Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

(9432)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's NTT weighs potential $38 billion buyout of wireless unit Docomo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of NTT Docomo is seen during its flagship shop's reopening event in Tokyo

Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT) said it is looking at taking full control of its wireless carrier business in a deal that could be worth around 4 trillion yen ($38 billion) and pave the way for price cuts in the sector.

The buyout will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday, NTT said in a statement following a Nikkei newspaper report on the matter. The value of the 34% of NTT Docomo Inc's shares not owned by NTT is based on a 30% premium to Monday's closing price, Reuters calculations showed.

The move comes as Japan's new prime minister Yoshihide Suga launches a fresh attempt to push the country's three biggest mobile network providers into cutting fees. The government is NTT's biggest shareholder, with a 34% stake.

At $38 billion, the deal would be the fifth-largest M&A transaction involving a Japanese company, Refinitiv data showed. It would also be the largest-ever tender offer for a Japanese company, Nikkei reported.

A buyout will have broad implications for the sector, with any fee cuts likely to be followed by NTT Docomo peers KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp, hitting profit margins.

NTT shares fell as much as 5.8% in early trade. NTT Docomo shares were untraded with a glut of buy orders.

KDDI and SoftBank Corp shares fell around 4%, with SoftBank touching record lows, as the telcos continue their slide which began when the previous prime minister, Shinzo Abe, announced plans to resign on Aug. 28.

NTT Docomo was spun off from Japan's former state monopoly in 1992 as part of government efforts to drive competition in the sector. It listed in 1998.

"Post acquisition, Docomo will no longer be answerable to shareholders. If the government instructs it to cut prices, it will oblige," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a client note.

The government wants lower fees to stimulate spending in other parts of the economy, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Tuesday reiterating calls for "visible progress on lowering mobile phone charges," in comments to reporters.

Pressure from Suga comes as carriers invest in building fifth-generation services widely seen as critical to ensuring Japan's competitiveness.

The buyout "is driven more by the potential to develop 5G and IoT services than regulatory pressure," said analyst Kirk Boodry at Redex Research, referring to the Internet of Things. The industry is seeking "new, less regulated revenue streams," he said.

Telecoms ministry efforts to enhance competition include backing Rakuten Inc's entry into the sector this year. The e-commerce firm's model of low-cost plans could come under strain, however, should broader prices fall.

Price pressure comes as SoftBank Group Corp sells down its stake in its wireless unit, forgoing stable dividend income in favour of a cash injection as it focuses on investing.

NTT Docomo is a popular stock among retail investors meaning its potential exit from the market will likely make a big impact, said analyst Ichiro Kurihara at Tachibana Securities.

A buyout would also mark the end of a prominent "parent-child" listing that are frowned on in other economies but remain common in Japan.

NTT will fund the acquisition through 4 trillion yen in loans from Japan's three biggest banks and others before turning to longer term loans and debt issuance, Nikkei reported.

The telecoms firm had more than 1 trillion yen in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at June-end.

($1 = 105.5700 yen)

By Sam Nussey and Makiko Yamazaki

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KDDI CORPORATION 1.53% 2780 End-of-day quote.-14.54%
NIKKEI 225 1.32% 23511.62 Real-time Quote.-1.91%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION 1.64% 2296 End-of-day quote.-16.72%
NTT DOCOMO, INC. 2.30% 2775 End-of-day quote.-8.66%
RAKUTEN, INC. -0.26% 1155 End-of-day quote.23.53%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.20% 1242.5 End-of-day quote.-14.87%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.87% 6341 End-of-day quote.33.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
12:32aJAPAN'S THREE MEGABANKS TO EXTEND LO : sources
RE
12:03aJapan's NTT weighs potential $38 billion buyout of wireless unit Docomo
RE
09/29NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/28Japan's megabanks to extend four trillion yen in loans to NTT for NTT Docomo ..
RE
09/28REPORTS : Phone giant NTT plans to take over, delist Docomo
AQ
09/28REPORTS : Phone giant NTT plans to take over, delist Docomo
AQ
09/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/28Asian markets push higher after U.S. bounce
RE
09/28Japan stocks fall as NTT bid for wireless unit rattles telcos
RE
09/28UPDATE1 : NTT to propose NTT Docomo acquisition at board meeting Tues.
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 747 B 111 B 111 B
Net income 2021 867 B 8 219 M 8 219 M
Net Debt 2021 3 191 B 30 245 M 30 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,62x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 8 532 B 80 793 M 80 865 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 319 039
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 034,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 296,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Sawada President, CEO & Representative Director
Hiromichi Shinohara Chairman
Akira Shimada Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Naoki Shibuya Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shinichi Yokohama Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-16.72%80 793
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.32%245 759
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-23.59%133 024
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.58%78 195
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.20%53 431
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.10%39 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group