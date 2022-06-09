Log in
    9810   JP3681000000

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION

(9810)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-09 am EDT
5320.00 JPY   -1.30%
NIPPON STEEL TRADING : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
NIPPON STEEL TRADING : FY2021Financial ResultsandFY2022 Earnings Forecasts
PU
NIPPON STEEL TRADING : NST to Support Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Join the TCFD Consortium
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Steel Trading : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

06/09/2022
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation, nor for direct, indirect, or any other form of damages that may arise from use of this translation.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

(Japanese GAAP)

May 11, 2022

Stock Exchange: Tokyo

Listed company name:

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION

Code No.:

9810

URL:

https://www.nst.nipponsteel.com/en/

Representative name:

Yasumitsu Saeki, President and Representative Director

Tel.

+81-(0)3-6772-5003

Scheduled ordinary general meeting of shareholders: June 24, 2022

Start of cash dividend payments:

June 27, 2022

Securities report to be submitted:

June 24, 2022

Supplementary materials:

Yes (Japanese only)

IR conference:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts; Japanese

only)

(Figures rounded down to nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Earnings through the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1)

Consolidated Operating Results

(%: change from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FYE March 31, 2022

1,865,907

46.8

44,627

99.6

47,810

85.5

35,417

121.5

FYE March 31, 2021

1,271,050

22,361

25,772

15,992

Note:

Comprehensive income

FYE March 31, 2022

¥39,806 million (86.7%)

FYE March 31, 2021

¥21,321 million (−%)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

Return on equity

Ordinary profit/total

Operating profit/net

share

assets

sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FYE March 31, 2022

1,098.03

13.2

4.8

2.4

FYE March 31, 2021

495.79

6.5

3.0

1.8

Reference: Shares of profit/loss of entities accounted for using equity method

FYE March 31, 2022

¥2,439 million

FYE March 31, 2021

¥2,559 million

  • As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application. The percentage change from the previous year is not shown.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2022

1,100,441

308,198

25.7

8,759.36

As of March 31, 2021

883,285

278,090

28.9

7,917.51

Reference: Equity capital

As of March 31, 2022

¥282,534 million

As of March 31, 2021

¥255,389 million

* As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application.

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at the end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2022

(113,001)

(5,327)

100,633

28,818

As of March 31, 2021

47,255

(6,451)

(9,993)

55,881

* As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application.

2.

Dividends

Annual dividends per share

Dividends paid

Payout ratio

Dividends on

Fiscal

equity ratio

1Q

2Q

3Q

Total

(total)

(consolidated)

year end

(consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of

%

%

yen

FYE March 31, 2021

50.00

110.00

160.00

5,161

32.4

2.1

FYE March 31, 2022

160.00

190.00

350.00

11,290

31.9

4.2

FYE March 31, 2023 (Est.)

300.00

32.3

  • Regarding the second quarter and year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (forecast), since the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 is prepared only for the full year, and it is not possible to forecast the interim and year-end dividends separately, only the total amount of the annual dividend is indicated.

3. Projected Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(%: change from the same period of the previous year)

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full fiscal year

43,000

(10.1)

30,000

(15.3)

930.09

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes of accounting policies, changes of accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies resulting from changes in accounting standards, etc.: Yes
    2. Other accounting policy changes: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2022

32,307,800 shares

As of March 31, 2021

32,307,800 shares

ii. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2022

52,712 shares

As of March 31, 2021

51,577 shares

iii. Average number of shares during the period

FYE March 31, 2022

32,255,655 shares

FYE March 31, 2021

32,257,181 shares

(Reference) Overview of Non-consolidated Financial Results

Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(%: change from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FYE March 31, 2022

1,245,531

51.6

24,284

65.0

30,430

51.3

23,663

50.2

FYE March 31, 2021

821,843

14,714

20,113

15,750

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

FYE March 31, 2022

733.54

FYE March 31, 2021

488.24

  • As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application. The percentage change from the previous year is not shown.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Condition

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2022

835,470

197,023

23.6

6,107.72

As of March 31, 2021

686,470

186,222

27.1

5,772.70

Reference: Equity capital

As of March 31, 2022

¥197,023 million

As of March 31, 2021

¥186,222 million

  • As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application.

non-consolidated financial results from actual results of the previous period>

As the business environment for the Steel Business has recovered accompanying the recovery of demand for steel domestically and abroad, there has been a difference between the actual results for the previous fiscal year and the actual results for the fiscal year under audit.

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation for the proper use of earnings projections, and other special matters

(Caution on description of future events, etc.)

The preceding projections are based on information available at the time of the publication of these materials, and are not intended as pledges on the part of the Company that the said projections will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from projections due to various factors that may occur in the future. For the assumptions on which these earnings projections were based, see "1. Overview of Operating Results and Others,

(1) Outline of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year" on page 2 of the attachment.

(How to acquire supplementary materials)

Supplementary materials were published on TDnet as of May 11, 2022, and they were published on the Group's website on the same date.

(How to acquire materials for briefing session)

The Company has scheduled a briefing session for institutional investors and analysts on May 24, 2022. Soon after the session is over, the presentation materials distributed during the event will be posted on the Company's website (Japanese only).

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Index of attached documents

1. Overview of Operating Results and Others .....................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Outline of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year ............................................................................................................

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year ........................................................................................................

3

(3)

Basic Policy on Distribution of Profits, and Dividends in Period under Review and Subsequent Period.......................

4

2. Basic Philosophy for Selecting Accounting Standards ........................................................................................................

4

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ...............................................................................

5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ..........................................................................................................................................

5

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ......................................

7

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ..............................................................................................................

9

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .......................................................................................................................

11

(5)

Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto...............................................................................

13

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption)........................................................................................................................

13

(Changes in Accounting Policies).................................................................................................................................

13

(Additional Information)...............................................................................................................................................

13

(Segment Information, etc.) ..........................................................................................................................................

14

(Per Share Information) ................................................................................................................................................

19

(Subsequent Events) .....................................................................................................................................................

19

- 1 -

