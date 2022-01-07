Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : Clark County, Nevada partners with NTT to implement Smart Park initiatives

Las Vegas - January 6, 2022 - Clark County, Nevada and NTT (NTT Corporation, NTT Ltd., NTT DATA Services) have agreed to deploy NTT Smart Solutions for smart park initiatives.

The agreement will start with a pilot project at Sunset Park where two specific use cases will be implemented: park occupancy and notification, and vehicle counting. By leveraging optical sensors, NTT Smart Solutions will help count and predict utilization of the park and its facilities, and vehicle volume in and out of specific roads within the park and near parking lots.

A web-based management dashboard will present real-time visualizations and predictive analysis in a singular pane of view to optimize and improve operational awareness and responsiveness within the park premises.

NTT Smart Solutions are designed to calibrate and curate data to reveal trends, discover powerful insights and generate predictive analytics. By deploying NTT Smart Solutions in this smart park occupancy pilot, Clark County will be able to derive actionable insights for key stakeholders to drive better decisions and outcomes and set forth a foundation for future smart park initiatives.

Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson, whose district includes the park, said: "Sunset Park is one our largest and most popular parks in the Las Vegas Valley. The data from this project will help us to better understand how the park is utilized so that we can respond with solutions as necessary -- not only at Sunset Park but at other recreational facilities across the County where we may deploy this technology."

Bob Leek, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Clark County said: "We are always on the lookout for innovative technologies able to increase the safety and security of our citizens while also improving our internal operations. We believe NTT Smart Solutions will deliver results in both these areas."

NTT Smart Solutions were initially conceived to enhance public safety and improve urban mobility in 2018. The solutions were introduced in Southern Nevada and NTT's continued expansion in this region is a cornerstone to the growth of these solutions.

Akira Shimada, Senior Executive Vice President, NTT said, "This is a very important milestone for NTT. At the end of 2018, NTT reached an agreement to advance and accelerate smart technologies across Southern Nevada. Today, we are pleased to demonstrate that we continue our partnership and our efforts to support Clark County and the region of Southern Nevada to become leaders for smart project in the country."

Since 2018, NTT Smart Solutions have also been implemented by other clients in several industries. This includes the University of California, Berkeley for curb management, INDYCAR for improved fan experience, Chicago's Navy Pier for increased situational awareness, transit agencies for passenger safety and NZCIS for improved training experience.

Globally, NTT is planning to continue to move forward in developing its Smart Solutions capabilities and address new challenges facing organizations worldwide while also contributing to local economic development.

About NTT

NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks, all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world.

For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt

About Clark County

Clark County is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to providing top-quality service with integrity, respect and accountability. With jurisdiction over the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and covering an area the size of New Jersey, Clark is the nation's 11th-largest county and provides extensive regional services to 2.3 million citizens and 45.6 million visitors a year (2019). Included are the nation's 7th-busiest airport, air quality compliance, social services and the state's largest public hospital, University Medical Center. The County also provides municipal services that are traditionally provided by cities to 1 million residents in the unincorporated area. Those include fire protection, roads and other public works, parks and recreation, and planning and development.