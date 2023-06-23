June 23, 2023
Nippon Steel Corporation
Notice of Executive Management of Nippon Steel Corporation on June 23, 2023
This is to announce that (i) the nomination of the members of the Board of Directors (excluding directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) was approved at the 99th Annual Shareholders Meeting held today, and (ii) the role of the members of the Board of Directors (excluding directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) as set below was subsequently determined respectively at the meetings of the Board of Directors.
Name
Title
Division of Business Responsibilities and
Delegation of Office
Kosei SHINDO
Representative Director and
Chairman
Eiji HASHIMOTO
Representative Director and
President
Naoki SATO
Representative Director and
• Digital Innovation; Information &
Executive Vice President
Communication Technology; Intellectual
Property; Safety; Environmental Technology &
Management; Plant Safety; Technical
Administration & Planning (including
Standardization); Quality Management; Plant
Engineering and Facility Management;
Ironmaking Technology; Steelmaking
Technology; Energy Technology; Slag, Cement
& Resource Recycling
• Project Leader, Next-Generation Hot Strip Mill
Project; Project Leader, Ironmaking
Operations Project; Deputy Project Leader,
India Project, Global Business Development
Sector
• Cooperating with Executive Vice President
T. Imai on Green Transformation Development
• Cooperating with Executive Vice President
H. Funakoshi on Environmental Planning
Takahiro MORI
Representative Director and
• Head of Global Business Development;
Executive Vice President
Project Leader, India Project, Global Business
Development Sector
• Accounting & Finance; Overseas Offices
(including locally incorporated companies)
1
Takashi HIROSE
Representative Director and
• Marketing Administration & Planning;
Executive Vice President
Transportation & Logistics; Project
Development; Raw Materials; Machinery &
Materials Procurement; Steel Products Units;
Domestic Office and Branches
• Deputy Project Leader, Next-Generation Hot
Strip Mill Project
• Cooperating with Executive Vice President
T. Mori on Overseas Offices (including locally
incorporated companies)
*
Kazuhisa FUKUDA
Representative Director and
• Head of Research and Development
Executive Vice President
• Cooperating with Executive Vice President
T. Imai on Green Transformation Development
Tadashi IMAI
Representative Director and
• Head of Green Transformation Development;
Executive Vice President
Project Leader, Electric Furnace Project;
Deputy Project Leader, Next-Generation Hot
Strip Mill Project
• Cooperating with Executive Vice President
H. Funakoshi on Production & Facilities
Planning concerning Corporate Planning
*
Hirofumi FUNAKOSHI
Representative Director and
• Corporate Planning; Group Companies
Executive Vice President
Planning; General Administration; Legal;
Internal Control & Audit; Human Resources;
Environmental Planning; Business
Transformation & Standardization
• Cooperating with Executive Vice President
N.Sato on Environmental Technology &
Management
• Cooperating with Executive Vice President
T. Imai on Green Transformation Development
Tetsuro TOMITA
Director, Member of the Board
Kuniko URANO
Director, Member of the Board
Notes:
・Asterisks (*) indicate new members of the Board of Directors(excluding directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members).
・Mr. Tetsuro TOMITA and Ms. Kuniko URANO meet the requirements of an outside director as set forth in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
2
Reference: The members of the Board of Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members was approved at the 98th Annual Shareholders Meeting held June 23, 2022.
Name
Title
Shozo FURUMOTO
Director, Member of the Board（Senior Audit & Supervisory Committee Member）
Masayoshi MURASE
Director, Member of the Board（Audit & Supervisory Committee Member）
Seiichiro AZUMA
Director, Member of the Board（Audit & Supervisory Committee Member）
Hiroshi YOSHIKAWA
Director, Member of the Board（Audit & Supervisory Committee Member）
Masato KITERA
Director, Member of the Board（Audit & Supervisory Committee Member）
Notes:
・Messrs. Seiichiro AZUMA, Hiroshi YOSHIKAWA and Masato KITERA meet the requirements of an outside director as set forth in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
3
