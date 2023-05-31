Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : Establishment of NTT Group's Corporate Venture Fund "NTT Investment Partners Fund IV, L.P. (NIP Fund IV)"

NTT Corporation

NTT Finance Corporation

NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc.

Establishment of NTT Group's Corporate Venture Fund "NTT Investment Partners Fund IV, L.P. (NIP Fund IV)"

Tokyo - May 31, 2023 -NTT Corporation("NTT")has established various funds over the years to promote business expansion and the creation of new services for both the NTT Group and the venture companies which funds have invested in, including the "NTT Investment Partners Fund, L.P." (fund size: 15 billion yen) in March 2008, "NTT Investment Partners Fund II, L.P." (fund size: 10 billion yen) in January 2014, and the "NTT Investment Partners Fund III, L.P." (fund size: 20 billion yen) in July 2018 to support investee venture companies. To continue promoting stronger ties with venture companies, we have announced our plans to establish the "NTT Investment Partners Fund IV, L.P. (NIP Fund IV)".

1.PurposeBased on the "Innovating a Sustainable Future for People and Planet" which is the basic concept of the new medium-term management strategy, the objective is to accelerate innovation and collaboration in services and technologies of the NTT Group through investment in venture companies that possess technologies and know-how for creating new value through IOWN, creating new value through data-driven, and realizing a recycling-oriented society.

(1) Name: NTT Investment Partners Fund IV, L.P. (2) Fund size: 20 billion yen(Investors: NTT, NTT Finance, NTT DOCOMO Ventures) (3) Month of establishment: April 2023 (4) Period: 12 years (5) Fund manager: NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc. 2.Overview of the NIP Fund IV

The information contained in this announcement is accurate as of its date of release.

Please be aware that current information may differ to that contained in this announcement.

Thank you for your understanding.