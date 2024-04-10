April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has opened up an in-depth antitrust investigation into Nippon Steel's $14.1 billion takeover of U.S. Steel, the Politico reported on Wednesday citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
