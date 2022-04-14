Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
  News
  Summary
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : DOCOMO concludes a business alliance contract with JGC Corporation to develop platforms for DX at large-scale plant construction sites

04/14/2022 | 02:35am EDT
April 14, 2022

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 14, 2022 --- NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has entered into a business alliance agreement with JGC Corporation on April 14, 2022 to jointly develop a digital platform that would enable large plants being constructed overseas to be remotely managed from Japan.

Under the agreement, the two companies will begin joint development of a platform that will enable accurate and speedy visualization and management of progress at overseas construction sites while remaining in Japan, with the aim of starting its use at construction sites in Southeast Asia and the Middle East by the end of 2022.

The platform will combine JGC's expertise in on-site operations and project-management knowledge for plant construction and DOCOMO's technologies involving drones, AI, and security. It will also be powered by Visual Command Center TM, a patented visual construction management solution from US-based company Reconstruct®.

Key functions of the Visual Command Center include.

  • Create a 3D point cloud model of a construction site from images taken with drones or 360-degree cameras
  • Convert 2D images to 3D point cloud models
  • Integrate images and 3D point cloud models with BIM / CIM and drawing data
  • Create a 4D model by integrating the schedule data and visualize progress management including construction delays and punctuality.

Since August 2019, DOCOMO had been working with JGC to identify issues related to plant construction management and explore the creation of new businesses, such as demonstrating systems utilizing drones and IoT, with the aim of digitally transforming plant facility inspection and construction progress management. Through this agreement, DOCOMO and JGC will develop platforms for overseas plant construction sites and develop them with higher functionality, and work to create new businesses to contribute to the promotion of DX not only for the overseas plant construction industry but also for all industries.

Visual Command Center is a trademark of Reconstruct Inc.
Reconstruct is a registered trademark of Reconstruct Inc.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 83 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.
https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/.

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
