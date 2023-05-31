Advanced search
    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

(9432)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-31 am EDT
3955.00 JPY   -1.49%
Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : Establishment of NTT Group's Corporate Venture Fund "NTT Investment Partners Fund IV, L.P. (NIP Fund IV)"
PU
02:09aNippon Telegraph And Telephone : Establishment of NTT Group's Corporate Venture Fund "NTT Investment Partners Fund Ⅳ, L.P. (NIP Fund Ⅳ)"
PU
05/30Japanese stock market: How does it work?
MS
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : Establishment of NTT Group's Corporate Venture Fund "NTT Investment Partners Fund IV, L.P. (NIP Fund IV)"

05/31/2023
NTT Corporation
NTT Finance Corporation
NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc.

Establishment of NTT Group's Corporate Venture Fund "NTT Investment Partners Fund IV, L.P. (NIP Fund IV)"

Tokyo - May 31, 2023 -NTT Corporation("NTT")has established various funds over the years to promote business expansion and the creation of new services for both the NTT Group and the venture companies which funds have invested in, including the "NTT Investment Partners Fund, L.P." (fund size: 15 billion yen) in March 2008, "NTT Investment Partners Fund II, L.P." (fund size: 10 billion yen) in January 2014, and the "NTT Investment Partners Fund III, L.P." (fund size: 20 billion yen) in July 2018 to support investee venture companies. To continue promoting stronger ties with venture companies, we have announced our plans to establish the "NTT Investment Partners Fund IV, L.P. (NIP Fund IV)".

1.PurposeBased on the "Innovating a Sustainable Future for People and Planet" which is the basic concept of the new medium-term management strategy, the objective is to accelerate innovation and collaboration in services and technologies of the NTT Group through investment in venture companies that possess technologies and know-how for creating new value through IOWN, creating new value through data-driven, and realizing a recycling-oriented society.
2.Overview of the NIP Fund IV
(1) Name: NTT Investment Partners Fund IV, L.P.
(2) Fund size: 20 billion yen(Investors: NTT, NTT Finance, NTT DOCOMO Ventures)
(3) Month of establishment: April 2023
(4) Period: 12 years
(5) Fund manager: NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc.

The information contained in this announcement is accurate as of its date of release.
Please be aware that current information may differ to that contained in this announcement.
Thank you for your understanding.

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 06:48:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 840 B 91 869 M 91 869 M
Net income 2023 1 203 B 8 606 M 8 606 M
Net Debt 2023 6 928 B 49 572 M 49 572 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 13 689 B 97 944 M 97 944 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 333 840
Free-Float 62,6%
Managers and Directors
Akira Shimada President & Representative Director
Jun Sawada Chairman
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Outside Director
Sadayuki Sakakibara Independent Outside Director
Ken Sakamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.73%97 944
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.35%180 437
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.17%146 719
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.44%110 724
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED31.27%72 928
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.97%69 374
