May 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Steel's vice chairman and key negotiator for the U.S. Steel deal, Takahiro Mori, will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania next week to meet with local staff and elected officials, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the matter.

In December, Nippon Steel offered nearly $15 billion to take over U.S. Steel, drawing resistance from both President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, as well as the United Steelworkers (USW) union.

To win support from the USW, Nippon Steel has pledged to move its U.S. headquarters to Pittsburgh, where U.S. Steel is based, offering commitments on job security and additional investments if the deal goes through.

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)