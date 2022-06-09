Nippon Steel Trading : Notice Regarding Difference Between Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results and Actual Results for the Previous Fiscal Year, and Dividends o
[Translation]
May 11, 2022
Company name: NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION
Representative name: Yasumitsu Saeki, President and Representative Director
(Code No.: 9810, Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Notice Regarding Difference Between Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results and Actual Results
for the Previous Fiscal Year, and Dividends of Surplus (Increase in Dividend)
NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that the difference has arisen between full- year consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) and actual results for the previous fiscal year.
In addition, at its board of directors meeting held on May 11, 2022, the Company resolved to pay dividends of surplus with the record date of March 31, 2022, as described below.
The matter of dividends of surplus is to be proposed for the approval of the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 24, 2022.
1. Full-year consolidated financial results
Difference between the full-year consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) and actual results for the previous fiscal year
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Earnings per share
to owners of parent
(Yen)
Actual results for the
previous fiscal year (A)
1,271,050
22,361
25,772
15,992
495.79
FYE March 31, 2021
Financial results for the
current fiscal year (B)
1,865,907
44,627
47,810
35,417
1,098.03
FYE March 31, 2022
Changes (B-A)
594,857
22,265
22,038
19,424
Percentage changes (%)
46.8
99.6
85.5
121.5
The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. In line with this change, the full- year results ended March 31, 2021 represent the figures after retrospectively applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.
Reason for the difference
Mainly due to the improvement of the business environment for the Steel Business accompanying the recovery of demand and other factors, the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 have significantly exceeded the actual results for the previous fiscal year.
2.
Year-end dividend
(1)
Details
Resolved amount
Latest projection
Previous-year amount
(announced on February 3, 2022)
(FYE March 31, 2021)
Record date
March 31, 2022
Same as left
March 31, 2021
Dividends per share (Yen)
190.00
160.00
110.00
Total dividends
6,129
－
3,548
(Millions of yen)
Effective date
June 27,2022
－
June 30, 2021
Source of dividends
Retained earnings
－
Retained earnings
Reason
In the actual results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, profit attributable to owners of parent exceeded the earnings projections announced on February 3, 2022. Therefore, the Company has decided to increase the year-end dividend by ¥30 from the last projection to ¥190 per share.
