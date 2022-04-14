Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : DOCOMO concludes a business alliance contract with JGC Corporation to develop platforms for DX at large-scale plant construction sites

April 14, 2022

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 14, 2022 --- NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has entered into a business alliance agreement with JGC Corporation on April 14, 2022 to jointly develop a digital platform that would enable large plants being constructed overseas to be remotely managed from Japan.

Under the agreement, the two companies will begin joint development of a platform that will enable accurate and speedy visualization and management of progress at overseas construction sites while remaining in Japan, with the aim of starting its use at construction sites in Southeast Asia and the Middle East by the end of 2022.

The platform will combine JGC's expertise in on-site operations and project-management knowledge for plant construction and DOCOMO's technologies involving drones, AI, and security. It will also be powered by Visual Command Center TM, a patented visual construction management solution from US-based company Reconstruct®.

Key functions of the Visual Command Center include.

Create a 3D point cloud model of a construction site from images taken with drones or 360-degree cameras

Convert 2D images to 3D point cloud models

Integrate images and 3D point cloud models with BIM / CIM and drawing data

Create a 4D model by integrating the schedule data and visualize progress management including construction delays and punctuality.

Since August 2019, DOCOMO had been working with JGC to identify issues related to plant construction management and explore the creation of new businesses, such as demonstrating systems utilizing drones and IoT, with the aim of digitally transforming plant facility inspection and construction progress management. Through this agreement, DOCOMO and JGC will develop platforms for overseas plant construction sites and develop them with higher functionality, and work to create new businesses to contribute to the promotion of DX not only for the overseas plant construction industry but also for all industries.

Visual Command Center is a trademark of Reconstruct Inc.Reconstruct is a registered trademark of Reconstruct Inc.