  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nippon Steel Corporation
  News
  Summary
    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Nippon Steel : Regarding the "Notice Concerning Changes in Representative Directors, Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members" Published by Tokyo Rope Mfg.

04/26/2021 | 04:02am EDT
This document is an English translation of the official Japanese version of the Press Release (the "Official Japanese Version"). This English translation was prepared for your reference, to help you understand what is stated in the Official Japanese Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Official Japanese Version and this English translation, the Official Japanese Version will prevail.

To Whom It May Concern,

April 26, 2021

Company name:

Nippon Steel Corporation

Representative:

Eiji Hashimoto, Representative Director and President

Stock listing:

First Section of the TSE, First Section of the NSE, FSE, and SSE

Code number:

5401

Contact:

Shinnosuke Arita, General Manager, Public Relations Center

Telephone:

+81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 2977, 3419

Regarding the "Notice Concerning Changes in Representative Directors, Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members" Published by Tokyo Rope Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Today, Tokyo Rope Mfg. Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Rope") published the "Notice Concerning Changes in Representative Directors, Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members" (the "Press Release").

Following the completion of the tender offer for Tokyo Rope's shares, Nippon Steel Corporation ("NSC") has had discussions with Tokyo Rope regarding Tokyo Rope's management and governance systems which would be necessary to recover and improve its corporate value. NSC understands that the contents of the Press Release were decided by Tokyo Rope based on the discussions between Tokyo Rope and NSC.

NSC, as a shareholder of Tokyo Rope, considers that Tokyo Rope's new management structure published in the Press Release will contribute to the recovery and improvement of Tokyo Rope's corporate value in the future.

End

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
