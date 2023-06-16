Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-16 am EDT
2984.50 JPY   -0.15%
02:36aNippon Steel : Starting Sales of New Product ZEXEED Checkered Sheet in the High Corrosion Resistant Coated Steel Sheet Series
PU
06/13Toronto market climbs to one-week high as U.S. inflation eases
RE
06/13TSX futures rise as commodity gains, eyes on US inflation data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nippon Steel : Starting Sales of New Product ZEXEED Checkered Sheet in the High Corrosion Resistant Coated Steel Sheet Series

06/16/2023 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Starting Sales of New Product ZEXEED Checkered Sheet in the High Corrosion Resistant Coated Steel Sheet Series

Jun. 16, 2023

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation ( "Nippon Steel") will start selling ZEXEED™ Checkered Sheet in May 2023. This steel sheet is a newly added product to the high corrosion resistant coated steel sheet series ZEXEED, which launched in October 2021.

ZEXEED Checkered Sheet, along with ZEXEED, boasts a high corrosion resistance far exceeding those of the conventional high corrosion resistant coating and post plating, which is commonly used in the civil-engineering and social infrastructure sectors. (Tests conducted by Nippon Steel confirmed that its corrosion resistance on the flat surface is about twice as high as that of conventional high corrosion resistant coated steel sheets and about 10 times higher than that of hot-dip galvanized steel sheet GI.)
Nippon Steel can manufacture ZEXEED Checkered Sheet products with a thickness of 2.3 mm to 6.0mm. Post plating cannot apply to the thicknesses of 2.3mm due to thermal distortion. We envisage ZEXEED Checkered Sheet being used in such applications as parking lot floors, floors of factories, plants, and social infrastructure facilities, as well as inspection ports and stairs. By leveraging the superior corrosion resistance of ZEXEED and ZEXEED Checkered Sheet, Nippon Steel will respond to various needs of our customers and society, such as reducing life cycle costs by extending the service life of various kinds of equipment, providing measures for aging social infrastructures, as well as saving processes and construction work due to the decreasing working population.

In November 2022, Nippon Steel launched its new brand NSCarbolex™ Solution, which covers all high-performance products and solution technologies that help reduce CO2 emissions in society.
NSCarbolex Solution applies to ZEXEED and ZEXEED Checkered Sheet, which enables customers to review their manufacturing processes and extend the service life of various kinds of equipment to reduce CO2 emissions in their manufacturing processes (such as omitting painting processes and changing post plating to pre-plating) and renewal work of aging facilities.
Nippon Steel will contribute to achieving a carbon-neutral society through providing ZEXEED and ZEXEED Checkered Sheet.

Reference: NSCarbolex Solution
NSCarbolex Solution is Nippon Steel's brand that covers all high-performance products and solution technologies that help reduce CO2 emissions in society.
https://www.nipponsteel.com/product/nscarbolex/solution/

Use example of ZEXEED Checkered Sheet

(Parking lot floor plates)(Inspection port)(Stair steps)(Example of processed ZEXEED Checkered Sheet) For inquiries
Public Relations Center 　Tel.: +81-3-2146, 2135, 2977, and 3419

Return to Press Release

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel Corporation published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 06:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
02:36aNippon Steel : Starting Sales of New Product ZEXEED Checkered Sheet in the High Corrosion ..
PU
06/13Toronto market climbs to one-week high as U.S. inflation eases
RE
06/13TSX futures rise as commodity gains, eyes on US inflation data
RE
06/13Schneider Electric and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to Collaborate
AQ
06/13Nippon Steel still interested in investing in Teck's steelmaking coal arm
RE
06/06Teck receives several proposals for coal unit amid Glencore takeover bid
RE
06/06Weak Yen Drives Japan Stock Market Rally; Hirata Lands 8 Billion Yen Contract for EV-re..
MT
06/06Nippon Steel Trading Books 5% Fall in Fiscal FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
06/06Nippon Steel Trading Shareholders OK Share Consolidation
MT
06/02NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 897 B 56 196 M 56 196 M
Net income 2023 626 B 4 456 M 4 456 M
Net Debt 2023 2 216 B 15 772 M 15 772 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,51x
Yield 2023 5,91%
Capitalization 2 752 B 19 586 M 19 586 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 106 528
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 989,00 JPY
Average target price 3 395,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiji Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Kosei Shindo Chairman
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Ichiro Fujisaki Independent Outside Director
Noriko Iki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION30.41%19 586
NUCOR CORPORATION14.70%37 980
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.39.60%22 990
ARCELORMITTAL4.82%22 393
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.8.45%17 911
TATA STEEL LIMITED0.93%16 952
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer