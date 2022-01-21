Nippon Steel to buy Thai steelmakers for $300 million

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 6 720 B 59 092 M 59 092 M Net income 2022 520 B 4 573 M 4 573 M Net Debt 2022 2 330 B 20 489 M 20 489 M P/E ratio 2022 3,52x Yield 2022 7,59% Capitalization 1 778 B 15 597 M 15 640 M EV / Sales 2022 0,61x EV / Sales 2023 0,63x Nbr of Employees 106 226 Free-Float - Chart NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 1 931,50 JPY Average target price 2 602,22 JPY Spread / Average Target 34,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Eiji Hashimoto President & Representative Director Kosei Shindo Chairman Shuhei Onoyama Representative Director & Vice President Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director Ichiro Fujisaki Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 2.69% 15 597 ARCELORMITTAL 10.57% 32 708 NUCOR CORPORATION -12.10% 28 387 TATA STEEL LIMITED 8.64% 19 850 POSCO 4.19% 18 095 STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. -8.23% 11 701