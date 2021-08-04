Nippon Suisan Kaisha : Supplemental Documents for 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Supplemental Documents
for the 1st Quarter of FY2021
(Note) "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied since the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year. We are comparing and analyzing the consolidated cumulative period of the same quarter of the previous year and the previous consolidated fiscal year, which were applied retroactively to the relevant accounting standards.
August 4, 2021
Nippon Suisan Kaisha, LTD.
Overview of the 1st Quarter of FY2021
Although there are variations depending on the countries, the business environment related to "food" has improved with the recovery of economic activities. The effects of improving domestic aquaculture and chilled businesses are beginning to appear, and operating profit increased by 66% compared to the previous year and increased by about 20% compared to the year before last, making a good start.
1Q of FY2020
1Q of FY2021
Y-on-Y
(%)
(Unit: 100 million yen)
Net Sales
1,519
1,654
134
8.9
Operating Profit
42
70
28
66.7
Ordinary Profit
49
74
25
52.0
Profit attributable to
31
51
20
63.5
owners of parent
Progress
Annual Plan for Rate
FY2021 (%)
6,420 25.8
200 35.2
230 32.6
150 34.6
2
Overview of the 1st Quarter of FY2021 by Segments
Main businesses increased sales and profits. Food products are particularly performing well overseas, as they did last year.
1Q of
1Q of
Y-on-Y
(Unit: 100 million yen)
FY2020
FY2021
(Amount)
(%)
Net Sales
1,519
1,654
134
8.9
Marine Products
617
635
17
2.8
Food Products
769
840
71
9.3
Fine Chmicals
53
78
24
46.7
General Distribution
41
39
(2)
(4.9)
Others
36
59
22
62.1
Operating Profit
42
70
28
66.7
Marine Products
19
21
1
5.4
Food Products
30
51
20
66.2
Fine Chemicals
2
10
7
264.0
General Distribution
4
5
0
20.4
Others
1
1
(0)
(34.1)
Common Costs
(17)
(19)
(1)
7.5
Ordinary Profit
49
74
25
52.0
Profit attributable to owners of parent
31
51
20
63.5
3
Main factors for increase/decrease in operating profit (Y-on-Y)
The overseas marine and food products businesses recovered with the lifting of behavioral regulations, and profit increased significantly year-on-year. On the other hand, domestic fishery and fisheries processing in North America struggled.
Marine Products Marine Products
Marine Products Food Products
Food Products
Fishery and
South American
Processing/
(Except Chilled
Chilled Business
Aquaculture
Aquaculture
Trading
Business in Japan)
(Except South
(including
American
adjustment of
Aquaculture)
unrealized profit)
Fine
Chemicals
Consolidated
Adjustment (Unit: 100 million yen)
Operating
Profit
1Q of
FY2020
8
1
Domestic
Domestic
12
Aquaculture 6
Fishery (5)
Overseas
(4)
In domestic
Sales volume
In Japan, profits
aquaculture,
increased。
and
increased due
the quantity
the evaluation
to
and price of
of fish in the
improvements
yellowtail and
pond were
in salmon/trout
coho salmon
positive, but
sales prices.
remained firm.
profit
Processing in
Domestic
decreased
North America
fishery was
when
decreased due
sluggish.
adjustment of
to corona-
unrealized
related impacts.
profit was
included.
In North America, Profits
In addition to
profits increased
increased due
strong sales
due to growing
to the cost
of PCR test
household foods
reduction and
drugs, mail
and recovery in
the
order sales
demand for foods improvement
were strong.
for food service.
of sales of
chilled lunch
boxes and
rice balls.
Operating
Profit
1Q of FY2021 4
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Y-on-Y)
Working capital increased due to seasonal factors. The increase in fixed assets was for productivity improvement and growth investment in Europe and the United States.
The Italic and bold figures mean increase/decrease, compared to the end of FY2020.
(Unit : 100 million yen)
Current Assets
2,511
193
Cash and deposits
131
21
Notes and accounts receivable 855
95
Inventory
1,344
53
Non-current Assets 2,450
14
Property, plant and equipment
1,487
13
Intangible assets
100
2
Investment and other assets
862
(2)
Total Assets
4,962
207
Current Liabilities 1,702
164
Notes and accounts payable 440
23
Short-term borrowings
854
168
Accrued expenses
236
7
Non-current Liabilities 1,313 (26)
Long-term borrowings
1,088 (33)
Net Assets
1,947
69
Shareholder's equity
1,763
69
Equity Ratio
As of March 2021: 35.6%
As of June 2021: 35.5%
5
