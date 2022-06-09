Nippon Steel Trading : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
06/09/2022 | 03:22am EDT
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation, nor for direct, indirect, or any other form of damages that may arise from use of this translation.
Yasumitsu Saeki, President and Representative Director
Scheduled ordinary general meeting of shareholders: June 24, 2022
Start of cash dividend payments:
June 27, 2022
Securities report to be submitted:
June 24, 2022
Supplementary materials:
Yes (Japanese only)
IR conference:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts; Japanese
only)
(Figures rounded down to nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Earnings through the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1)
Consolidated Operating Results
(%: change from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FYE March 31, 2022
1,865,907
46.8
44,627
99.6
47,810
85.5
35,417
121.5
FYE March 31, 2021
1,271,050
−
22,361
−
25,772
−
15,992
−
Note:
Comprehensive income
FYE March 31, 2022
¥39,806 million (86.7%)
FYE March 31, 2021
¥21,321 million (−%)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
Return on equity
Ordinary profit/total
Operating profit/net
share
assets
sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FYE March 31, 2022
1,098.03
−
13.2
4.8
2.4
FYE March 31, 2021
495.79
−
6.5
3.0
1.8
Reference: Shares of profit/loss of entities accounted for using equity method
FYE March 31, 2022
¥2,439 million
FYE March 31, 2021
¥2,559 million
As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application. The percentage change from the previous year is not shown.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2022
1,100,441
308,198
25.7
8,759.36
As of March 31, 2021
883,285
278,090
28.9
7,917.51
Reference: Equity capital
As of March 31, 2022
¥282,534 million
As of March 31, 2021
¥255,389 million
* As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application.
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at the end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2022
(113,001)
(5,327)
100,633
28,818
As of March 31, 2021
47,255
(6,451)
(9,993)
55,881
* As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application.
2.
Dividends
Annual dividends per share
Dividends paid
Payout ratio
Dividends on
Fiscal
equity ratio
1Q
2Q
3Q
Total
(total)
(consolidated)
year end
(consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of
%
%
yen
FYE March 31, 2021
−
50.00
−
110.00
160.00
5,161
32.4
2.1
FYE March 31, 2022
−
160.00
−
190.00
350.00
11,290
31.9
4.2
FYE March 31, 2023 (Est.)
−
−
−
−
300.00
32.3
Regarding the second quarter and year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (forecast), since the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 is prepared only for the full year, and it is not possible to forecast the interim and year-end dividends separately, only the total amount of the annual dividend is indicated.
3. Projected Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(%: change from the same period of the previous year)
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full fiscal year
43,000
(10.1)
30,000
(15.3)
930.09
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Changes of accounting policies, changes of accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policies resulting from changes in accounting standards, etc.: Yes
Other accounting policy changes: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2022
32,307,800 shares
As of March 31, 2021
32,307,800 shares
ii. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2022
52,712 shares
As of March 31, 2021
51,577 shares
iii. Average number of shares during the period
FYE March 31, 2022
32,255,655 shares
FYE March 31, 2021
32,257,181 shares
(Reference) Overview of Non-consolidated Financial Results
Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(%: change from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FYE March 31, 2022
1,245,531
51.6
24,284
65.0
30,430
51.3
23,663
50.2
FYE March 31, 2021
821,843
−
14,714
−
20,113
−
15,750
−
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
FYE March 31, 2022
733.54
−
FYE March 31, 2021
488.24
−
As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application. The percentage change from the previous year is not shown.
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Condition
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2022
835,470
197,023
23.6
6,107.72
As of March 31, 2021
686,470
186,222
27.1
5,772.70
Reference: Equity capital
As of March 31, 2022
¥197,023 million
As of March 31, 2021
¥186,222 million
As we have applied the changes in the accounting policies retrospectively, the financial figures shown for the fiscal year ended March 2021 are the figures after the retrospective application.
non-consolidated financial results from actual results of the previous period>
As the business environment for the Steel Business has recovered accompanying the recovery of demand for steel domestically and abroad, there has been a difference between the actual results for the previous fiscal year and the actual results for the fiscal year under audit.
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation for the proper use of earnings projections, and other special matters
(Caution on description of future events, etc.)
The preceding projections are based on information available at the time of the publication of these materials, and are not intended as pledges on the part of the Company that the said projections will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from projections due to various factors that may occur in the future. For the assumptions on which these earnings projections were based, see "1. Overview of Operating Results and Others,
(1) Outline of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year" on page 2 of the attachment.
(How to acquire supplementary materials)
Supplementary materials were published on TDnet as of May 11, 2022, and they were published on the Group's website on the same date.
(How to acquire materials for briefing session)
The Company has scheduled a briefing session for institutional investors and analysts on May 24, 2022. Soon after the session is over, the presentation materials distributed during the event will be posted on the Company's website (Japanese only).
NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
Index of attached documents
1. Overview of Operating Results and Others .....................................................................................................................
2
(1)
Outline of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year ............................................................................................................
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year ........................................................................................................
3
(3)
Basic Policy on Distribution of Profits, and Dividends in Period under Review and Subsequent Period.......................
4
2. Basic Philosophy for Selecting Accounting Standards ........................................................................................................
4
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ...............................................................................
