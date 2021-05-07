Nippon Steel : Results and dividends of Fiscal 2020 (Year ended March 31, 2021)
05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT
＋53.0
－9.0
＋43.0＋83.0＋1.0
～
＋11.0
＋21.0
＋5.0
－52.0
＋80.0＋87.0
＋323.0
＋297.0
1st half
⇒2nd half
＋165.0
＋33.0
－249.0－38.0
＋33.0
＋31.0
2019 FY
⇒2020 FY
Nippon Steel Corporation (5401)
May 7, 2021
Results and dividends of Fiscal 2020 (Year ended March 31, 2021)
(Billions of Yen)
2020 FY
1st half ⇒
2019 FY
2019 FY⇒
Previous Forecasts
1st half
2nd half
2nd half
2020 FY
(Released
on Feb 5, 2021)
Revenue
4,829.2
2,241.9
2,587.2
+ 345.3
5,921.5
- 1,092.3
4,850.0
Business profit before
110.0
(106.5)
216.5
+ 323.0
76.5
+ 33.5
30.0
Impairment losses and others
［ R O S ］
[2.3%]
[-4.8%]
[8.4%]
※4
[+13.1%]
[1.3%]
※4
[+1.0%]
[0.6%]
Impairment losses and others
―
―
―
―
(360.9)
+ 360.9
―
Business Profit※1
110.0
(106.5)
216.5
+ 323.0
(284.4)
+ 394.4
30.0
［ R O S ］
[2.3%]
[-4.8%]
[8.4%]
[+13.1%]
[-4.8%]
[+7.1%]
[0.6%]
Additional line items※2
(98.6)
(42.2)
(56.3)
- 14.1
(121.7)
+ 23.1
(75.0)
Profit for the year attributable
(32.4)
(191.1)
158.7
+ 349.8
(431.5)
+ 399.1
(120.0)
to owners of the parent
< Earnings per share (Yen) >
＜-35.2＞
＜-207.6＞
＜172.4＞
＜+380.0＞
＜-468.7＞
＜+433.5＞
＜-130.0＞
EBITDA ※3
400.9
36.7
364.2
+ 327.5
466.8
- 65.9
330.0
Interest-bearing debt
2,559.2
2,769.2
2,559.2
- 210.0
2,488.7
+ 70.5
D/E ratio after adjusting for equity credit attributes
0.70
0.85
0.70
-0.15
0.74
-0.04
of subordinated loans and subordinated bonds
（※1） Business Profit on Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss indicates the results of sustainable business activities, and is an important measure to compare and evaluate the Company's consolidated
performance continuously. It is defined as being deducted Cost of sales, Selling general and administrative expenses and Other operating expenses from Revenue, and added Share of profit in investments
accounted for using the equity method and Other operating income. Other operating income and expenses are composed mainly of Dividend income, Foreign exchange gains or losses, Losses on disposal of fixed assets.
（※2） Additional line items refer to the items that are not recurrent and are remotely related to operational activities, but have a material impact in terms of amount.
（※3） Business Profit + Depreciation + Impairment losses
・Losses on inactive facilities: ¥79.9 billion (associated with the decision to close the upstream facility in Kokura Area for ¥39.8 billion and all the facilities at Kinuura Works of NIPPON STEEL Stainless Steel for ¥25.1 billion, etc.)
・Losses on business withdrawal: ¥18.7 billion (Sale of shares of VSB which resulted in a loss of ¥23.6 billion and sale of the shares of I/N Tek and I/N Kote ,etc.,)
<2019 FY>
・Impairment losses: ¥78.7 billion (associated with the decision to close all the facilities at Kure Works of Nippon Steel Nisshin)
・Losses on business withdrawal: ¥20.2 billion
(ZNW and an overseas subsidiary in Engineering and Construction segment, etc.,)
・Losses on inactive facilities: ¥22.7 billion (UO mill of Kashima Works and hot-rolling mill dedicated for precision products at Kinuura Works of NIPPON STEEL Stainless Steel, etc.,)
【Dividends】
In fiscal 2020, Nippon Steel Corporation recorded a loss attributable to owners of the parent of ¥32.4 billion (representing a loss of 191.1 billion yen in the first half and a profit of ¥158.7 billion in the second half) affected by the decrease in production and shipment volume partly due to the COVID -19 outbreak.
After the due consideration of the recent trend of recovery and the outlook for the operating performance, the Company is planning to propose a dividend payment of ¥10 per share (representing a total dividend of ¥10 per share for the full fiscal year) at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders as released on February 5, 2021 at the time of the announcement of the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
-1-
(Continued on the following page)
Nippon Steel Corporation (5401)
May 7, 2021
Forecasts for Fiscal 2021 (Year ending March 31, 2022)
(Billions of Yen)
2020 FY 2nd half
2020 FY⇒
2021 FY forecasts
2020 FY
⇒
2021 FY
2021 FY 1st half
2nd half
2021 FY forecasts
1st half forecasts
forecasts
Revenue
6,000.0
3,000.0
4,829.2
2,587.2
+ 412.8
+ 1,170.8
Business Profit※1
450.0
250.0
110.0
216.5
※4
+ 33.5
※4
+ 340.0
［ R O S ］
[7.5%]
[8.3%]
[2.3%]
[8.4%]
[-0.0%]
[+5.2%]
Additional line items※2
(85.0)
(45.0)
(98.6)
(56.3)
+ 11.3
+ 13.6
Profit for the year attributable
240.0
130.0
(32.4)
158.7
- 28.7
+ 272.4
to owners of the parent
< Earnings per share (Yen) >
＜261.0＞
＜141.0＞
＜-35.2＞
＜172.4＞
＜-31.4＞
＜+296.2＞
EBITDA ※3
780.0
410.0
400.9
364.2
+ 45.8
+ 379.1
（※1） Business Profit on Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss indicates the results of sustainable business activities, and is an important measure to compare and evaluate the Company's consolidated
performance continuously. It is defined as being deducted Cost of sales, Selling general and administrative expenses and Other operating expenses from Revenue, and added Share of profit in investments
accounted for using the equity method and Other operating income. Other operating income and expenses are composed mainly of Dividend income, Foreign exchange gains or losses, Losses on disposal of fixed assets.
（※2） Additional line items refer to the items that are not recurrent and are remotely related to operational activities, but have a material impact in terms of amount.
・Losses on inactive facilities: Approx. ¥125.0 billion
① Manufacturing shipment volume
＋35.0
＋115.0
(1st half：Upstream facilities in Kure Area, One series of
②Margin
～
＋30.0
upstream facilities in Wakayama Area, etc.,
③Cost improvement
＋5.0
＋60.0
2nd half: Steel plate of Nagoya Works, etc.,)
④Inventory evaluation impact
＋50.0
＋100.0
・Gain on sale of land (former Tokyo Works):
⑤Group companies
＋5.0
＋85.0
Approx. ¥40.0 billion
⑥Others
－35.0
－33.0
<2020 FY>
2．Non-ferrous materials business
－23.0
－13.0
・Losses on inactive facilities: ¥79.9 billion (associated with the
decision to close the upstream facility in Kokura Area for
3．Adjustments
－3.0
－4.0
¥39.8 billion and all the facilities at Kinuura Works of
NIPPON STEEL Stainless Steel for ¥25.1 billion, etc.)
・Losses on business withdrawal: ¥18.7 billion (Sale of shares of
VSB which resulted in a loss of ¥23.6 billion and sale of shares
of I/N Tek and I/N Kote ,etc.,)
Note: The forward-looking statements included in this report are based on the assumptions, forecasts, and plans of the Company as of the date on which this document is made public. The Company's actual results may differ substantially from such statements due to various risks and uncertainties.
-2-
(Continued on the following page)
Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for FY 2020
Nippon Steel's Business Environment and Actions Taken and To Be Taken
1. FY 2020 operating results
Steel demand bottomed in 1H and recovered in 2H, particularly in the manufacturing sector (although to a lower level compared to before the COVID-19 outbreak).
From the COVID-19 outbreak in 1H to the recovery phase in 2H, Nippon Steel emphasized both stable production and profit-oriented production, and implemented speedy, flexible production responseto changes in steel demand in Japan and overseas (1H: banking and suspension of 6 blast furnaces, 2H: resumption of 3 blast furnaces).
In the domestic steelmaking business, Nippon Steel significantly reduced fixed costs (¥230.0 billion per year for FY 2020) and variable costs (by ¥55.0 billion), substantially lowered the breakeven point, and have thereby realized a turnaround to a profitable structure for non-consolidated operating profit.
The selective concentration of overseas business operations has largely been completed.
Business sales/withdrawals: Steel sheets - I/N Tek and I/N Kote (North America), Bar & wire rod-NSCI (North America), Tin - PATIN (China), Steel tubes and pipes - VSB (Brazil), etc.
Enhanced/concentrated business: Integrated steelmaking - AM/NS India (India), Steel sheets - AM/NS Calvert to install an electric arc furnace (North America), Tin - STP to become a subsidiary (Thailand), etc.
As a result of these measures to improve profit structure, Nippon Steel achieved consolidated business profit of over ¥400.0 billion on an annualized basis (and turned around to generate non-consolidated operating profit) in 2H, and became profitable on afull-yearbasis.
[Consolidated business profit in FY 2020] ¥110.0 billion (1H: loss of ¥106.5 billion, 2H: profit of ¥216.5 billion), ¥80 billion improvement vs. previous forecast.
(Million tons)
FY 2020
1H FY 2020
2H FY 2020
FY 2019
Domestic steel consumption
52.66
25.13
27.53
59.14
Nippon Steel's crude steel production
33.00
14.64
18.36*
41.85
Nippon Steel's steel shipments
31.22
14.46
16.77
38.70
Capacity utilization rate: 80-90%
The Mid-term Management Plan (FY 2018-2020)'s financial measures were implemented: asset compression (¥520.0 billion in 3 years) and increased efficiency in capital investment (¥300.0 billion reduction in total capital investment, from ¥1.7 trillion to ¥1.4 trillion in 3 years)
2. FY 2021 business environment, profitability and cash flow measures, and actions to maximize non- consolidated operating profit
Based on the profitable structure realized in FY 2020,
Nippon Steel will implement measures that enables benefits from the firm business environment, including the steel market, and seek to makeaV-shapedrecovery from the significant loss in 1H FY 2020.
Even in the significantly-deteriorated external environment (e.g. decline in demand for domestic steel products, high raw material prices, and depressed oil prices) compared to that in FY 2014*, the year with most
-3-
recent highest profit, the company aims to substantially achieve the highest profit level after integration of former Nippon Steel and former Sumitomo Metals.
Maximize profits by continuing efforts to stabilize operations and facilities.
Pursue reduction in variable costs through further improvement in factors for full-potential operations.
Maintain and improve margins through continuous efforts to improve long-term contractual prices, including reflection of the effects of cost rises of main raw materials and commodities.
Steady implementation of structural measures for production facilities:positive impact of ¥20.0 billion for FY 2021 Steadily implement the measures, based on the medium- tolong-termmanagement plan (announced on March 5, 2021) to establish a stronger earnings base
Shutdown plans by the end
Upstream facilities in Setouchi (Kure), One series of upstream facilities in Wakayama
of 1H FY 2021
Area, etc.
Shutdown plans by the end
Steel plate mill in Nagoya, etc.
of 2H FY 2021
Major facility investments in
No. 6 CGL in Kimitsu, No. 3 coke oven in Nagoya, and refurbishment of No.3 blast
4Q FY 2020 and FY 2021
furnace in Nagoya to promote higher product grades in order mix and leading-edge
facilities
Acceleration of a global strategy to deepen and expand overseas business
Steadily promote growth strategies such as expansion in profit and capacity of AM/NS India. Capture global steel demand by overseas business companies and expand profit.
A challenge of Zero-Carbon Steel and contribution to realize a carbon-neutral society
Accelerate study for development and practical implementation of breakthrough technologies (steelmaking process) ahead of other countries (launch of a zero carbon steel project on April 1, 2021, in addition to the existing related committee).
Enhance product appeal that meets advanced social needs toward carbon-neutral society (high-grade electrical steel sheets, ultra-high-tensile steel sheets, etc.).
(5) Cash flow management with an emphasis on financial discipline
Plan to sell land in Itabashi-ku, Tokyo (former Tokyo Works) in June 2021 (approximate profit on sale: ¥40.0 billion (consolidated) and ¥75.0 billion (non-consolidated)).
-4-
Nippon Steel Corporation (5401)
May 7, 2021
Nippon Steel Corporation
Code Number: 5401
Listings: Tokyo, Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges
Contact: Shinnosuke Arita, General Manager,
Public Relations Center-Tel:+81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 2977, 3419
Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for Fiscal 2020
Japanese Steel Industry
1. Crude Steel Production
(million tons)
1st quarter
2nd quarter
1st half
3rd quarter
4th quarter
2nd half
total
2019 FY
26.11
24.55
50.66
23.65
24.11
47.76
98.43
2020 FY
18.12
18.98
37.09
21.99
23.71
45.70
82.79
2021 FY forecasts
(*)Approx. 23.20
(*)METI forecast
2. Inventory Volume
Inventory at
Inventory
manufacturers
Rolled sheets *1
H-flange beams *2
At the end of:
/shipment ratio
and distributors
(million tons)
(million tons)
(%)
(million tons)
Mar.
2019
5.93
(141.6)
4.47
0.219
Apr.
2019
6.02
(160.1)
4.54
0.227
May
2019
6.11
(164.7)
4.62
0.227
June
2019
6.12
(161.2)
4.57
0.220
July
2019
5.82
(145.6)
4.42
0.206
Aug.
2019
6.12
(188.8)
4.57
0.198
Sep.
2019
5.95
(157.7)
4.45
0.191
Oct.
2019
5.85
(155.4)
4.33
0.182
Nov.
2019
5.80
(158.0)
4.34
0.180
Dec.
2019
5.82
(172.0)
4.32
0.191
Jan.
2020
5.91
(173.0)
4.44
0.196
Feb.
2020
5.97
(178.4)
4.49
0.196
Mar.
2020
5.79
(158.5)
4.39
0.194
Apr.
2020
5.79
(193.7)
4.35
0.181
May.
2020
5.93
(224.5)
4.46
0.178
June
2020
5.70
(195.8)
4.30
0.166
Jul.
2020
5.35
(173.6)
3.97
0.163
Aug.
2020
5.37
(189.2)
3.93
0.162
Sep.
2020
5.16
(161.3)
3.67
0.166
Oct.
2020
5.00
(143.9)
3.56
0.166
Nov.
2020
5.07
(152.5)
3.54
0.171
Dec.
2020
5.13
(158.9)
3.56
0.178
Jan.
2021
5.22
(161.8)
3.55
0.189
Feb.
2021
5.22
(165.7)
3.55
0.199
Mar. *3
2021
5.07
(134.7)
3.52
0.209
*1 Hot-rolled,cold-rolled and coated sheets
*2 Inventories of distributors dealing with H-flange beams manufactured by Nippon Steel Corporation
*3 Preliminary report
- 1 -
