TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel will dissolve a joint venture with China's Baoshan Iron & Steel , slashing the Japanese company's steel production capacity in China by 70%, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Jamie Freed)
