including locally incorporated companies) 1

Takashi HIROSE Representative Director and • Marketing Administration & Planning; Executive Vice President Transportation & Logistics; Project Development; Raw Materials; Machinery & Materials Procurement; Steel Products Units; Domestic Office and Branches • Deputy Project Leader, Next-Generation Hot Strip Mill Project • Cooperating with Executive Vice President T. Mori on Overseas Offices (including locally incorporated companies) * Kazuhisa FUKUDA Representative Director and • Head of Research and Development Executive Vice President • Cooperating with Executive Vice President T. Imai on Green Transformation Development Tadashi IMAI Representative Director and • Head of Green Transformation Development; Executive Vice President Project Leader, Electric Furnace Project; Deputy Project Leader, Next-Generation Hot Strip Mill Project • Cooperating with Executive Vice President H. Funakoshi on Production & Facilities Planning concerning Corporate Planning * Hirofumi FUNAKOSHI Representative Director and • Corporate Planning; Group Companies Executive Vice President Planning; General Administration; Legal; Internal Control & Audit; Human Resources; Environmental Planning; Business Transformation & Standardization • Cooperating with Executive Vice President N.Sato on Environmental Technology & Management • Cooperating with Executive Vice President T. Imai on Green Transformation Development Tetsuro TOMITA Director, Member of the Board Kuniko URANO Director, Member of the Board Notes: ・Asterisks (*) indicate new members of the Board of Directors(excluding directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members). ・Mr. Tetsuro TOMITA and Ms. Kuniko URANO meet the requirements of an outside director as set forth in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act. 2