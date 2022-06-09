Nippon Steel Trading : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation, nor for direct, indirect, or any other form of damages that may arise from use of this translation. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP) May 11, 2022 Stock Exchange: Tokyo Listed company name: NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION Code No.: 9810 URL: https://www.nst.nipponsteel.com/en/ Representative name: Yasumitsu Saeki, President and Representative Director Tel. +81-(0)3-6772-5003 Scheduled ordinary general meeting of shareholders: June 24, 2022 Start of cash dividend payments: June 27, 2022 Securities report to be submitted: June 24, 2022 Supplementary materials: Yes (Japanese only) IR conference: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts; Japanese only) (Figures rounded down to nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Earnings through the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (%: change from the previous year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % FYE March 31, 2022 1,865,907 46.8 44,627 99.6 47,810 85.5 35,417 121.5 FYE March 31, 2021 1,271,050 − 22,361 − 25,772 − 15,992 − Note: Comprehensive income FYE March 31, 2022 ¥39,806 million (86.7%) FYE March 31, 2021 ¥21,321 million (−%) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per Return on equity Ordinary profit/total Operating profit/net share assets sales Yen Yen % % % FYE March 31, 2022 1,098.03 − 13.2 4.8 2.4 FYE March 31, 2021 495.79 − 6.5 3.0 1.8 Reference: Shares of profit/loss of entities accounted for using equity method FYE March 31, 2022 ¥2,439 million FYE March 31, 2021 ¥2,559 million As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application. The percentage change from the previous year is not shown.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2022 1,100,441 308,198 25.7 8,759.36 As of March 31, 2021 883,285 278,090 28.9 7,917.51 Reference: Equity capital As of March 31, 2022 ¥282,534 million As of March 31, 2021 ¥255,389 million * As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application. (3) Consolidated Cash Flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at the end of period Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen As of March 31, 2022 (113,001) (5,327) 100,633 28,818 As of March 31, 2021 47,255 (6,451) (9,993) 55,881 * As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application. 2. Dividends Annual dividends per share Dividends paid Payout ratio Dividends on Fiscal equity ratio 1Q 2Q 3Q Total (total) (consolidated) year end (consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of % % yen FYE March 31, 2021 − 50.00 − 110.00 160.00 5,161 32.4 2.1 FYE March 31, 2022 − 160.00 − 190.00 350.00 11,290 31.9 4.2 FYE March 31, 2023 (Est.) − − − − 300.00 32.3 Regarding the second quarter and year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (forecast), since the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 is prepared only for the full year, and it is not possible to forecast the interim and year-end dividends separately, only the total amount of the annual dividend is indicated. 3. Projected Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (%: change from the same period of the previous year) Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full fiscal year 43,000 (10.1) 30,000 (15.3) 930.09

* Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None Changes of accounting policies, changes of accounting estimates and retrospective restatements Changes in accounting policies resulting from changes in accounting standards, etc.: Yes Other accounting policy changes: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares outstanding (common shares) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of March 31, 2022 32,307,800 shares As of March 31, 2021 32,307,800 shares ii. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of March 31, 2022 52,712 shares As of March 31, 2021 51,577 shares iii. Average number of shares during the period FYE March 31, 2022 32,255,655 shares FYE March 31, 2021 32,257,181 shares

(Reference) Overview of Non-consolidated Financial Results Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (%: change from the previous year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % FYE March 31, 2022 1,245,531 51.6 24,284 65.0 30,430 51.3 23,663 50.2 FYE March 31, 2021 821,843 − 14,714 − 20,113 − 15,750 − Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen FYE March 31, 2022 733.54 − FYE March 31, 2021 488.24 − As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application. The percentage change from the previous year is not shown. (2) Non-consolidated Financial Condition Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2022 835,470 197,023 23.6 6,107.72 As of March 31, 2021 686,470 186,222 27.1 5,772.70 Reference: Equity capital As of March 31, 2022 ¥197,023 million As of March 31, 2021 ¥186,222 million As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application. non-consolidated financial results from actual results of the previous period> As the business environment for the Steel Business has recovered accompanying the recovery of demand for steel domestically and abroad, there has been a difference between the actual results for the previous fiscal year and the actual results for the fiscal year under audit. Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Explanation for the proper use of earnings projections, and other special matters (Caution on description of future events, etc.) The preceding projections are based on information available at the time of the publication of these materials, and are not intended as pledges on the part of the Company that the said projections will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from projections due to various factors that may occur in the future. For the assumptions on which these earnings projections were based, see "1. Overview of Operating Results and Others, (1) Outline of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year" on page 2 of the attachment.