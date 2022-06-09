Log in
    9810   JP3681000000

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION

(9810)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-09 am EDT
5320.00 JPY   -1.30%
03:22aNIPPON STEEL TRADING : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
03:22aNIPPON STEEL TRADING : FY2021Financial ResultsandFY2022 Earnings Forecasts
PU
05/30NIPPON STEEL TRADING : NST to Support Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Join the TCFD Consortium
PU
Nippon Steel Trading : FY2021Financial ResultsandFY2022 Earnings Forecasts

06/09/2022 | 03:22am EDT
Securities Code: 9810

FY2021 Financial Results

and

FY2022 Earnings Forecasts

May 11, 2022

1

© 2022 NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

Executive Summary

  • In addition to the effects of executing measures in the medium- to long-term management plan, the highest levels on record were reached for ordinary profit at ¥47.8 billion and net profit at ¥35.4 billion in FY2021 due to factors such as the rise in steel market prices.
  • Although the outlook for economic conditions remains very unclear for FY2022, the Company will aim to achieve ¥43.0 billion in ordinary profit by executing the measures in the medium- to long-term management plan ahead of schedule.

FY2019

FY2020

(February forecast)

FY2021

results

results

First half

Second half

results

Ordinary profit

33.2

25.7

22.7

(22.3)

25.0 (45.0)

47.8

(billions of yen)

Net profit

20.7

15.9

15.9

(16.0)

19.4 (32.0)

35.4

(billions of yen)

Dividends (yen)

200

160

160

(160)

190*

(320)

350*

FY2022 forecast

43.0

30.0

300

* The year-end dividend for FY2021 will be determined in the general meeting of shareholders.

2

© 2022 NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

Key Points of the FY2021 Financial Results

  • The highest levels on record were achieved due to execution of measures under the medium- to long-term management plan (strengthening the business foundation and growth strategy) in addition to a recovery in the market environment (steel volume, price, etc.)

Ordinary profit

¥47.8 billion (+¥22.0 billion year on year)

Net profit ¥35.4 billion (+¥19.4 billion year on year)

Proposed full-year dividend ¥350 per share (+¥190 per share year on year)

Ordinary profit

1.9 times

Net profit

+¥22.0 billion

FY2021 ordinary profit

¥ billion

¥47.8billion

FY2020 ordinary profit

25.0

¥25.7billion

22.7

19.4

16.115.9

2020→2021

Ordinary profit +¥22.0 billion

Improvement in steel prices, etc. +¥7.7 billion

Gain on inventory sales +¥7.3 billion

Growth strategy +¥4.8 billion Strengthening of business foundation +¥0.8 billion

2019→2021

Medium- to long-term management

9.6

10.7

plan measures +¥11.2 billion

5.2

First half

Second half

First half

Second half

FY2020

FY2021

Growth strategy +¥5.8 billion

Strengthening of business foundation +5.4 billion

3

© 2022 NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

Factors Increasing and Decreasing Ordinary Profit

(FY2020 Results→FY2021 Results)

FY2020 FY2021

19.1 → 43.2 2.5 → 2.1

1.6 → - 0.5

2.3 → 2.9

¥ billion

25.7

+24.0

Steel

  • Execution of medium- to long-term measures

(Expansion of EV-related sales, highly functional materials for the telecommunications industry, diversification of supply sources, etc.)

  • Improvement in prices and increase in volume
  • Gain on inventory sales

-0.4

Industrial

Supply and

Infrastructure

  • Execution of medium- to long- term measures - Deterioration of P/L of group companies

-2.2

Textiles

  • Execution of medium- to long- term measures - Reduction of customers' inventories
    - Increase in production and logistics costs

+0.5

Foodstuffs

  • Execution of medium- to long-term measures

(Capturing demand for ready-made takeout meals, etc.)

- Increase in costs

due to logistics47.8disruption

FY2020

FY2021

+¥22.0 billion

results

results

4

© 2022 NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

Increases and Decreases in Ordinary Profit of Steel Business (FY2020 Results→FY2021 Results)

Sales mix,

Growth

Strengthening

¥ billion

Gain on

of business

Others

etc.

inventory

strategy

foundation

+2.3

sales, etc.

+0.9

Price

+1.7

+4.2

Equity method gains

improvement

+7.3

Expansion of EV-

and losses +10

related sales

Other

+7.7

materials for the

43.2

Highly functional

telecommunications

Domestic: Up 22%

industry

19.1

Exports: Up 63%

year on year

Diversification of

year on year

supply sources, etc.

FY2020

FY2021

Ordinary +¥24.0 billion

results

results

Consolidated steel

10,000 tons

FY2020

FY2021

Change

Consolidated

1,686

1,865

+179

handling volume

total

Non-

1,291

1,413

+121

consolidated

The Company's steel

Subsidiaries

395

452

+ 58

130.6

135.0

sale price

102.9

118.5

92.4

95.1

88.8

85.5

FY2020

90.5

+¥31.1k/ton

FY2021

121.6

2020/1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2021/1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

5

© 2022 NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Bussan Corporation published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
