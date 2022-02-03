Log in
    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
Nippon Steel to seek more merger chances to boost global output

02/03/2022 | 02:33am EST
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp is seeking more merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities to boost its global output capacity to 100 million tonnes, an executive said on Thursday, after its recent decision to buy two Thai steelmakers.

Overseas steel markets are expected to recover after China's Lunar New Year holiday and the Beijing Winter Olympics to reflect the higher prices of raw materials and an expected economic stimulus by Chinese government, Nippon Steel Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori told an earnings news conference. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 716 B 58 736 M 6 716 B
Net income 2022 519 B 4 537 M 519 B
Net Debt 2022 2 330 B 20 376 M 2 330 B
P/E ratio 2022 3,47x
Yield 2022 7,59%
Capitalization 1 751 B 15 315 M 1 751 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 106 226
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Eiji Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Kosei Shindo Chairman
Shuhei Onoyama Representative Director & Vice President
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Ichiro Fujisaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION1.25%15 315
NUCOR CORPORATION-1.90%29 261
ARCELORMITTAL-1.24%28 381
TATA STEEL LIMITED5.04%19 069
POSCO-3.46%16 627
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-4.67%11 433