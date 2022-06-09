Log in
NIPPON STEEL TRADING : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
NIPPON STEEL TRADING : FY2021Financial ResultsandFY2022 Earnings Forecasts
PU
NIPPON STEEL TRADING : NST to Support Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Join the TCFD Consortium
PU
Nippon Steel Trading : Notice Regarding Difference Between Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results and Actual Results for the Previous Fiscal Year, and Dividends o

06/09/2022 | 03:22am EDT
[Translation]

May 11, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company name: NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION

Representative name: Yasumitsu Saeki, President and Representative Director

(Code No.: 9810, Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Ryutaro Iwanami, General Manager of General Affairs & Corporate Communications Department

(Tel: +81-(0)3-6772-5003)

Notice Regarding Difference Between Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results and Actual Results

for the Previous Fiscal Year, and Dividends of Surplus (Increase in Dividend)

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that the difference has arisen between full- year consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) and actual results for the previous fiscal year.

In addition, at its board of directors meeting held on May 11, 2022, the Company resolved to pay dividends of surplus with the record date of March 31, 2022, as described below.

The matter of dividends of surplus is to be proposed for the approval of the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 24, 2022.

1. Full-year consolidated financial results

  1. Difference between the full-year consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) and actual results for the previous fiscal year

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Earnings per share

to owners of parent

(Yen)

Actual results for the

previous fiscal year (A)

1,271,050

22,361

25,772

15,992

495.79

FYE March 31, 2021

Financial results for the

current fiscal year (B)

1,865,907

44,627

47,810

35,417

1,098.03

FYE March 31, 2022

Changes (B-A)

594,857

22,265

22,038

19,424

Percentage changes (%)

46.8

99.6

85.5

121.5

  • The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. In line with this change, the full- year results ended March 31, 2021 represent the figures after retrospectively applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.
  1. Reason for the difference

Mainly due to the improvement of the business environment for the Steel Business accompanying the recovery of demand and other factors, the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 have significantly exceeded the actual results for the previous fiscal year.

2.

Year-end dividend

(1)

Details

Resolved amount

Latest projection

Previous-year amount

(announced on February 3, 2022)

(FYE March 31, 2021)

Record date

March 31, 2022

Same as left

March 31, 2021

Dividends per share (Yen)

190.00

160.00

110.00

Total dividends

6,129

3,548

(Millions of yen)

Effective date

June 27,2022

June 30, 2021

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

  1. Reason

In the actual results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, profit attributable to owners of parent exceeded the earnings projections announced on February 3, 2022. Therefore, the Company has decided to increase the year-end dividend by ¥30 from the last projection to ¥190 per share.

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Bussan Corporation published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
