Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 06/03
1999.5 JPY   -0.40%
06/01NIKKEI 225  : Slips 0.2% on Pandemic Outlook
MT
05/31Japanese shares inch down as investors await key U.S. economic data
RE
05/26Japan shares eke out small gains but key resistances loom
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nippon Steel may beat profit forecast on strong overseas demand - executive

06/03/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nippon Steel, the world's No.3 steelmaker, may beat its own profit forecast for the year to March 31, 2022, as its exports and overseas businesses benefit from robust demand and strong steel prices, a senior company executive told Reuters.

"Overseas steel demand is fairly strong," Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori said in an interview.

"As China, which produces nearly 60% of global steel, intends to cut its output capacity, the steel market will become even tighter, while iron ore prices will likely fall," he said.

Global steel demand is expected to rise by 5.8% this year, while China plans to cut 236 million tonnes of steel capacity from 2021 to 2025.

Chinese steel and iron ore prices had surged to all-time highs by mid-May, fuelled by a post-pandemic economic recovery, an easing in global liquidity as well as speculative buying. They have since pulled back as the government stepped up inspections and controls to tame market enthusiasm.

"Steel prices will stop falling at the current levels given solid demand," Mori said.

In early May, Nippon Steel predicted a business profit of 450 billion yen ($4.1 billion) for the year to next March, up from 110 billion yen a year earlier and the highest since 2014.

"Our overseas earnings are expected to exceed our forecast," Mori said, without giving a figure.

Nippon Steel, which aims to cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2013 levels and become carbon neutral by 2050, plans to take advantage of a sharp profit recovery to accelerate research and development (R&D) for decarbonization, Mori said.

It hopes to develop three technologies: mass production of high-grade steel in large electric arc furnaces; low-emission steel-making processes in blast furnaces by using hydrogen to partially replace coal to reduce iron ore; and direct reduction processes using 100% hydrogen.

"All of these developments will be unprecedented, but we'll invest in these areas," Mori said.

To realise "zero-carbon" steel, the company expects 500 billion yen in R&D and 4-5 trillion yen in capital expenditure will be required.

Global peers, especially in Europe, are also hastening development of low-carbon steel.

"I think we are one step ahead of them in technology, but they have an advantage in various institutional aspects such as carbon pricing and taxation," Mori said, adding the company is seeking more support from local government to promote technological innovation and the creation of a hydrogen supply chain.

($1 = 109.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu


© Reuters 2021
All news about NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
06/01NIKKEI 225  : Slips 0.2% on Pandemic Outlook
MT
05/31Japanese shares inch down as investors await key U.S. economic data
RE
05/26Japan shares eke out small gains but key resistances loom
RE
05/25Japan shares little changed as rally runs out of gas ahead of key resistances
RE
05/23Japanese shares gain on global recovery hopes
RE
05/20Total Agrees Five-Year LNG Supply Deal with ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel JV
MT
05/20Total Inks LNG-Supply Deal With ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel
DJ
05/19Japanese shares inch higher as chipmakers track overnight gains in U.S. peers
RE
05/18Toyota Motor powers to record high with cyclical shares back in demand
RE
05/17Japanese shares extend recovery as investors shrug off GDP data
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 920 B 44 662 M 44 662 M
Net income 2021 -90 786 M -824 M -824 M
Net Debt 2021 2 295 B 20 828 M 20 828 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,3x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 1 841 B 16 796 M 16 711 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 106 599
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 667,50 JPY
Last Close Price 1 999,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eiji Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Kosei Shindo Chairman
Shuhei Onoyama Representative Director & Vice President
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Ichiro Fujisaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION50.56%16 863
ARCELORMITTAL46.11%35 501
NUCOR CORPORATION97.46%31 429
POSCO27.39%24 063
TATA STEEL LIMITED74.30%18 530
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.72.90%13 465