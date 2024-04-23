Participation in OTC, an Energy-Related Exhibition in the U.S.

Apr. 23, 2024

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation ("Nippon Steel") will participate in OTC (Offshore Technology Conference), scheduled to be held in Houston in the U.S. between May 6 (Mon.) and May 9 (Thur.).

OTC is an exhibition where offshore-related companies and organizations gather from all around the world. It brings over 1,300 exhibiting companies and welcomes about 30,000 attendees each year.



At this year's exhibitions, Nippon Steel will feature high-performance products such as high-end OCTG that can be used in high CO 2 concentration environments, such as CCS*1, which is expected to be a major step toward achieving carbon neutrality; HYDREXEL™ (HRX19™), a stainless steel product for handling high-pressure hydrogen with advanced resistance to hydrogen embrittlement, which is required for commercial hydrogen stations for the hydrogen economy; and HTUFF™, a thick steel plate with enhanced HAZ toughness*2, which is used for offshore wind power generation equipment mounts and offshore structures. As the need for solutions for climate change increases worldwide, we will introduce our customers to energy-related products that are expected to serve as solutions for promoting decarbonization.



Taking advantage of this exhibition event, Nippon Steel will broadly contribute to achieving a carbon neutral society in the areas of technological development and product offerings by responding to the needs for decarbonization of energy companies around the world, aiming for the goals of Nippon Steel's "Carbon Neutral Vision 2050."



The Nippon Steel Group will continue to pursue the world's best technology and manufacturing capabilities, and contribute to improving society through activities that conform to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations, with a focus on "Affordable and Clean Energy" and "Climate Action."



*1: What is CCS (Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage)?

Carbon dioxide capture and storage technology that collects CO 2 emitted from power plants, chemical plants, etc. after isolating it from other gases and then stores and injects it deep underground.



*2: What is HAZ toughness?

The toughness of parts where the metallographic structure changes due to thermal effects during welding.



▼ For the details on HYDREXEL (HRX19), a stainless steel product for handling high-pressure hydrogen, please see below.

https://www.nipponsteel.com/product/catalog_download/pdf/P106en.pdf



▼ For the details on HTUFF, a thick steel plate with enhanced HAZ toughness, please see below.

https://www.nipponsteel.com/product/catalog_download/pdf/A003en.pdf



▼ For the details on OTC, please see below.

https://2024.otcnet.org/



