Nippon Suisan Kaisha : Supplemental Documents(1.8MB）

Supplemental Documents for the 1st Quarter of FY2022
Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.,
4th August 2022
Overview of the 1st Quarter of FY2022
Ordinary Profit remained at the same level as the previous year although there was intense upward pressure on costs. However, Profit attributable to owners of parent declined due to an increase in corporate taxes.
Marine Product business went well, covering the poor performance of the Food Product business. The progress rate against the plan has been reasonable so far.
In the Marine product business, consumption continues to be steady from the previous year, and fish prices are also favored, resulting in increased sales and profits.
Sales increased in the Food Product business. However, there was a significant decrease in profit due to cost increases.
(Unit: 100 million JPY)
1Q of FY2021
1Q of FY2022
Y-o-Y
(%)
Net Sales
1,654
1,842
188
11.4
Operating Profit
70
66
(3)
(5.3)
Ordinary Profit
74
73
(1)
(1.5)
Profit attributable
51
42
(9)
(18.4)
to owners of parent
Progress
Annual Plan for Rate
FY2022
(%)
7,200 25.6
225 29.7
255 28.9
180 23.5
2
Overview of the 1st Quarter of FY2022 by Segment
Significant increase in Net Sales in the Marine Products & Food Products Business, including the impact of foreign exchange rates of approximately 5 billion yen
1Q of
1Q of
Y-on-Y
FY2021
FY2022
(Amount)
(%)
Net Sales
1,654
1,842
188
11.4
Marine Products
635
757
121
19.2
Food Products
840
929
88
10.5
Fine Chemicals
78
81
3
4.3
General Distribution
39
39
(0)
(0.6)
Others
59
34
(25)
(42.1)
Operating Profit
70
66
(3)
(5.3)
Marine Products
21
41
20
95.5
Food Products
51
36
(14)
(28.9)
Fine Chemicals
10
8
(1)
(15.7)
General Distribution
5
4
(0)
(15.5)
Others
1
1
0
40.4
Common Costs
(19)
(26)
(6)
36.2
Ordinary Profit
74
73
(1)
(1.5)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
51
42
(9)
(18.4)
3
Main factors for increase/decrease in operating profit (Y-on-Y)
The marine products business benefited from strong market prices and increased profits. However, the food products business struggled due to the rise in raw material costs and the time lag in price increases.
Common costs increased due to investment in rebranding penetration and other factors.
Marine Products Marine Products
Marine Products
Food Products Fine Chemicals Common costs
consolidation
Fishery &
Aquaculture in
Processing
(including consolidation
adjustments
Aquaculture
South America
/Trading
Adjustments)
（Except for South
(including adjustment
American Aquaculture）
of unrealized profit)
Overseas 7
Overseas(5)
(Unit: 100 million JPY)
Japan 4
Japan(8)
Although the
Although there
Both in Japan
was an impact
and overseas
selling price
of cost
are doing well
of domestic
increases due
due to the
aquaculture
to the fish
rising prices of
fish has risen,
disease
Marine
the cost has
outbreak, the
products. The
increased due
profit level was
Alaskan pollock
to red tide,
the same as
processing in
etc.
last year
North America
Domestic
because of the
increased profit
fishing was
return of
due to
firm, and
unrealized
depreciation
profits were
profits related
expenses and
increasing.
to inventories
decreased
in the previous
corona-related
fiscal year.
costs.
Profit declined
Although
because price
exports of
increases could
pharmaceutical
not keep up
raw materials
with the rapid
to the U.S.,
increase in
profit declined
costs of raw
due to
materials, etc.
problems at
production
plants and the impact of a decrease in sales of PCR test reagents.
To spread the rebranding inside and outside the company, we conducted corporate advertising and other measures.
4
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Y-on-Y)
Working capital increased compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
The italic and bold figures mean increase/decrease, compared to the end of FY2021
(Unit: 100 million JPY)
Current Assets
2,846
195
Cash and deposits
145
7
Notes and accounts
962
59
receivable
Inventory
1,536
95
Non-current Asssets
2,449
42
Property, plant and
1,495
41
equipment
Intangible assets
117
4
Investment and other
836
(3)
assets
Total Assets
5,295
238
5
Current Liabilities
1,946
167
Notes and accounts
544
41
payable
Short-term borrowings
980
148
Accrued expenses
260
8
Non-current Liabilities
1,174
(18)
Long-term borrowings
919
(29)
Net Assets
2,175
89
Shareholder's equity
1,985
87
Equity Ratio
As of March
37.5% ⇒
As of June
37.5%
2022
2022
