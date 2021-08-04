Log in
    1332   JP3718800000

NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.

(1332)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Suisan Kaisha : Supplemental Documents for 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

08/04/2021 | 12:06am EDT
Supplemental Documents

for the 1st Quarter of FY2021

(Note) "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied since the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year. We are comparing and analyzing the consolidated cumulative period of the same quarter of the previous year and the previous consolidated fiscal year, which were applied retroactively to the relevant accounting standards.

August 4, 2021

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, LTD.

Overview of the 1st Quarter of FY2021

Although there are variations depending on the countries, the business environment related to "food" has improved with the recovery of economic activities. The effects of improving domestic aquaculture and chilled businesses are beginning to appear, and operating profit increased by 66% compared to the previous year and increased by about 20% compared to the year before last, making a good start.

1Q of FY2020

1Q of FY2021

Y-on-Y

(%)

(Unit: 100 million yen)

Net Sales

1,519

1,654

134

8.9

Operating Profit

42

70

28

66.7

Ordinary Profit

49

74

25

52.0

Profit attributable to

31

51

20

63.5

owners of parent

Progress

Annual Plan for Rate

FY2021 (%)

6,420 25.8

200 35.2

230 32.6

150 34.6

2

Overview of the 1st Quarter of FY2021 by Segments

Main businesses increased sales and profits. Food products are particularly performing well overseas, as they did last year.

1Q of

1Q of

Y-on-Y

(Unit: 100 million yen)

FY2020

FY2021

(Amount)

(%)

Net Sales

1,519

1,654

134

8.9

Marine Products

617

635

17

2.8

Food Products

769

840

71

9.3

Fine Chmicals

53

78

24

46.7

General Distribution

41

39

(2)

(4.9)

Others

36

59

22

62.1

Operating Profit

42

70

28

66.7

Marine Products

19

21

1

5.4

Food Products

30

51

20

66.2

Fine Chemicals

2

10

7

264.0

General Distribution

4

5

0

20.4

Others

1

1

(0)

(34.1)

Common Costs

(17)

(19)

(1)

7.5

Ordinary Profit

49

74

25

52.0

Profit attributable to owners of parent

31

51

20

63.5

3

Main factors for increase/decrease in operating profit (Y-on-Y)

The overseas marine and food products businesses recovered with the lifting of behavioral regulations, and profit increased significantly year-on-year. On the other hand, domestic fishery and fisheries processing in North America struggled.

Marine Products Marine Products

Marine Products Food Products

Food Products

Fishery and

South American

Processing/

(Except Chilled

Chilled Business

Aquaculture

Aquaculture

Trading

Business in Japan)

(Except South

(including

American

adjustment of

Aquaculture)

unrealized profit)

Fine

Chemicals

Consolidated

Adjustment (Unit: 100 million yen)

Operating

Profit

1Q of

FY2020

8

1

Domestic

Domestic

12

Aquaculture 6

Fishery (5)

Overseas

(4)

In domestic

Sales volume

In Japan, profits

aquaculture,

increased

and

increased due

the quantity

the evaluation

to

and price of

of fish in the

improvements

yellowtail and

pond were

in salmon/trout

coho salmon

positive, but

sales prices.

remained firm.

profit

Processing in

Domestic

decreased

North America

fishery was

when

decreased due

sluggish.

adjustment of

to corona-

unrealized

related impacts.

profit was

included.

In North America, Profits

In addition to

profits increased

increased due

strong sales

due to growing

to the cost

of PCR test

household foods

reduction and

drugs, mail

and recovery in

the

order sales

demand for foods improvement

were strong.

for food service.

of sales of

chilled lunch

boxes and

rice balls.

Operating

Profit

1Q of FY2021 4

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Y-on-Y)

Working capital increased due to seasonal factors. The increase in fixed assets was for productivity improvement and growth investment in Europe and the United States.

The Italic and bold figures mean increase/decrease, compared to the end of FY2020.

(Unit : 100 million yen)

Current Assets

2,511

193

Cash and deposits

131

21

Notes and accounts receivable 855

95

Inventory

1,344

53

Non-current Assets 2,450

14

Property, plant and equipment

1,487

13

Intangible assets

100

2

Investment and other assets

862

(2)

Total Assets

4,962

207

Current Liabilities 1,702

164

Notes and accounts payable 440

23

Short-term borrowings

854

168

Accrued expenses

236

7

Non-current Liabilities 1,313 (26)

Long-term borrowings

1,088 (33)

Net Assets

1,947

69

Shareholder's equity

1,763

69

Equity Ratio

As of March 2021: 35.6%

As of June 2021: 35.5%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
