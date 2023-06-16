Nippon Steel : Starting Sales of New Product ZEXEED Checkered Sheet in the High Corrosion Resistant Coated Steel Sheet Series

Starting Sales of New Product ZEXEED Checkered Sheet in the High Corrosion Resistant Coated Steel Sheet Series

Jun. 16, 2023

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation ( "Nippon Steel") will start selling ZEXEED™ Checkered Sheet in May 2023. This steel sheet is a newly added product to the high corrosion resistant coated steel sheet series ZEXEED, which launched in October 2021.



ZEXEED Checkered Sheet, along with ZEXEED, boasts a high corrosion resistance far exceeding those of the conventional high corrosion resistant coating and post plating, which is commonly used in the civil-engineering and social infrastructure sectors. (Tests conducted by Nippon Steel confirmed that its corrosion resistance on the flat surface is about twice as high as that of conventional high corrosion resistant coated steel sheets and about 10 times higher than that of hot-dip galvanized steel sheet GI.)

Nippon Steel can manufacture ZEXEED Checkered Sheet products with a thickness of 2.3 mm to 6.0mm. Post plating cannot apply to the thicknesses of 2.3mm due to thermal distortion. We envisage ZEXEED Checkered Sheet being used in such applications as parking lot floors, floors of factories, plants, and social infrastructure facilities, as well as inspection ports and stairs. By leveraging the superior corrosion resistance of ZEXEED and ZEXEED Checkered Sheet, Nippon Steel will respond to various needs of our customers and society, such as reducing life cycle costs by extending the service life of various kinds of equipment, providing measures for aging social infrastructures, as well as saving processes and construction work due to the decreasing working population.



In November 2022, Nippon Steel launched its new brand NSCarbolex™ Solution, which covers all high-performance products and solution technologies that help reduce CO2 emissions in society.

NSCarbolex Solution applies to ZEXEED and ZEXEED Checkered Sheet, which enables customers to review their manufacturing processes and extend the service life of various kinds of equipment to reduce CO2 emissions in their manufacturing processes (such as omitting painting processes and changing post plating to pre-plating) and renewal work of aging facilities.

Nippon Steel will contribute to achieving a carbon-neutral society through providing ZEXEED and ZEXEED Checkered Sheet.



Reference: NSCarbolex Solution

NSCarbolex Solution is Nippon Steel's brand that covers all high-performance products and solution technologies that help reduce CO2 emissions in society.

https://www.nipponsteel.com/product/nscarbolex/solution/



Use example of ZEXEED Checkered Sheet

(Parking lot floor plates)(Inspection port)(Stair steps)(Example of processed ZEXEED Checkered Sheet)

