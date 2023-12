Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P on Wednesday placed its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on Nippon Steel Corp on negative credit watch after it clinched a deal to buy U.S. Steel for $14.9 billion in cash.

The acquisition is likely to result in a significant deterioration in Nippon Steel's financial position because of a sharp increase in debt for investments, the agency added. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru)