Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-24 am EST
2288.50 JPY   +0.88%
12:08pNippon Steel eyes more stakes in coking coal mines to secure stable supply
RE
12:00pNippon steel eyes more stakes in coking coal mines to secure sta…
RE
11/21India's Essar Group is debt-free after repaying $25 billion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nippon Steel eyes more stakes in coking coal mines to secure stable supply

11/24/2022 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A production line of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.'s Kimitsu steel plant is pictured in Kimitsu

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nippon Steel Corp, the world's No.4 steelmaker, is looking to buy more stakes in coking coal mines to secure stable supply of the key steel-making ingredient, its executive said.

Japan's biggest steelmaker already owns stakes in several coking coal mines and iron ore mines, procuring about 20% of the 27 million tonnes of its annual import of coking coal and the 58 million tonnes in iron ore import from those holdings.

"It's not necessary to stop at the 20%," Takahiro Mori, executive vice president, told Reuters on Tuesday in an interview.

"We are considering raising the self-sufficient ratio by buying interests in raw materials (assets) that are meaningful in our strategy, high-quality and economical," he said.

For the steelmaker, more urgent need is to invest in coking coal mines than iron ore projects, Mori said, as Western sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine have squeezed an already-tight supply of commodities such as metallurgical coal.

Iron ore prices are expected to move in line with steel demand, but coking coal prices will likely stay high due to higher thermal coal prices and falling investment in new coal mines in the global efforts to tackle climate change, Mori said.

"The hurdles for mining investment have risen considerably due to the global decarbonisation trend, but a certain amount of coking coal will be needed to produce steel even after carbon neutrality is achieved in 2050," he said.

Nippon Steel has no plan to invest in thermal coal mines, Mori said.

The steelmaker's net profit for the April-September period rose 25% to 372 billion yen ($2.7 billion) on inventory valuation gains and higher product prices while stronger contribution from its stakes in upstream assets helped offset surging raw materials costs.

Going forward, Nippon Steel is concerned over weaker steel demand in top buyer China, a global economic slowdown due to interest rates hikes by the U.S. and European central banks and delayed recovery in Japanese automobile production.

"We want to maintain the growth trend in our profit next year by cutting variable costs further and boosting the proportion of high-value products," Mori said.

($1 = 138.7200 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Miho Uranaka; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By Yuka Obayashi and Miho Uranaka


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.15% 1755.48 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 0.88% 2288.5 Delayed Quote.20.76%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.32% 1024.92 Real-time Quote.-3.73%
SILVER -0.47% 21.482 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.92% 60.35 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
All news about NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
12:08pNippon Steel eyes more stakes in coking coal mines to secure stable supply
RE
12:00pNippon steel eyes more stakes in coking coal mines to secure sta…
RE
11/21India's Essar Group is debt-free after repaying $25 billion
RE
11/15India's Essar seeks $350 million from Russia-backed Nayara in brand pact -sources
RE
11/11Sumitomo Corporation (TSE:8053) mad an offer to acquire 72.358..
CI
11/07Japanese shares rise on Wall Street gains, robust outlook
RE
11/06Japanese shares rise on Wall Street gains, robust corporate outlook
RE
11/02Nippon Steel's Attributable Profit Jumps 25% in Fiscal H1
MT
11/01Nippon Steel raises profit forecast on higher margins
RE
11/01Ir Briefing : Appendix
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 607 B 54 487 M 54 487 M
Net income 2023 593 B 4 247 M 4 247 M
Net Debt 2023 1 636 B 11 715 M 11 715 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,80x
Yield 2023 7,05%
Capitalization 2 107 B 15 094 M 15 094 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 106 528
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 288,50 JPY
Average target price 2 678,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiji Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Kosei Shindo Chairman
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Ichiro Fujisaki Independent Outside Director
Noriko Iki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION20.76%14 962
NUCOR33.29%38 412
ARCELORMITTAL-10.09%21 404
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.67.47%18 251
TATA STEEL LIMITED-4.99%15 809
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.46%15 725