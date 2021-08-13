IR Presentation (pdf: 3.9 MB) 89pages

2021.1Q Financial Results - Key Points

・In FY2021 1Q, revenues and profit both progressed more strongly than expected.

Operating revenues increased by 126.1 billion yen (an increase of 4.6%) year-over-year due to an increase in sales of devices by NTT DOCOMO and an increase in SI revenues at NTT DATA as a result of capturing increased demand for digitalization, among other factors

Operating income decreased by 11.3 billion yen (a decrease of 2.3%) year-over-year due to strengthened initiatives to expand the 5G area and to further expand the Smart Life business by NTT DOCOMO, among other factors

Profit increased by 67.3 billion yen (an increase of 24.7%) year-over-year, reaching a record high, due to the impact of including profit from the transaction to make NTT DOCOMO a wholly owned subsidiary, among other factors

・In order to enhance shareholder returns, we newly resolved to conduct up to 250.0 billion yen of share buybacks.

Ｑ：Given that operating income has decreased year-over-year, will it still be possible to achieve the annual plan?

Ａ：From and after the second quarter, we are anticipating an increase in income from the Smart Life area as well as cost reductions from the promotion of the digitalization of sales channels at NTT DOCOMO, in addition to an increase in revenues and increase in income in our overseas business as a result of the effect of structural reforms, and we believe than the plan can be achieved.

Q：Please discuss the sales status and future outlook following the introduction of new billing plans including NTT DOCOMO's "ahamo."

Ａ：As a result of the introduction of strategic billing plans, including "ahamo" and "Gigaho Premier," both net increases and MNP (mobile number portability) have improved as expected. With respect to "ahamo," acquisition of the younger market in particular has been strong, and the number of contracts has exceeded 1.8 million and is steadily increasing. In the future, we will continue to expand our customer base through optimized billing plans that meet customer needs and will work towards an increasingly positive MNP.

Ｑ：Please discuss the future outlook for overseas business.

Ａ：Although there has been a negative impact on SI revenues as a result of the spread of COVID-19, particularly in Asia, it is progressing well. We expect to see the effects of structural reforms on both NTT Ltd. and NTT DATA going forward, and we will continue to work to increase revenues and profit through the further expansion of high value-added services, such as NTT Ltd.'s data centers and managed services, and through increased sales from strengthening NTT DATA's digital offerings.