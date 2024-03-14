14:10 ET -- United States Steel is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he is opposed to the proposed $14 billion purchase of the company by Japan's Nippon Steel. Biden warned in December that the deal should get close scrutiny by U.S. regulators. The deal has been criticized by both republicans and democrats. "U.S. Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated," Biden said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-24 1425ET