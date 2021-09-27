Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : Changes in NTT Communications Directors

TOKYO, JAPAN - NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group, announced today changes in its board member positions and organizational responsibilities.

1.Senior Vice President scheduled to resign

Effective as of September 30, 2021

Hidetaka Nishikawa Senior Vice President

(President and CEO of NTT Com Marketing Corporation)

2.Board Member Positions and Organizational Responsibilities

Effective as of October 1, 2021

Name New Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities Current Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities Hiroki Kuriyama Senior Executive Vice President

Representative Member of the Board of the Company Head of Business Solution Division

Head of Smart World Business, Business Solution Division

In charge of Corporate

In charge of Global Business Senior Executive Vice President

Representative Member of the Board of the Company Head of Business Solution Division

Head of Smart World Business, Business Solution Division

In charge of Corporate

In charge of Global Business

In charge of 2020 Project

3.New Executive Positions and Organizational Responsibilities

Effective as of October 1, 2021

Board of Directors

Position(s) Name Organizational Responsibilities President and CEO

Representative Member of the Board of the Company Toru Maruoka Senior Executive Vice President Representative Member of the Board of the Company Hidemune Sugahara Head of Platform Service Division

In charge of Technology & Innovation

In charge of Information Security

In charge of Digital Transformation Senior Executive Vice President Representative Member of the Board of the Company Hiroki Kuriyama Head of Business Solution Division

Head of Smart World Business, Business Solution Division

In charge of Corporate

In charge of Global Business Senior Vice President Member of the Board Toshio Kanai Head of Corporate Planning Member of the Board Masaaki Shintaku Member of the Board Takashi Ohira Audit & Supervisory Board Members Kazuhiko Aramoto Audit & Supervisory Board Members Sakuo Sakamoto Audit & Supervisory Board Members Shuji Ota

Executive Officers

Position(s) Name Organizational Responsibilities Representative Member of the Board

President and CEO Toru Maruoka Representative Member of the Board

Senior Executive Vice President Hidemune Sugahara Head of Platform Service Division

In charge of Technology & Innovation

In charge of Information Security

In charge of Digital Transformation Representative Member of the Board

Senior Executive Vice President Hiroki Kuriyama Head of Business Solution Division

Head of Smart World Business, Business Solution Division

In charge of Corporate

In charge of Global Business Executive Vice President Tomohiro Ando In charge of CSR Executive Vice President Shuichi Sasakura Head of Data Platform Services,

Platform Service Division Senior Vice President Hiromasa Takaoka Head of Managed & Security Services,

Platform Service Division Member of the Board

Senior Vice President Toshio Kanai Head of Corporate Planning Senior Vice President Katsushige Kojima Head of Fourth Business Solutions,

Business Solution Division Senior Vice President Shuji Inaba Head of Innovation Center Senior Vice President Sachiko Oonishi Head of Third Business Solutions,

Business Solution Division Senior Vice President Yoshiyuki Kobayashi Head of Second Business Solutions,

Business Solution Division Senior Vice President Hiraku Otsuchi Head of Solution Services,

Business Solution Division Senior Vice President Satoshi Daimon Head of Sales & Marketing,

Platform Service Division Senior Vice President Naoki Wakai Head of Global Business,

Business Solution Division Senior Vice President Hisashi Fujishima Head of Application Services,

Platform Service Division Senior Vice President Shinsuke Mitsui Head of Business Planning,

Platform Service Division Senior Vice President Yoshiharu Hamashima Head of First Business Solutions,

Business Solution Division Senior Vice President Muneharu Ura Head of Digital Transformation Senior Vice President Kyoko Yamamoto Head of Human Resources

