Nippon Steel Corporation    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/31
1044.5 JPY   +0.77%
Nippon Steel : to seek M&As overseas, but not in Japan - president

09/01/2020 | 12:54am EDT
The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo

Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp is seeking overseas mergers and acquisitions (M&As) but not for further M&A deals at home, its president, Eiji Hashimoto, said on Tuesday.

"We are not considering to proceed with any further M&As in Japan, but we want to seek M&As overseas," Hashimoto told a news conference, the key growth markets for Nippon Steel being India, the United States and ASEAN countries.

The world's third-biggest steelmaker wants to boost its group-wide crude steel output to 100 million tonnes from about 65 million tonnes to become a "leading global steelmaker", he said, without giving a timeline.

"We still aim to become the world's top steelmaker by market capitalization, but our first aim is to be the top steelmaker (by capitalization) excluding Chinese rivals," he said.

Nippon Steel said in August, after posting its biggest first-quarter loss since 2012, that it could hasten and extend restructuring measures to contend with the tough business environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hashimoto reiterated that "additional restructuring measures are necessary", but did not give any further details. The company will announce such measures when finalised, he said.

To cope with slumping demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nippon Steel has temporarily idled about 30% of its furnace volume, suspending six blast furnaces out of 15 in total in Japan.

Hashimoto said Nippon Steel may resume operation at one of the six suspended furnaces by end-March if a faster-than-expected recovery in demand in China and Japan continues.

Nippon Steel plans to announce its carbon reduction plans to 2030 and 2050 during the financial year to end-March 2021, Hashimoto said.

By Yuka Obayashi

Financials
Sales 2021 4 963 B 46 966 M 46 966 M
Net income 2021 -132 560 M -1 255 M -1 255 M
Net Debt 2021 2 163 B 20 472 M 20 472 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,21x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 962 B 9 087 M 9 101 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 106 599
Free-Float 89,7%
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 372,78 JPY
Last Close Price 1 044,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 82,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eiji Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Kosei Shindo Chairman
Shuhei Onoyama Representative Director & Vice President
Shinji Tanimoto Representative Director & Vice President
Akihiko Inoue Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-36.85%9 087
NUCOR-19.23%13 884
ARCELORMITTAL-32.22%13 631
POSCO-21.99%12 770
TATA STEEL LIMITED-12.46%6 600
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-13.31%6 353
