    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

(9432)
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : Changes in NTT Communications Directors

09/27/2021 | 02:52am EDT
TOKYO, JAPAN - NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group, announced today changes in its board member positions and organizational responsibilities.

1.Senior Vice President scheduled to resign
Effective as of September 30, 2021

Hidetaka Nishikawa Senior Vice President
(President and CEO of NTT Com Marketing Corporation)

2.Board Member Positions and Organizational Responsibilities
Effective as of October 1, 2021

Name New Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities Current Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities
Hiroki Kuriyama Senior Executive Vice President
Representative Member of the Board of the Company

Head of Business Solution Division
Head of Smart World Business, Business Solution Division
In charge of Corporate
In charge of Global Business

Senior Executive Vice President
Representative Member of the Board of the Company

Head of Business Solution Division
Head of Smart World Business, Business Solution Division
In charge of Corporate
In charge of Global Business
In charge of 2020 Project

3.New Executive Positions and Organizational Responsibilities
Effective as of October 1, 2021

Board of Directors

Position(s) Name Organizational Responsibilities
President and CEO
Representative Member of the Board of the Company 		Toru Maruoka
Senior Executive Vice President Representative Member of the Board of the Company Hidemune Sugahara Head of Platform Service Division
In charge of Technology & Innovation
In charge of Information Security
In charge of Digital Transformation
Senior Executive Vice President Representative Member of the Board of the Company Hiroki Kuriyama Head of Business Solution Division
Head of Smart World Business, Business Solution Division
In charge of Corporate
In charge of Global Business
Senior Vice President Member of the Board Toshio Kanai Head of Corporate Planning
Member of the Board Masaaki Shintaku
Member of the Board Takashi Ohira
Audit & Supervisory Board Members Kazuhiko Aramoto
Audit & Supervisory Board Members Sakuo Sakamoto
Audit & Supervisory Board Members Shuji Ota

Executive Officers

Position(s) Name Organizational Responsibilities
Representative Member of the Board
President and CEO 		Toru Maruoka
Representative Member of the Board
Senior Executive Vice President 		Hidemune Sugahara Head of Platform Service Division
In charge of Technology & Innovation
In charge of Information Security
In charge of Digital Transformation
Representative Member of the Board
Senior Executive Vice President 		Hiroki Kuriyama Head of Business Solution Division
Head of Smart World Business, Business Solution Division
In charge of Corporate
In charge of Global Business
Executive Vice President Tomohiro Ando In charge of CSR
Executive Vice President Shuichi Sasakura Head of Data Platform Services,
Platform Service Division
Senior Vice President Hiromasa Takaoka Head of Managed & Security Services,
Platform Service Division
Member of the Board
Senior Vice President 		Toshio Kanai Head of Corporate Planning
Senior Vice President Katsushige Kojima Head of Fourth Business Solutions,
Business Solution Division
Senior Vice President Shuji Inaba Head of Innovation Center
Senior Vice President Sachiko Oonishi Head of Third Business Solutions,
Business Solution Division
Senior Vice President Yoshiyuki Kobayashi Head of Second Business Solutions,
Business Solution Division
Senior Vice President Hiraku Otsuchi Head of Solution Services,
Business Solution Division
Senior Vice President Satoshi Daimon Head of Sales & Marketing,
Platform Service Division
Senior Vice President Naoki Wakai Head of Global Business,
Business Solution Division
Senior Vice President Hisashi Fujishima Head of Application Services,
Platform Service Division
Senior Vice President Shinsuke Mitsui Head of Business Planning,
Platform Service Division
Senior Vice President Yoshiharu Hamashima Head of First Business Solutions,
Business Solution Division
Senior Vice President Muneharu Ura Head of Digital Transformation
Senior Vice President Kyoko Yamamoto Head of Human Resources

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 500,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities in technology world are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Ltd., NTT Data, and NTT DOCOMO, we are NTT Group.
www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com | Facebook@NTT Com | LinkedIn@NTT Com

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
