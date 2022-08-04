Log in
    1332   JP3718800000

NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.

(1332)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-04 am EDT
564.00 JPY   -4.41%
02:57aNIPPON SUISAN KAISHA : Supplemental Documents(1.8MB）
PU
07/20NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA : Corporate Governance Report (June 28, 2022)
PU
07/13Nikkei 225 Up 0.5% as Tech Issues Gain; Pandemic Caps Upside
MT
Nippon Suisan Kaisha : Supplemental Documents(1.8MB）

08/04/2022 | 02:57am EDT
Supplemental Documents for the 1st Quarter of FY2022

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.,

4th August 2022

Overview of the 1st Quarter of FY2022

  • Ordinary Profit remained at the same level as the previous year although there was intense upward pressure on costs. However, Profit attributable to owners of parent declined due to an increase in corporate taxes.
  • Marine Product business went well, covering the poor performance of the Food Product business. The progress rate against the plan has been reasonable so far.
  • In the Marine product business, consumption continues to be steady from the previous year, and fish prices are also favored, resulting in increased sales and profits.
  • Sales increased in the Food Product business. However, there was a significant decrease in profit due to cost increases.

(Unit: 100 million JPY)

1Q of FY2021

1Q of FY2022

Y-o-Y

(%)

Net Sales

1,654

1,842

188

11.4

Operating Profit

70

66

(3)

(5.3)

Ordinary Profit

74

73

(1)

(1.5)

Profit attributable

51

42

(9)

(18.4)

to owners of parent

Progress

Annual Plan for Rate

FY2022

(%)

7,200 25.6

225 29.7

255 28.9

180 23.5

2

Overview of the 1st Quarter of FY2022 by Segment

  • Significant increase in Net Sales in the Marine Products & Food Products Business, including the impact of foreign exchange rates of approximately 5 billion yen

1Q of

1Q of

Y-on-Y

(Unit: 100 million JPY)

FY2021

FY2022

(Amount)

(%)

Net Sales

1,654

1,842

188

11.4

Marine Products

635

757

121

19.2

Food Products

840

929

88

10.5

Fine Chemicals

78

81

3

4.3

General Distribution

39

39

(0)

(0.6)

Others

59

34

(25)

(42.1)

Operating Profit

70

66

(3)

(5.3)

Marine Products

21

41

20

95.5

Food Products

51

36

(14)

(28.9)

Fine Chemicals

10

8

(1)

(15.7)

General Distribution

5

4

(0)

(15.5)

Others

1

1

0

40.4

Common Costs

(19)

(26)

(6)

36.2

Ordinary Profit

74

73

(1)

(1.5)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

51

42

(9)

(18.4)

3

Main factors for increase/decrease in operating profit (Y-on-Y)

  • The marine products business benefited from strong market prices and increased profits. However, the food products business struggled due to the rise in raw material costs and the time lag in price increases.
  • Common costs increased due to investment in rebranding penetration and other factors.

Marine Products Marine Products

Marine Products

Food Products Fine Chemicals Common costs

consolidation

Fishery &

Aquaculture in

Processing

(including consolidation

adjustments

Aquaculture

South America

/Trading

Adjustments)

Except for South

(including adjustment

American Aquaculture

of unrealized profit)

Overseas 7

Overseas(5)

(Unit: 100 million JPY)

Japan 4

Japan(8)

Although the

Although there

Both in Japan

was an impact

and overseas

selling price

of cost

are doing well

of domestic

increases due

due to the

aquaculture

to the fish

rising prices of

fish has risen,

disease

Marine

the cost has

outbreak, the

products. The

increased due

profit level was

Alaskan pollock

to red tide,

the same as

processing in

etc.

last year

North America

Domestic

because of the

increased profit

fishing was

return of

due to

firm, and

unrealized

depreciation

profits were

profits related

expenses and

increasing.

to inventories

decreased

in the previous

corona-related

fiscal year.

costs.

Profit declined

Although

because price

exports of

increases could

pharmaceutical

not keep up

raw materials

with the rapid

to the U.S.,

increase in

profit declined

costs of raw

due to

materials, etc.

problems at

production

plants and the impact of a decrease in sales of PCR test reagents.

To spread the rebranding inside and outside the company, we conducted corporate advertising and other measures.

4

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Y-on-Y)

Working capital increased compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

The italic and bold figures mean increase/decrease, compared to the end of FY2021

(Unit: 100 million JPY)

Current Assets

2,846

195

Cash and deposits

145

7

Notes and accounts

962

59

receivable

Inventory

1,536

95

Non-current Asssets

2,449

42

Property, plant and

1,495

41

equipment

Intangible assets

117

4

Investment and other

836

(3)

assets

Total Assets

5,295

238

5

Current Liabilities

1,946

167

Notes and accounts

544

41

payable

Short-term borrowings

980

148

Accrued expenses

260

8

Non-current Liabilities

1,174

(18)

Long-term borrowings

919

(29)

Net Assets

2,175

89

Shareholder's equity

1,985

87

Equity Ratio

As of March

37.5%

As of June

37.5%

2022

2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
