Nippon Steel Trading : Notice Regarding Difference Between Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results and Actual Results for the Previous Fiscal Year, and Dividends o

May 11, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company name: NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION

Representative name: Yasumitsu Saeki, President and Representative Director

(Code No.: 9810, Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Ryutaro Iwanami, General Manager of General Affairs & Corporate Communications Department

Notice Regarding Difference Between Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results and Actual Results

for the Previous Fiscal Year, and Dividends of Surplus (Increase in Dividend)

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that the difference has arisen between full- year consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) and actual results for the previous fiscal year.

In addition, at its board of directors meeting held on May 11, 2022, the Company resolved to pay dividends of surplus with the record date of March 31, 2022, as described below.

The matter of dividends of surplus is to be proposed for the approval of the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 24, 2022.

1. Full-year consolidated financial results

Difference between the full-year consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) and actual results for the previous fiscal year

(Millions of yen) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable Earnings per share to owners of parent (Yen) Actual results for the previous fiscal year (A) 1,271,050 22,361 25,772 15,992 495.79 FYE March 31, 2021 Financial results for the current fiscal year (B) 1,865,907 44,627 47,810 35,417 1,098.03 FYE March 31, 2022 Changes (B-A) 594,857 22,265 22,038 19,424 Percentage changes (%) 46.8 99.6 85.5 121.5