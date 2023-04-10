Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

(9432)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-10 am EDT
3928.00 JPY   -0.03%
02:26aNippon Telegraph And Telephone : DOCOMO Grants Standard Essential Patent License to Samsung
PU
03/30NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/28NTT Commences Sales of the Network OS Beluganos
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : DOCOMO Grants Standard Essential Patent License to Samsung

04/10/2023 | 02:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 10, 2023

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 10, 2023 --- NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has reached an agreement to grant a patent license covering DOCOMO's standard essential patents*1including 5G to Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. As part of the agreement, Samsung is to pay licensing fees to DOCOMO.

DOCOMO has been actively involved in the research and development of mobile network related technologies such as W-CDMA, LTE, LTE-Advanced, 5G and 6G, and new service-related technologies, to realize its ultimate goal of enhancing mobile experiences for customers. DOCOMO has also been applying for patents on these technologies, resulting in its ownership of some 10,000 standard essential patents for mobile communications*2. In turn, DOCOMO has licensed its cellular wireless standard essential patents to more than 80 companies, including those in patent pools*3as well as through bilateral agreements.

Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to promote research and development as well as to contribute standardization of advanced mobile communication technologies such as 5G, 5G Evolution and 6G, and license its cellular wireless standard essential patents.

Please refer to the patent licensing of DOCOMO:
https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/corporate/technology/ipr/

  1. Patents that must be necessarily infringed without a license from the patentee to manufacture, sale, use, or otherwise practice any product which complies with the relevant industry standard.

  2. Worldwide total (as of February 28, 2023) of registered patents and patent applications in the patent families that have been declared essential to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). A patent family is a group of patents and patent applications covering the same technical content and have been filed in multiple countries having exactly the same priority or combination of priorities based on a patent application(s).

  3. Agreements between two or more patent owners to license their patents to one another and/or to third parties relating to a particular technology.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 86 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.
https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

Attachments

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
02:26aNippon Telegraph And Telephone : DOCOMO Grants Standard Essential Patent License to Samsun..
PU
03/30NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION : Ex-div..
FA
03/28NTT Commences Sales of the Network OS Beluganos
BU
03/27Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : Notice regarding the status and conclusion of stock repur..
PU
03/27Tranche Update on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan anno..
CI
03/24Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on November 8, 20..
CI
03/22Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT is investing USD 90 million into a new tier 3- 12MW f..
PU
03/16Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : World's first clarification of the complete picture of ne..
PU
03/15NTT Research Announces Plans to Double the Size of its Optics Lab
BU
03/03Japan Shares Rally as Inflation Subsides Across Capital; NTT, KDDI to Collaborate on 6G..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 823 B 97 110 M 97 110 M
Net income 2023 1 205 B 9 123 M 9 123 M
Net Debt 2023 6 928 B 52 470 M 52 470 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 13 396 B 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
EV / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 333 840
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3 929,00 JPY
Average target price 4 568,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Shimada President & Representative Director
Jun Sawada Chairman
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Outside Director
Sadayuki Sakakibara Independent Outside Director
Ken Sakamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.44%101 452
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.44%179 488
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.20%165 811
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG21.26%122 595
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.02%86 602
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY12.70%54 674
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer