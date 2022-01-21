Log in
    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
Nippon Steel to buy Thai steelmakers for $300 million

01/21/2022 | 12:53am EST
The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp will buy two electric arc furnace steelmakers in Thailand in a $300 million deal, it said on Friday, as it seeks to cut its reliance on blast furnaces that use coking coal and emit carbon dioxide.

The company was in talks to buy a steel mill in Southeast Asia to secure iron-making resources in the growing market, a senior executive told Reuters in November.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 720 B 59 092 M 59 092 M
Net income 2022 520 B 4 573 M 4 573 M
Net Debt 2022 2 330 B 20 489 M 20 489 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,52x
Yield 2022 7,59%
Capitalization 1 778 B 15 597 M 15 640 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 106 226
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Eiji Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Kosei Shindo Chairman
Shuhei Onoyama Representative Director & Vice President
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Ichiro Fujisaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION2.69%15 597
ARCELORMITTAL10.57%32 708
NUCOR CORPORATION-12.10%28 387
TATA STEEL LIMITED8.64%19 850
POSCO4.19%18 095
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-8.23%11 701