Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nippon Steel : REFILE-Japanese shares hit 30-year highs as Suga offers to step down

09/03/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese shares soared on Friday, with the broad Topix index hitting a more than three-decade high, after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga offered to resign, opening the way for a fresh government that could help the ruling coalition win an upcoming election.

Nikkei share average rose 2.04% to 29,128.11, its highest close since June 16 while the broader Topix vaulted as much as 1.61% to 2,015.45, reaching levels not seen since April 1991.

For the week, the Nikkei gained 5.4%, the biggest since early November when Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election.

"Japanese shares had badly underperformed in recent months despite very strong earnings recovery and the only reason I could think of was a sense of stagnation due to the government's poor response to the pandemic," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

Suga's departure is seen as reducing the chance the ruling coalition will lose a stable majority in the upcoming lower house election that must be held by November.

Investors also bet Suga's successor, whoever that will be, is likely to compile an economic package to support pandemic-hit businesses and families before the election, a boost for stock prices.

"In terms of earnings revisions, Japan is now doing quite well in the world, which could be helping to bring fresh attention to the Japanese markets," Yuya Fukue, trader at Rheos Capital Works said.

Forward EPS of MSCI Japan has risen 30% so far this year, outpacing other major markets including U.S. , giving Japanese shares an edge after their underperformance earlier this year.

Cyclical shares such as steelmakers and security brokerages as well as semiconductor-related shares led the gains.

TSE's steelmaker index rose 4.13%, with Nippon Steel up 5.4% and JFE Holdings gaining 6.5%.

The index for electric machineries and security brokerages followed with gains of 2.4% and 2.3%.

Trading was very active, with turnover on the TSE's main board hitting 3.28 trillion yen , the highest in about two months and about 32% higher than the average over the past year.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. -2.10% 1727 End-of-day quote.74.80%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -1.97% 2159.5 End-of-day quote.62.61%
All news about NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
02:42aNIPPON STEEL : REFILE-Japanese shares hit 30-year highs as Suga offers to step d..
RE
09/02Japanese shares rise on stimulus hopes; Topix nears March peak
RE
09/01Nikkei 225 Up 1.3% on Softer Yen, Lower COVID-19 Infection Rates
MT
08/31Nikkei 225 Gains 1.1% on Wall Street Cues, Asian Rally
MT
08/30Japanese shares fall as COVID-19 worries weigh
RE
08/30NIPPON STEEL : indicates profit could top latest forecast
RE
08/30Nikkei 225 Gains 0.5% on Wall Street Cues, Softer Yen
MT
08/30Japanese stocks end higher on Wall St gains, Nikkei lags broader market
RE
08/30Nikkei tracks Wall Street rally, but markets cautious on COVID woes
RE
08/26Mitsui Bussan I-Fashion to Merge with Nippon Steel Trading's Textile Unit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 435 B 58 482 M 58 482 M
Net income 2022 367 B 3 335 M 3 335 M
Net Debt 2022 2 325 B 21 134 M 21 134 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,44x
Yield 2022 5,46%
Capitalization 1 988 B 18 078 M 18 071 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 106 226
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 159,50 JPY
Average target price 2 782,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiji Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Kosei Shindo Chairman
Shuhei Onoyama Representative Director & Vice President
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Ichiro Fujisaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION62.61%18 078
ARCELORMITTAL51.83%34 412
NUCOR CORPORATION116.73%33 857
TATA STEEL LIMITED121.44%23 493
POSCO25.92%22 367
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.81.83%13 761