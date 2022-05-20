Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

(9432)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/20 01:42:37 am EDT
3889.00 JPY   +0.15%
IR PRESENTATION (PDF : 5.1 MB) 80pages
PU
05/16Activist fund targets maker of Maruchan ramen noodles over governance, sources say
RE
05/16Samsung Electronics Unfolds the Next Generation Communications Technology at the First Samsung 6G Forum
AQ
IR Presentation (pdf: 5.1 MB) 80pages

05/20/2022 | 01:35am EDT
IR Presentation

This document is a translation of the Japanese original. The Japanese original is authoritative.

The forward-looking statements and projected figures concerning the future performance of NTT and its subsidiaries and affiliates contained or referred to herein are based on a series of assumptions, projections, estimates, judgments and beliefs of the management of NTT in light of information currently available to it regarding NTT and its subsidiaries and affiliates, the economy and telecommunications industry in Japan and overseas, and other factors. These projections and estimates may be affected by the future business operations of NTT and its subsidiaries and affiliates, the state of the economy in Japan and abroad, possible fluctuations in the securities markets, the pricing of services, the effects of competition, the performance of new products, services and new businesses, changes to laws and regulations affecting the telecommunications industry in Japan and elsewhere, other changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forecasts contained or referred to herein, as well as other risks included in NTT's most recent Annual Securities Report and in any other materials publicly disclosed by NTT on its website.

  • "E" in this material represents that the figure is a plan or projection for operation.
  • "FY" in this material indicates the fiscal year ending March 31 of the succeeding year.

Copyright 2022 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

1

Contents

Overview of FY2021 Consolidated Results

Financial Results: Key Points

4

FY2021 Consolidated Results Highlights

5

Segments Revision

6

Contributing Factors by Segment for FY2021

7

FY2022 Results Forecast

FY2022 Forecast Summary

9

FY2022 Forecast Summary by Segment

10

FY2022 Forecast Summary (by Company)

11

Operating Revenue and Operating Income Trends

12

NTT Group Medium-Term Management Strategy

Directionality of Refinement of the Medium-Term Management Strategy

14

Directionality of NTT Group's Transformation

15

New Strategic Framework

16

Growth and Strengthening of the Newly Formed DOCOMO Group

17

Overview of Medium-Term Financial Targets

18

Changes in Medium-Term Targets

19

New DOCOMO Group Medium-Term Strategy

New DOCOMO Group Medium-Term Strategy

21-24

Transformation to a New Management Style

Transformation to a New Management Style

26-29

Integrated ICT Business

Growth and Business Portfolio Transformation

31

Growth of Enterprise Business

32

Convergence of Mobile/Fixed/Cloud Services

33

Value Proposition to Large Corporations

34

Value Proposition to SME Customers

35

Further Expansion of Smart Life Business

36

Actions for Business Expansion

37

Strengthen New Business Domains

38

Global Business

InitiativesforFurtherBusinessExpansion

40

Global Strategy

41

Value of combining NTT DATA and NTT Ltd. business

42

High-Level Timeline

43

Global Data Centers Service delivery schedule

44

Fixed-line Communication Business

Fixed Broadband Business FTTH Subscriptions

46

Migrate PSTN to IP Networks

47

Initiatives of a sustainable society, etc.

Sustainability Charter

49

Promotion of Sustainability

50

NTT Green Innovation toward 2040

51

Towards the Achievement of Carbon Neutrality

52

Initiatives in the Energy Business

53

Consolidation of Energy-Related Operations to

54

Accelerate the Expansion of the Smart Energy Business

Reinforcement of Corporate Governance

55

Real Estate Business

56

R&D

IOWN initiative

58

What's IOWN?

59

IOWN Rollout Plan

60

Shareholder Returns

Shareholder Returns

62

Changes in Dividend

63

Record of Share Buybacks

64

Financial Data, etc.

NTT Group Formation

66

Trend in Consolidated Financial Results

67

Changes in Consolidated Operating Revenues

68

Changes in Consolidated Operating Income

69

Changes in CAPEX

70

Changes in Interest-bearing Debt

71

Medium-Term Debt Levels

72

Changes in Number of Employees

73

Age Distribution of Employees at NTT East, NTT West

74

and "Outsourcing Companies"

Changes in Personnel expenses

75

Broadband Access Services in Japan

76

Trends in share buyback and cancellation

77

Changes of EPS and Outstanding Shares

78

Copyright 2022 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

2

Overview of FY2021 Consolidated Results

Copyright 2022 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

3

Financial Results: Key Points

  • In FY2021, revenues and income both increased. Operating revenues, operating income and profit each reached new record-high levels, due in part to increased SI revenues both domestically and abroad at NTT DATA, which has captured increased demand for digitalization. Profit exceeded ¥1.0 trillion for the first time and EPS was ¥329, achieving the initial target of ¥320 two years ahead of schedule.
  • For the FY2022 forecast, revenues and income are both expected to increase year-over-year, with operating revenues, operating income and profit each expected to set new record highs, and EPS is expected to be ¥340. In order to achieve the FY2023 medium-term financial target of EPS of ¥370, we will continue to work to increase synergies in the New DOCOMO Group, grow our overseas businesses and further promote DX, among other initiatives.
  • With the goal of enhancing shareholder returns, the dividend forecast for FY2022 is ¥120 per share (an increase of ¥5 year-over-year), which would be the 12th consecutive year of dividend increases since FY2011, and we have also resolved to conduct share repurchases in an aggregate amount of up to ¥400.0 billion.
  • With the launch of the New DOCOMO Group, beginning with the results for the end of FY2021, NTT Group's segments have been reorganized into a four-segment structure consisting of: Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business and Others (Real Estate, Energy and Others).
  1. Given that mobile communications revenues are expected to decrease, how will the NTT DOCOMO Group achieve increases in revenues and income in FY2022?
  1. We intend to increase revenues and income as follows: in the consumer communications business, we plan to expand our customer base and reorganize channels in order to minimize losses as much as possible; in the enterprise business, we will increase revenues by integrating the business structures of NTT DOCOMO and NTT Communications and strengthening our mobile/cloud/solutions, among other things; and in the Smart Life business, we will leverage our user base to grow our marketing solutions and finance/settlement business.
  1. It was announced that NTT DATA and NTT Ltd. are integrating their global businesses. Please discuss the objective of the integration.
  1. In order to further expand our business, we will strengthen our global governance by consolidating our global human resources, and will strengthen our global business capabilities for business users. By combining the "power to create" of NTT DATA with the "power to connect" of NTT Ltd., we will be able to obtain new competitive advantages and provide new value to our customers and to society.
  1. Please discuss your future strategies and policies for achieving the FY2023 target of EPS of ¥370.
  1. We are working to produce synergies of ¥100.0 billion in FY2023 through NTT DOCOMO's integration with NTT Communications and NTT Comware. In FY2022, we anticipate approximately ¥30.0 billion of synergies from the integration and strengthening of our business functions in our enterprise business, and the strengthening of our video services from the integration of NTT Plala, among other things. At NTT East and NTT West, we are working to increase revenues by increasing the net number of Hikari subscriptions and promoting regional revitalization, and through cost reductions such as the advancement of DX and other measures. In addition, at NTT DATA, we will use the global business integration as an opportunity to further expand our overseas business and increase income.

Copyright 2022 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
