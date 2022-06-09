Nippon Steel Trading : FY2021Financial ResultsandFY2022 Earnings Forecasts

In addition to the effects of executing measures in the medium- to long-term management plan, the highest levels on record were reached for ordinary profit at ¥47.8 billion and net profit at ¥35.4 billion in FY2021 due to factors such as the rise in steel market prices.
Although the outlook for economic conditions remains very unclear for FY2022, the Company will aim to achieve ¥43.0 billion in ordinary profit by executing the measures in the medium- to long-term management plan ahead of schedule.
FY2019
FY2020
(February forecast)
FY2021
results
results
First half
Second half
results
Ordinary profit
33.2
25.7
22.7
(22.3)
25.0 (45.0)
47.8
(billions of yen)
Net profit
20.7
15.9
15.9
(16.0)
19.4 (32.0)
35.4
(billions of yen)
Dividends (yen)
200
160
160
(160)
190*
(320)
350*
FY2022 forecast
43.0
30.0
300
* The year-end dividend for FY2021 will be determined in the general meeting of shareholders.
The highest levels on record were achieved due to execution of measures under the medium- to long-term management plan (strengthening the business foundation and growth strategy) in addition to a recovery in the market environment (steel volume, price, etc.)
Ordinary profit
¥47.8 billion (+¥22.0 billion year on year)
Net profit ¥35.4 billion (+¥19.4 billion year on year)
Proposed full-year dividend ¥350 per share (+¥190 per share year on year)
Ordinary profit
1.9 times
Net profit
+¥22.0 billion
FY2021 ordinary profit
¥ billion
¥47.8billion
FY2020 ordinary profit
25.0
¥25.7billion
22.7
19.4
16.115.9
2020→2021
Ordinary profit +¥22.0 billion
Improvement in steel prices, etc. +¥7.7 billion
Gain on inventory sales +¥7.3 billion
Growth strategy +¥4.8 billion Strengthening of business foundation +¥0.8 billion
