    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
Nippon Steel : Results and dividends of Fiscal 2020 (Year ended March 31, 2021)

05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT
53.0
9.0
43.0 83.0 1.0
11.0
21.0
5.0
52.0
80.0 87.0
323.0
297.0
1st half
2nd half
165.0
33.0
249.0 38.0
33.0
31.0
2019 FY
2020 FY

Nippon Steel Corporation (5401)

May 7, 2021

Results and dividends of Fiscal 2020 (Year ended March 31, 2021)

(Billions of Yen)

2020 FY

1st half

2019 FY

2019 FY

Previous Forecasts

1st half

2nd half

2nd half

2020 FY

(Released

on Feb 5, 2021)

Revenue

4,829.2

2,241.9

2,587.2

+ 345.3

5,921.5

- 1,092.3

4,850.0

Business profit before

110.0

(106.5)

216.5

+ 323.0

76.5

+ 33.5

30.0

Impairment losses and others

R O S

[2.3%]

[-4.8%]

[8.4%]

※4

[+13.1%]

[1.3%]

※4

[+1.0%]

[0.6%]

Impairment losses and others

(360.9)

+ 360.9

Business Profit※1

110.0

(106.5)

216.5

+ 323.0

(284.4)

+ 394.4

30.0

R O S

[2.3%]

[-4.8%]

[8.4%]

[+13.1%]

[-4.8%]

[+7.1%]

[0.6%]

Additional line items※2

(98.6)

(42.2)

(56.3)

- 14.1

(121.7)

+ 23.1

(75.0)

Profit for the year attributable

(32.4)

(191.1)

158.7

+ 349.8

(431.5)

+ 399.1

(120.0)

to owners of the parent

< Earnings per share (Yen) >

-35.2

-207.6

172.4

+380.0

-468.7

+433.5

-130.0

EBITDA ※3

400.9

36.7

364.2

+ 327.5

466.8

- 65.9

330.0

Interest-bearing debt

2,559.2

2,769.2

2,559.2

- 210.0

2,488.7

+ 70.5

D/E ratio after adjusting for equity credit attributes

0.70

0.85

0.70

-0.15

0.74

-0.04

of subordinated loans and subordinated bonds

（※1） Business Profit on Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss indicates the results of sustainable business activities, and is an important measure to compare and evaluate the Company's consolidated

performance continuously. It is defined as being deducted Cost of sales, Selling general and administrative expenses and Other operating expenses from Revenue, and added Share of profit in investments

accounted for using the equity method and Other operating income. Other operating income and expenses are composed mainly of Dividend income, Foreign exchange gains or losses, Losses on disposal of fixed assets.

（※2） Additional line items refer to the items that are not recurrent and are remotely related to operational activities, but have a material impact in terms of amount.

（※3） Business Profit + Depreciation + Impairment losses

Factors Influencing Performance

(1)Nippon Steel Corporation

Consolidated crude steel output volume

3,765

1,678

2,087

+409

4,705

- 941

Approx. 3,780

(10,000 tons)

Non-Consolidated crude steel output volume

3,300

1,464

1,836

+372

4,185

- 885

Approx. 3,320

(10,000 tons)

Steel materials shipment volume

3,122

1,446

1,677

+ 231

3,870

- 748

Approx. 3,120

(10,000 tons)

Steel materials price (¥1,000/ton)

86.1

83.6

88.3

+ 4.7

88.3

- 2.2

Approx. 86

Exchange rate (¥/$)

106

107

105

- 2

109

- 3

Approx. 106

(2)All Japan

Crude steel output volume (10,000 tons)

8,279

3,709

4,570

+ 861

9,843

- 1,563

Approx. 8,260

Steel consumption (10,000 tons)*1

5,266

2,513

2,753

+ 241

5,914

- 649

Approx. 5,230

(In manufacturing industries)

3,300)

1,526)

1,774)

+ 248)

3,835)

- 535)

(Approx. 3,280)

<% of manufacturing></P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_30"><P class="p1_1 ft1_9"> </P></TD> <TD class="tr1_9 td1_17"><P class="p1_23 ft1_49">< 62.7%>

< 60.7%>

< 64.4%>

<+ 3.7%>

< 64.8%>

<- 2.2%>

Plain carbon steel consumption (10,000 tons)

4,181

1,999

2,182

+ 183

4,669

- 488

Approx. 4,150

In construction

1,902

953

948

- 5

2,007

- 106

Approx. 1,880

In manufacturing

2,280

1,046

1,234

+ 188

2,662

- 382

Approx. 2,270

Specialty steel consumption (10,000 tons)

1,085

513

571

+ 58

1,245

- 160

Approx. 1,080

Inventory volume (10,000 tons)

507

*2

516

507

- 9

579

- 72

Rolled sheets (10,000 tons)

352

*2

367

352

- 15

439

- 87

＊1 The Company estimates ＊2 The end of Mar. 2021, preliminary figures

Segment Information

(Billions of Yen)

Revenue

4,829.2

2,241.9

2,587.2

+ 345.3

5,921.5

- 1,092.3

4,850.0

Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication

4,228.4

1,965.8

2,262.6

+ 296.8

5,257.3

- 1,028.9

4,240.0

Engineering and Construction

324.4

151.5

172.9

+ 21.4

340.4

- 16.0

330.0

Chemicals and Materials

178.6

78.9

99.7

+ 20.8

215.7

- 37.1

175.0

System Solutions

252.4

121.7

130.7

+ 9.0

273.2

- 20.8

255.0

Adjustment

(154.7)

(76.0)

(78.7)

- 2.7

(165.2)

+ 10.5

(150.0)

Business Profit

110.0

(106.5)

216.5

+ 323.0

(284.4)

+ 394.4

30.0

Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication

63.5

(116.7)

180.2

+ 296.9

(325.3)

+ 388.8

0.0

Engineering and Construction

17.7

7.2

10.4

+ 3.2

10.7

+ 7.0

15.0

Chemicals and Materials

7.6

(3.6)

11.2

+ 14.8

18.4

- 10.8

0.0

System Solutions

23.9

10.6

13.3

+ 2.7

26.1

- 2.2

22.0

Adjustment

(2.7)

(3.9)

1.2

+ 5.1

(14.4)

+ 11.7

(7.0)

(※4) Analysis in Business Profit before impairment losses and others (Billions of Yen) Changes from

the previous

forecasts

（※2） Additional line items

Billions of Yen

2020 FY

2019 FY

19 FY

20 FY

Additional line items Total

(98.6)

(121.7)

+ 23.1

Change in Business Profit

1.Ferrous materials business

Manufacturing shipment volume

Selling prices and production mix

Raw materials prices (including

carry-over of raw materials)

Cost improvement (including cost disadvantages due to production cuts)

Depreciation (including the impact of changes in depreciation method and impairment)

Inventory evaluation impact

Group companies

FOREX

Loss on disaster 19 FY

Others

2Non-ferrous materials business

3Adjustments

80.0

64.0

8.0 1.0

15.0 ～ ＋120.0

2.0 18.0 34.0 30.0 2.0 1.0 ～ ＋42.0 8.0 5.0

12.0 6.0 4.0 8.0

Losses from reorganization

(98.6) (121.7)

+ 23.1

<2020 FY>

Losses on inactive facilities: ¥79.9 billion (associated with the decision to close the upstream facility in Kokura Area for ¥39.8 billion and all the facilities at Kinuura Works of NIPPON STEEL Stainless Steel for ¥25.1 billion, etc.)

Losses on business withdrawal: ¥18.7 billion (Sale of shares of VSB which resulted in a loss of ¥23.6 billion and sale of the shares of I/N Tek and I/N Kote ,etc.,)

<2019 FY>

Impairment losses: ¥78.7 billion (associated with the decision to close all the facilities at Kure Works of Nippon Steel Nisshin)

Losses on business withdrawal: ¥20.2 billion

(ZNW and an overseas subsidiary in Engineering and Construction segment, etc.,)

Losses on inactive facilities: ¥22.7 billion (UO mill of Kashima Works and hot-rolling mill dedicated for precision products at Kinuura Works of NIPPON STEEL Stainless Steel, etc.,)

Dividends

In fiscal 2020, Nippon Steel Corporation recorded a loss attributable to owners of the parent of ¥32.4 billion (representing a loss of 191.1 billion yen in the first half and a profit of ¥158.7 billion in the second half) affected by the decrease in production and shipment volume partly due to the COVID -19 outbreak.

After the due consideration of the recent trend of recovery and the outlook for the operating performance, the Company is planning to propose a dividend payment of ¥10 per share (representing a total dividend of ¥10 per share for the full fiscal year) at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders as released on February 5, 2021 at the time of the announcement of the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

-1-

(Continued on the following page)

Nippon Steel Corporation (5401)

May 7, 2021

Forecasts for Fiscal 2021 (Year ending March 31, 2022)

(Billions of Yen)

2020 FY 2nd half

2020 FY

2021 FY forecasts

2020 FY

2021 FY

2021 FY 1st half

2nd half

2021 FY forecasts

1st half forecasts

forecasts

Revenue

6,000.0

3,000.0

4,829.2

2,587.2

+ 412.8

+ 1,170.8

Business Profit※1

450.0

250.0

110.0

216.5

※4

+ 33.5

※4

+ 340.0

R O S

[7.5%]

[8.3%]

[2.3%]

[8.4%]

[-0.0%]

[+5.2%]

Additional line items※2

(85.0)

(45.0)

(98.6)

(56.3)

+ 11.3

+ 13.6

Profit for the year attributable

240.0

130.0

(32.4)

158.7

- 28.7

+ 272.4

to owners of the parent

< Earnings per share (Yen) >

261.0

141.0

-35.2

172.4

-31.4

+296.2

EBITDA ※3

780.0

410.0

400.9

364.2

+ 45.8

+ 379.1

（※1 Business Profit on Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss indicates the results of sustainable business activities, and is an important measure to compare and evaluate the Company's consolidated

performance continuously. It is defined as being deducted Cost of sales, Selling general and administrative expenses and Other operating expenses from Revenue, and added Share of profit in investments

accounted for using the equity method and Other operating income. Other operating income and expenses are composed mainly of Dividend income, Foreign exchange gains or losses, Losses on disposal of fixed assets.

（※2 Additional line items refer to the items that are not recurrent and are remotely related to operational activities, but have a material impact in terms of amount.

（※3 Business Profit + Depreciation

Factors Influencing Performance

(1)Nippon Steel Corporation

Consolidated crude steel output volume

Approx. 4,600

Approx. 2,350

3,765

2,087

Approx.+ 263

Approx.+ 835

(10,000 tons)

Non-Consolidated crude steel output volume

Approx. 4,000

Approx. 2,050

3,300

1,836

Approx.+ 214

Approx.+ 700

(10,000 tons)

Steel materials shipment volume

Approx. 3,600

Approx. 1,850

3,122

1,677

Approx.+ 173

Approx.+ 478

(10,000 tons)

Exchange rate (¥/$)

Approx. 105

Approx. 105

106

105

Approx.+ 0

Approx. - 1

(2)All Japan

Steel consumption (10,000 tons)*1

(In manufacturing industries)

<% of manufacturing></P> <P class="p1_88 ft1_6">Plain carbon steel consumption (10,000 tons)</P> <P class="p1_89 ft1_15">In construction</P> <P class="p1_90 ft1_15">In manufacturing</P> <P class="p1_91 ft1_6">Specialty steel consumption (10,000 tons)</P> <P class="p1_92 ft1_42"><SPAN class="ft1_43">＊1 </SPAN>The Company estimates</P> </DIV> <DIV id="id2_2_2"> <TABLE cellpadding=0 cellspacing=0 class="t1_6"> <TR> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_145"><P class="p1_4 ft1_28">Approx. 5,500</P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_146"><P class="p1_10 ft1_28">Approx. 2,700</P></TD> <TD class="tr1_6 td1_118"><P class="p1_1 ft1_9"> </P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_146"><P class="p1_18 ft1_28">5,266</P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_146"><P class="p1_18 ft1_28">2,753</P></TD> <TD class="tr1_6 td1_30"><P class="p1_1 ft1_9"> </P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_119"><P class="p1_93 ft1_28">Approx. - 53</P></TD> <TD class="tr1_6 td1_118"><P class="p1_1 ft1_9"> </P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_146"><P class="p1_94 ft1_28">Approx.+ 234</P></TD> </TR> <TR> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_147"><P class="p1_95 ft1_11">(Approx. 3,500)</P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_123"><P class="p1_19 ft1_3">(Approx. 1,700)</P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_118"><P class="p1_1 ft1_9"> </P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_123"><P class="p1_19 ft1_3">( 3,300)</P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_123"><P class="p1_19 ft1_3">( 1,774)</P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_30"><P class="p1_1 ft1_9"> </P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_126"><P class="p1_19 ft1_3">(Approx. - 74)</P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_118"><P class="p1_1 ft1_9"> </P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_123"><P class="p1_19 ft1_3">(Approx.+ 200)</P></TD> </TR> <TR> <TD class="tr1_6 td1_148"><P class="p1_95 ft1_11"><Approx. 64%>

< 62.7%>

< 64.4%>

Approx. 4,300

Approx. 2,100

4,181

2,182

Approx. - 82

Approx.+ 119

Approx. 1,900

Approx. 900

1,902

948

Approx.- 48

Approx. - 2

Approx. 2,400

Approx. 1,200

2,280

1,234

Approx. - 34

Approx.+ 120

Approx. 1,200

Approx. 600

1,085

571

Approx.+ 29

Approx.+ 115

Segment Information

(Billions of Yen)

Revenue

6,000.0

3,000.0

4,829.2

2,587.2

+ 412.8

+ 1,170.8

Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication

5,450.0

2,750.0

4,228.4

2,262.6

+ 487.4

+ 1,221.6

Engineering and Construction

270.0

110.0

324.4

172.9

- 62.9

- 54.4

Chemicals and Materials

200.0

100.0

178.6

99.7

+ 0.3

+ 21.4

System Solutions

265.0

127.0

252.4

130.7

- 3.7

+ 12.6

Adjustment

(185.0)

(87.0)

(154.7)

(78.7)

- 8.3

- 30.3

Business Profit

450.0

250.0

110.0

216.5

+ 33.5

+ 340.0

Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication

420.0

240.0

63.5

180.2

+ 59.8

+ 356.5

Engineering and Construction

3.0

0.0

17.7

10.4

- 10.4

- 14.7

Chemicals and Materials

8.5

1.0

7.6

11.2

- 10.2

+ 0.9

System Solutions

25.0

11.0

23.9

13.3

- 2.3

+ 1.1

Adjustment

(6.5)

(2.0)

(2.7)

1.2

- 3.2

- 3.8

(4) Analysis in Business Profit

（※2 Additional line items

Billions of Yen

(Billions of Yen)

2021 FY

2020 FY

20 FY

2020 FY 2nd half

2020 FY

forecasts

21 FY forecasts

→2021 FY 1st half

2021 FY

Additional line items Total

(85.0)

(98.6)

+13.6

forecasts

forecasts

Losses from reorganization

(85.0)

(98.6)

+13.6

Change in Business Profit

34.0

340.0

<2021 FY>

1.Ferrous materials business

60.0

357.0

Losses on inactive facilities: Approx. ¥125.0 billion

Manufacturing shipment volume

35.0

115.0

(1st halfUpstream facilities in Kure Area, One series of

Margin

30.0

upstream facilities in Wakayama Area, etc.,

Cost improvement

5.0

60.0

2nd half: Steel plate of Nagoya Works, etc.,)

Inventory evaluation impact

50.0

100.0

Gain on sale of land (former Tokyo Works):

Group companies

5.0

85.0

Approx. ¥40.0 billion

Others

35.0

33.0

<2020 FY>

2Non-ferrous materials business

23.0

13.0

Losses on inactive facilities: ¥79.9 billion (associated with the

decision to close the upstream facility in Kokura Area for

3Adjustments

3.0

4.0

¥39.8 billion and all the facilities at Kinuura Works of

NIPPON STEEL Stainless Steel for ¥25.1 billion, etc.)

Losses on business withdrawal: ¥18.7 billion (Sale of shares of

VSB which resulted in a loss of ¥23.6 billion and sale of shares

of I/N Tek and I/N Kote ,etc.,)

Note: The forward-looking statements included in this report are based on the assumptions, forecasts, and plans of the Company as of the date on which this document is made public. The Company's actual results may differ substantially from such statements due to various risks and uncertainties.

-2-

(Continued on the following page)

Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for FY 2020

Nippon Steel's Business Environment and Actions Taken and To Be Taken

1. FY 2020 operating results

  • Steel demand bottomed in 1H and recovered in 2H, particularly in the manufacturing sector (although to a lower level compared to before the COVID-19 outbreak).
  • From the COVID-19 outbreak in 1H to the recovery phase in 2H, Nippon Steel emphasized both stable production and profit-oriented production, and implemented speedy, flexible production responseto changes in steel demand in Japan and overseas (1H: banking and suspension of 6 blast furnaces, 2H: resumption of 3 blast furnaces).
  • In the domestic steelmaking business, Nippon Steel significantly reduced fixed costs (¥230.0 billion per year for FY 2020) and variable costs (by ¥55.0 billion), substantially lowered the breakeven point, and have thereby realized a turnaround to a profitable structure for non-consolidated operating profit.
  • The selective concentration of overseas business operations has largely been completed.
    • Business sales/withdrawals: Steel sheets - I/N Tek and I/N Kote (North America), Bar & wire rod-NSCI (North America), Tin - PATIN (China), Steel tubes and pipes - VSB (Brazil), etc.
    • Enhanced/concentrated business: Integrated steelmaking - AM/NS India (India), Steel sheets - AM/NS Calvert to install an electric arc furnace (North America), Tin - STP to become a subsidiary (Thailand), etc.
  • As a result of these measures to improve profit structure, Nippon Steel achieved consolidated business profit of over ¥400.0 billion on an annualized basis (and turned around to generate non-consolidated operating profit) in 2H, and became profitable on a full-yearbasis.

[Consolidated business profit in FY 2020] ¥110.0 billion (1H: loss of ¥106.5 billion, 2H: profit of ¥216.5 billion), ¥80 billion improvement vs. previous forecast.

(Million tons)

FY 2020

1H FY 2020

2H FY 2020

FY 2019

Domestic steel consumption

52.66

25.13

27.53

59.14

Nippon Steel's crude steel production

33.00

14.64

18.36*

41.85

Nippon Steel's steel shipments

31.22

14.46

16.77

38.70

    • Capacity utilization rate: 80-90%
  • The Mid-term Management Plan (FY 2018-2020)'s financial measures were implemented: asset compression (¥520.0 billion in 3 years) and increased efficiency in capital investment (¥300.0 billion reduction in total capital investment, from ¥1.7 trillion to ¥1.4 trillion in 3 years)

2. FY 2021 business environment, profitability and cash flow measures, and actions to maximize non- consolidated operating profit

Based on the profitable structure realized in FY 2020,

  • Nippon Steel will implement measures that enables benefits from the firm business environment, including the steel market, and seek to make a V-shapedrecovery from the significant loss in 1H FY 2020.
  • Even in the significantly-deteriorated external environment (e.g. decline in demand for domestic steel products, high raw material prices, and depressed oil prices) compared to that in FY 2014*, the year with most

-3-

recent highest profit, the company aims to substantially achieve the highest profit level after integration of former Nippon Steel and former Sumitomo Metals.

*Post-mergerrecord-high ordinary profit (FY 2014): ¥471.3 billion (Nippon Steel 451.7 + former Nippon Steel Nisshin 19.6)

[Consolidated business profit forecasts for FY 2021] ¥450.0 billion (1H: ¥250.0 billion), non-consolidated operating

profit (excluding inventory valuation differences): ¥160.0 billion

(Million tons)

FY 2021(E)

Vs. FY 2020

1H FY 2021(E)

Vs. 2H FY 2020

FY 2014

Domestic steel consumption

55.0

+2.34

27.0

-0.53

64.03

Nippon Steel's crude steel production

40.0

+7.00

20.5

+2.14

48.23*

Nippon Steel's steel shipments

36.0

+4.78

18.5

+1.73

44.77*

    • Summed with former Nippon Steel Nisshin
  • Actions to be taken in FY 2021
  1. Steady improvement of base performance
    1. Maximize profits by continuing efforts to stabilize operations and facilities.
    2. Pursue reduction in variable costs through further improvement in factors for full-potential operations.
    3. Maintain and improve margins through continuous efforts to improve long-term contractual prices, including reflection of the effects of cost rises of main raw materials and commodities.
  3. Steady implementation of structural measures for production facilities: positive impact of ¥20.0 billion for FY 2021 Steadily implement the measures, based on the medium- to long-termmanagement plan (announced on March 5, 2021) to establish a stronger earnings base

Shutdown plans by the end

Upstream facilities in Setouchi (Kure), One series of upstream facilities in Wakayama

of 1H FY 2021

Area, etc.

Shutdown plans by the end

Steel plate mill in Nagoya, etc.

of 2H FY 2021

Major facility investments in

No. 6 CGL in Kimitsu, No. 3 coke oven in Nagoya, and refurbishment of No.3 blast

4Q FY 2020 and FY 2021

furnace in Nagoya to promote higher product grades in order mix and leading-edge

facilities

  1. Acceleration of a global strategy to deepen and expand overseas business
    Steadily promote growth strategies such as expansion in profit and capacity of AM/NS India. Capture global steel demand by overseas business companies and expand profit.
  2. A challenge of Zero-Carbon Steel and contribution to realize a carbon-neutral society

Accelerate study for development and practical implementation of breakthrough technologies (steelmaking process) ahead of other countries (launch of a zero carbon steel project on April 1, 2021, in addition to the existing related committee).

Enhance product appeal that meets advanced social needs toward carbon-neutral society (high-grade electrical steel sheets, ultra-high-tensile steel sheets, etc.).

(5) Cash flow management with an emphasis on financial discipline

Plan to sell land in Itabashi-ku, Tokyo (former Tokyo Works) in June 2021 (approximate profit on sale: ¥40.0 billion (consolidated) and ¥75.0 billion (non-consolidated)).

-4-

Nippon Steel Corporation (5401)

May 7, 2021

Nippon Steel Corporation

Code Number: 5401

Listings: Tokyo, Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges

Contact: Shinnosuke Arita, General Manager,

Public Relations Center-Tel:+81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 2977, 3419

Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for Fiscal 2020

Japanese Steel Industry

1. Crude Steel Production

(million tons)

1st quarter

2nd quarter

1st half

3rd quarter

4th quarter

2nd half

total

2019 FY

26.11

24.55

50.66

23.65

24.11

47.76

98.43

2020 FY

18.12

18.98

37.09

21.99

23.71

45.70

82.79

2021 FY forecasts

(*)Approx. 23.20

(*)METI forecast

2. Inventory Volume

Inventory at

Inventory

manufacturers

Rolled sheets *1

H-flange beams *2

At the end of:

/shipment ratio

and distributors

(million tons)

(million tons)

(%)

(million tons)

Mar.

2019

5.93

(141.6)

4.47

0.219

Apr.

2019

6.02

(160.1)

4.54

0.227

May

2019

6.11

(164.7)

4.62

0.227

June

2019

6.12

(161.2)

4.57

0.220

July

2019

5.82

(145.6)

4.42

0.206

Aug.

2019

6.12

(188.8)

4.57

0.198

Sep.

2019

5.95

(157.7)

4.45

0.191

Oct.

2019

5.85

(155.4)

4.33

0.182

Nov.

2019

5.80

(158.0)

4.34

0.180

Dec.

2019

5.82

(172.0)

4.32

0.191

Jan.

2020

5.91

(173.0)

4.44

0.196

Feb.

2020

5.97

(178.4)

4.49

0.196

Mar.

2020

5.79

(158.5)

4.39

0.194

Apr.

2020

5.79

(193.7)

4.35

0.181

May.

2020

5.93

(224.5)

4.46

0.178

June

2020

5.70

(195.8)

4.30

0.166

Jul.

2020

5.35

(173.6)

3.97

0.163

Aug.

2020

5.37

(189.2)

3.93

0.162

Sep.

2020

5.16

(161.3)

3.67

0.166

Oct.

2020

5.00

(143.9)

3.56

0.166

Nov.

2020

5.07

(152.5)

3.54

0.171

Dec.

2020

5.13

(158.9)

3.56

0.178

Jan.

2021

5.22

(161.8)

3.55

0.189

Feb.

2021

5.22

(165.7)

3.55

0.199

Mar. *3

2021

5.07

(134.7)

3.52

0.209

*1 Hot-rolled,cold-rolled and coated sheets

*2 Inventories of distributors dealing with H-flange beams manufactured by Nippon Steel Corporation

*3 Preliminary report

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:39:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
