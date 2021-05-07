Nippon Steel : Results and dividends of Fiscal 2020 (Year ended March 31, 2021) 05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT Send by mail :

It is defined as being deducted Cost of sales, Selling general and administrative expenses and Other operating expenses from Revenue, and added Share of profit in investments accounted for using the equity method and Other operating income. Other operating income and expenses are composed mainly of Dividend income, Foreign exchange gains or losses, Losses on disposal of fixed assets. （※2） Additional line items refer to the items that are not recurrent and are remotely related to operational activities, but have a material impact in terms of amount. （※3） Business Profit + Depreciation + Impairment losses ＜Factors Influencing Performance＞ (1)Nippon Steel Corporation Consolidated crude steel output volume 3,765 1,678 2,087 +409 4,705 - 941 Approx. 3,780 (10,000 tons) Non-Consolidated crude steel output volume 3,300 1,464 1,836 +372 4,185 - 885 Approx. 3,320 (10,000 tons) Steel materials shipment volume 3,122 1,446 1,677 + 231 3,870 - 748 Approx. 3,120 (10,000 tons) Steel materials price (¥1,000/ton) 86.1 83.6 88.3 + 4.7 88.3 - 2.2 Approx. 86 Exchange rate (¥/$) 106 107 105 - 2 109 - 3 Approx. 106 (2)All Japan Crude steel output volume (10,000 tons) 8,279 3,709 4,570 + 861 9,843 - 1,563 Approx. 8,260 Steel consumption (10,000 tons)*1 5,266 2,513 2,753 + 241 5,914 - 649 Approx. 5,230 (In manufacturing industries) （ 3,300) （ 1,526) （ 1,774) （+ 248) （ 3,835) （- 535) (Approx. 3,280) <% of manufacturing></P></TD> <TD class="tr1_11 td1_30"><P class="p1_1 ft1_9"> </P></TD> <TD class="tr1_9 td1_17"><P class="p1_23 ft1_49">< 62.7%> < 60.7%> < 64.4%> <+ 3.7%> < 64.8%> <- 2.2%> Plain carbon steel consumption (10,000 tons) 4,181 1,999 2,182 + 183 4,669 - 488 Approx. 4,150 In construction 1,902 953 948 - 5 2,007 - 106 Approx. 1,880 In manufacturing 2,280 1,046 1,234 + 188 2,662 - 382 Approx. 2,270 Specialty steel consumption (10,000 tons) 1,085 513 571 + 58 1,245 - 160 Approx. 1,080 Inventory volume (10,000 tons) 507 *2 516 507 - 9 579 - 72 Rolled sheets (10,000 tons) 352 *2 367 352 - 15 439 - 87 ＊1 The Company estimates ＊2 The end of Mar. 2021, preliminary figures ＜ Segment Information＞ (Billions of Yen) Revenue 4,829.2 2,241.9 2,587.2 + 345.3 5,921.5 - 1,092.3 4,850.0 Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication 4,228.4 1,965.8 2,262.6 + 296.8 5,257.3 - 1,028.9 4,240.0 Engineering and Construction 324.4 151.5 172.9 + 21.4 340.4 - 16.0 330.0 Chemicals and Materials 178.6 78.9 99.7 + 20.8 215.7 - 37.1 175.0 System Solutions 252.4 121.7 130.7 + 9.0 273.2 - 20.8 255.0 Adjustment (154.7) (76.0) (78.7) - 2.7 (165.2) + 10.5 (150.0) Business Profit 110.0 (106.5) 216.5 + 323.0 (284.4) + 394.4 30.0 Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication 63.5 (116.7) 180.2 + 296.9 (325.3) + 388.8 0.0 Engineering and Construction 17.7 7.2 10.4 + 3.2 10.7 + 7.0 15.0 Chemicals and Materials 7.6 (3.6) 11.2 + 14.8 18.4 - 10.8 0.0 System Solutions 23.9 10.6 13.3 + 2.7 26.1 - 2.2 22.0 Adjustment (2.7) (3.9) 1.2 + 5.1 (14.4) + 11.7 (7.0) (※4) Analysis in Business Profit before impairment losses and others (Billions of Yen) Changes from the previous forecasts （※2） Additional line items （Billions of Yen） 2020 FY 2019 FY 19 FY →20 FY Additional line items Total (98.6) (121.7) + 23.1 Change in Business Profit 1.Ferrous materials business ① Manufacturing shipment volume ②Selling prices and production mix ③Raw materials prices (including carry-over of raw materials) ④Cost improvement (including cost disadvantages due to production cuts) ⑤Depreciation (including the impact of changes in depreciation method and impairment) ⑥Inventory evaluation impact ⑦Group companies ⑧FOREX ⑨Loss on disaster 19 FY ⑩Others 2．Non-ferrous materials business 3．Adjustments ＋80.0 ＋64.0 ～ ＋8.0 －1.0 ＋15.0 ～ ＋120.0 －2.0 －18.0 ＋34.0 －30.0 ＋2.0 ＋1.0 ～ ＋42.0 ＋8.0 ＋5.0 ＋12.0 －6.0 ＋4.0 ＋8.0 Losses from reorganization (98.6) (121.7) + 23.1 <2020 FY> ・Losses on inactive facilities: ¥79.9 billion (associated with the decision to close the upstream facility in Kokura Area for ¥39.8 billion and all the facilities at Kinuura Works of NIPPON STEEL Stainless Steel for ¥25.1 billion, etc.) ・Losses on business withdrawal: ¥18.7 billion (Sale of shares of VSB which resulted in a loss of ¥23.6 billion and sale of the shares of I/N Tek and I/N Kote ,etc.,) <2019 FY> ・Impairment losses: ¥78.7 billion (associated with the decision to close all the facilities at Kure Works of Nippon Steel Nisshin) ・Losses on business withdrawal: ¥20.2 billion (ZNW and an overseas subsidiary in Engineering and Construction segment, etc.,) ・Losses on inactive facilities: ¥22.7 billion (UO mill of Kashima Works and hot-rolling mill dedicated for precision products at Kinuura Works of NIPPON STEEL Stainless Steel, etc.,) 【Dividends】 In fiscal 2020, Nippon Steel Corporation recorded a loss attributable to owners of the parent of ¥32.4 billion (representing a loss of 191.1 billion yen in the first half and a profit of ¥158.7 billion in the second half) affected by the decrease in production and shipment volume partly due to the COVID -19 outbreak. After the due consideration of the recent trend of recovery and the outlook for the operating performance, the Company is planning to propose a dividend payment of ¥10 per share (representing a total dividend of ¥10 per share for the full fiscal year) at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders as released on February 5, 2021 at the time of the announcement of the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. -1- (Continued on the following page) Nippon Steel Corporation (5401) May 7, 2021 Forecasts for Fiscal 2021 (Year ending March 31, 2022) (Billions of Yen) 2020 FY 2nd half 2020 FY⇒ 2021 FY forecasts 2020 FY ⇒ 2021 FY 2021 FY 1st half 2nd half 2021 FY forecasts 1st half forecasts forecasts Revenue 6,000.0 3,000.0 4,829.2 2,587.2 + 412.8 + 1,170.8 Business Profit※1 450.0 250.0 110.0 216.5 ※4 + 33.5 ※4 + 340.0 ［ R O S ］ [7.5%] [8.3%] [2.3%] [8.4%] [-0.0%] [+5.2%] Additional line items※2 (85.0) (45.0) (98.6) (56.3) + 11.3 + 13.6 Profit for the year attributable 240.0 130.0 (32.4) 158.7 - 28.7 + 272.4 to owners of the parent < Earnings per share (Yen) > ＜261.0＞ ＜141.0＞ ＜-35.2＞ ＜172.4＞ ＜-31.4＞ ＜+296.2＞ EBITDA ※3 780.0 410.0 400.9 364.2 + 45.8 + 379.1 （※1） Business Profit on Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss indicates the results of sustainable business activities, and is an important measure to compare and evaluate the Company's consolidated performance continuously. It is defined as being deducted Cost of sales, Selling general and administrative expenses and Other operating expenses from Revenue, and added Share of profit in investments accounted for using the equity method and Other operating income. Plain carbon steel consumption (10,000 tons)
In construction
In manufacturing
Specialty steel consumption (10,000 tons)
＊1 The Company estimates
Approx. 5,500 Approx. 2,700 5,266 2,753 Approx. - 53 Approx.+ 234
(Approx. 3,500) (Approx. 1,700) ( 3,300) ( 1,774) (Approx. - 74) (Approx.+ 200)
<Approx. 64%> < 62.7%> < 64.4%> Approx. 4,300 Approx. 2,100 4,181 2,182 Approx. - 82 Approx.+ 119
Approx. 1,900 Approx. 900 1,902 948 Approx.- 48 Approx. - 2
Approx. 2,400 Approx. 1,200 2,280 1,234 Approx. - 34 Approx.+ 120
Approx. 1,200 Approx. 600 1,085 571 Approx.+ 29 Approx.+ 115 34 Approx.+ 120 Approx. 1,200 Approx. 600 1,085 571 Approx.+ 29 Approx.+ 115 ＜ Segment Information＞ (Billions of Yen) Revenue 6,000.0 3,000.0 4,829.2 2,587.2 + 412.8 + 1,170.8 Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication 5,450.0 2,750.0 4,228.4 2,262.6 + 487.4 + 1,221.6 Engineering and Construction 270.0 110.0 324.4 172.9 - 62.9 - 54.4 Chemicals and Materials 200.0 100.0 178.6 99.7 + 0.3 + 21.4 System Solutions 265.0 127.0 252.4 130.7 - 3.7 + 12.6 Adjustment (185.0) (87.0) (154.7) (78.7) - 8.3 - 30.3 Business Profit 450.0 250.0 110.0 216.5 + 33.5 + 340.0 Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication 420.0 240.0 63.5 180.2 + 59.8 + 356.5 Engineering and Construction 3.0 0.0 17.7 10.4 - 10.4 - 14.7 Chemicals and Materials 8.5 1.0 7.6 11.2 - 10.2 + 0.9 System Solutions 25.0 11.0 23.9 13.3 - 2.3 + 1.1 Adjustment (6.5) (2.0) (2.7) 1.2 - 3.2 - 3.8 (※4) Analysis in Business Profit （※2） Additional line items （Billions of Yen） (Billions of Yen) 2021 FY 2020 FY 20 FY 2020 FY 2nd half 2020 FY forecasts →21 FY forecasts →2021 FY 1st half →2021 FY Additional line items Total (85.0) (98.6) +13.6 forecasts forecasts Losses from reorganization (85.0) (98.6) +13.6 Change in Business Profit ＋ 34.0 ＋ 340.0 <2021 FY> 1.Ferrous materials business ＋60.0 ＋357.0 ・Losses on inactive facilities: Approx. ¥125.0 billion ① Manufacturing shipment volume ＋35.0 ＋115.0 (1st half：Upstream facilities in Kure Area, One series of ②Margin ～ ＋30.0 upstream facilities in Wakayama Area, etc., ③Cost improvement ＋5.0 ＋60.0 2nd half: Steel plate of Nagoya Works, etc.,) ④Inventory evaluation impact ＋50.0 ＋100.0 ・Gain on sale of land (former Tokyo Works): ⑤Group companies ＋5.0 ＋85.0 Approx. ¥40.0 billion ⑥Others －35.0 －33.0 <2020 FY> 2．Non-ferrous materials business －23.0 －13.0 ・Losses on inactive facilities: ¥79.9 billion (associated with the decision to close the upstream facility in Kokura Area for 3．Adjustments －3.0 －4.0 ¥39.8 billion and all the facilities at Kinuura Works of NIPPON STEEL Stainless Steel for ¥25.1 billion, etc.) ・Losses on business withdrawal: ¥18.7 billion (Sale of shares of VSB which resulted in a loss of ¥23.6 billion and sale of shares of I/N Tek and I/N Kote ,etc.,) Note: The forward-looking statements included in this report are based on the assumptions, forecasts, and plans of the Company as of the date on which this document is made public. Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for FY 2020 Nippon Steel's Business Environment and Actions Taken and To Be Taken 1. FY 2020 operating results Steel demand bottomed in 1H and recovered in 2H, particularly in the manufacturing sector (although to a lower level compared to before the COVID-19 outbreak). From the COVID-19 outbreak in 1H to the recovery phase in 2H, Nippon Steel emphasized both stable production and profit-oriented production, and implemented speedy, flexible production response to changes in steel demand in Japan and overseas (1H: banking and suspension of 6 blast furnaces, 2H: resumption of 3 blast furnaces).

COVID-19 outbreak). From the COVID-19 outbreak in 1H to the recovery phase in 2H, Nippon Steel emphasized both stable production and profit-oriented production, and implemented speedy, flexible production response to changes in steel demand in Japan and overseas (1H: banking and suspension of 6 blast furnaces, 2H: resumption of 3 blast furnaces).

In the domestic steelmaking business, Nippon Steel significantly reduced fixed costs (¥230.0 billion per year for FY 2020) and variable costs (by ¥55.0 billion), substantially lowered the breakeven point, and have thereby realized a turnaround to a profitable structure for non-consolidated operating profit. The selective concentration of overseas business operations has largely been completed.

non-consolidated operating profit. The selective concentration of overseas business operations has largely been completed.

Business sales/withdrawals: Steel sheets - I/N Tek and I/N Kote (North America), Bar & wire rod-NSCI (North America), Tin - PATIN (China), Steel tubes and pipes - VSB (Brazil), etc. Enhanced/concentrated business: Integrated steelmaking - AM/NS India (India), Steel sheets - AM/NS Calvert to install an electric arc furnace (North America), Tin - STP to become a subsidiary (Thailand), etc.

As a result of these measures to improve profit structure, Nippon Steel achieved consolidated business profit of over ¥400.0 billion on an annualized basis (and turned around to generate non-consolidated operating profit) in 2H, and became profitable on a full-year basis. [Consolidated business profit in FY 2020] ¥110.0 billion (1H: loss of ¥106.5 billion, 2H: profit of ¥216.5 billion), ¥80 billion improvement vs. previous forecast. (Million tons) FY 2020 1H FY 2020 2H FY 2020 FY 2019 Domestic steel consumption 52.66 25.13 27.53 59.14 Nippon Steel's crude steel production 33.00 14.64 18.36* 41.85 Nippon Steel's steel shipments 31.22 14.46 16.77 38.70 Capacity utilization rate: 80-90%

The Mid-term Management Plan (FY 2018-2020)'s financial measures were implemented: asset compression ( ¥520.0 billion in 3 years ) and increased efficiency in capital investment (¥300.0 billion reduction in total capital investment, from ¥1.7 trillion to ¥1.4 trillion in 3 years) 2. FY 2021 business environment, profitability and cash flow measures, and actions to maximize non- consolidated operating profit  Based on the profitable structure realized in FY 2020, Nippon Steel will implement measures that enables benefits from the firm business environment, including the steel market, and seek to make a V-shaped recovery from the significant loss in 1H FY 2020 .

. Even in the significantly-deteriorated external environment (e.g. decline in demand for domestic steel products, high raw material prices, and depressed oil prices) compared to that in FY 2014*, the year with most -3- recent highest profit, the company aims to substantially achieve the highest profit level after integration of former Nippon Steel and former Sumitomo Metals. *Post-mergerrecord-high ordinary profit (FY 2014): ¥471.3 billion (Nippon Steel 451.7 + former Nippon Steel Nisshin 19.6) [Consolidated business profit forecasts for FY 2021] ¥450.0 billion (1H: ¥250.0 billion), non-consolidated operating profit (excluding inventory valuation differences): ¥160.0 billion (Million tons) FY 2021(E) Vs. FY 2020 1H FY 2021(E) Vs. 2H FY 2020 FY 2014 Domestic steel consumption 55.0 +2.34 27.0 -0.53 64.03 Nippon Steel's crude steel production 40.0 +7.00 20.5 +2.14 48.23* Nippon Steel's steel shipments 36.0 +4.78 18.5 +1.73 44.77* Summed with former Nippon Steel Nisshin

Actions to be taken in FY 2021 Steady improvement of base performance Maximize profits by continuing efforts to stabilize operations and facilities. Pursue reduction in variable costs through further improvement in factors for full-potential operations. Maintain and improve margins through continuous efforts to improve long-term contractual prices, including reflection of the effects of cost rises of main raw materials and commodities. Steady implementation of structural measures for production facilities: positive impact of ¥20.0 billion for FY 2021 Steadily implement the measures, based on the medium- to long-term management plan (announced on March 5, 2021) to establish a stronger earnings base Shutdown plans by the end Upstream facilities in Setouchi (Kure), One series of upstream facilities in Wakayama of 1H FY 2021 Area, etc. Shutdown plans by the end Steel plate mill in Nagoya, etc. of 2H FY 2021 Major facility investments in No. 6 CGL in Kimitsu, No. 3 coke oven in Nagoya, and refurbishment of No.3 blast 4Q FY 2020 and FY 2021 furnace in Nagoya to promote higher product grades in order mix and leading-edge facilities Acceleration of a global strategy to deepen and expand overseas business

Steadily promote growth strategies such as expansion in profit and capacity of AM/NS India. Capture global steel demand by overseas business companies and expand profit. A challenge of Zero-Carbon Steel and contribution to realize a carbon-neutral society Accelerate study for development and practical implementation of breakthrough technologies (steelmaking process) ahead of other countries (launch of a zero carbon steel project on April 1, 2021, in addition to the existing related committee). Enhance product appeal that meets advanced social needs toward carbon-neutral society (high-grade electrical steel sheets, ultra-high-tensile steel sheets, etc.). (5) Cash flow management with an emphasis on financial discipline Plan to sell land in Itabashi-ku, Tokyo (former Tokyo Works) in June 2021 (approximate profit on sale: ¥40.0 billion (consolidated) and ¥75.0 billion (non-consolidated)). -4- Nippon Steel Corporation (5401) May 7, 2021 Nippon Steel Corporation Code Number: 5401 Listings: Tokyo, Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges Contact: Shinnosuke Arita, General Manager, Public Relations Center-Tel:+81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 2977, 3419 Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 Japanese Steel Industry 1. Crude Steel Production (million tons) 1st quarter 2nd quarter 1st half 3rd quarter 4th quarter 2nd half total 2019 FY 26.11 24.55 50.66 23.65 24.11 47.76 98.43 2020 FY 18.12 18.98 37.09 21.99 23.71 45.70 82.79 2021 FY forecasts (*)Approx. 23.20 (*)METI forecast 2. Inventory Volume Inventory at Inventory manufacturers Rolled sheets *1 H-flange beams *2 At the end of: /shipment ratio and distributors (million tons) (million tons) (%) (million tons) Mar. 2019 5.93 (141.6) 4.47 0.219 Apr. 2019 6.02 (160.1) 4.54 0.227 May 2019 6.11 (164.7) 4.62 0.227 June 2019 6.12 (161.2) 4.57 0.220 July 2019 5.82 (145.6) 4.42 0.206 Aug. 2019 6.12 (188.8) 4.57 0.198 Sep. 2019 5.95 (157.7) 4.45 0.191 Oct. 2019 5.85 (155.4) 4.33 0.182 Nov. 2019 5.80 (158.0) 4.34 0.180 Dec. 2019 5.82 (172.0) 4.32 0.191 Jan. 2020 5.91 (173.0) 4.44 0.196 Feb. 2020 5.97 (178.4) 4.49 0.196 Mar. 2020 5.79 (158.5) 4.39 0.194 Apr. 2020 5.79 (193.7) 4.35 0.181 May. 2020 5.93 (224.5) 4.46 0.178 June 2020 5.70 (195.8) 4.30 0.166 Jul. 2020 5.35 (173.6) 3.97 0.163 Aug. 2020 5.37 (189.2) 3.93 0.162 Sep. 2020 5.16 (161.3) 3.67 0.166 Oct. 2020 5.00 (143.9) 3.56 0.166 Nov. 2020 5.07 (152.5) 3.54 0.171 Dec. 2020 5.13 (158.9) 3.56 0.178 Jan. 2021 5.22 (161.8) 3.55 0.189 Feb. 2021 5.22 (165.7) 3.55 0.199 Mar. *3 2021 5.07 (134.7) 3.52 0.209 *1 Hot-rolled,cold-rolled and coated sheets *2 Inventories of distributors dealing with H-flange beams manufactured by Nippon Steel Corporation *3 Preliminary report - 1 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

