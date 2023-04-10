Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : DOCOMO Grants Standard Essential Patent License to Samsung

April 10, 2023

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 10, 2023 --- NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has reached an agreement to grant a patent license covering DOCOMO's standard essential patents*1including 5G to Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. As part of the agreement, Samsung is to pay licensing fees to DOCOMO.

DOCOMO has been actively involved in the research and development of mobile network related technologies such as W-CDMA, LTE, LTE-Advanced, 5G and 6G, and new service-related technologies, to realize its ultimate goal of enhancing mobile experiences for customers. DOCOMO has also been applying for patents on these technologies, resulting in its ownership of some 10,000 standard essential patents for mobile communications*2. In turn, DOCOMO has licensed its cellular wireless standard essential patents to more than 80 companies, including those in patent pools*3as well as through bilateral agreements.

Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to promote research and development as well as to contribute standardization of advanced mobile communication technologies such as 5G, 5G Evolution and 6G, and license its cellular wireless standard essential patents.

Please refer to the patent licensing of DOCOMO:

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/corporate/technology/ipr/