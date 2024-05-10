Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

and

Financial Forecasts

for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025

May 10, 2024

This document is a translation of the Japanese original. The Japanese original is authoritative.

The forward-looking statements and projected figures concerning the future performance of NTT and its subsidiaries and affiliates contained or referred to herein are based on a series of assumptions, projections, estimates, judgments and beliefs of the management of NTT in light of information currently available to it regarding NTT and its subsidiaries and affiliates, the economy and telecommunications industry in Japan and overseas, and other factors. These projections and estimates may be affected by the future business operations of NTT and its subsidiaries and affiliates, the state of the economy in Japan and abroad, possible fluctuations in the securities markets, the pricing of services, the effects of competition, the performance of new products, services and new businesses, changes to laws and regulations affecting the telecommunications industry in Japan and elsewhere, other changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forecasts contained or referred

to herein, as well as other risks included in NTT's most recent Annual Securities Report and in any other

materials publicly disclosed by NTT on its website.

  • "E" in this material represents that the figure is a plan or projection for operation.
  • "FY" in this material indicates the fiscal year ending March 31 of the succeeding year.

Copyright 2024 NTT CORPORATION

1

Table of Contents

  • Overview of FY2023 Consolidated Results
  • FY2024 Results Forecast
  • Topics
  • Appendix

Copyright 2024 NTT CORPORATION

2

Overview of FY2023 Consolidated Results

Copyright 2024 NTT CORPORATION

3

FY2023 Consolidated Results Highlights

  • Operating Revenues, Operating Profit and Profit all increased year-over-year
  • Operating Revenues, Operating Profit and Profit all reached record-high levels
  • Achieved EPS under the previous medium-term financial targets, for which FY2023 was the final year

Status of Consolidated Results

Operating Revenues:

¥13,374.6B

<+¥238.4B [+1.8%] year-on-year>

Operating Profit:

¥1,922.9B

< +¥93.9B [+5.1%] year-on-year>

Profit(1):

¥1,279.5B

<

+¥66.4B

[+5.5%] year-on-year>

EBITDA(2):

¥3,418.1B

<+¥127.9B

[+3.9%] year-on-year>

EPS:

¥15.1

<

+¥1.2 [+8.4%] year-on-year>

  1. Profit presented above represents the profit attributable to NTT, excluding noncontrolling interests.
  2. EBITDA, and the depreciation and amortization included in its calculation, excludes all depreciation and amortization related to right-of-use assets.

Copyright 2024 NTT CORPORATION

4

Contributing Factors by Segment for FY2023

Operating Revenues <>238.4>

Integrated ICT

Regional

Global Solutions

Business Segment

Communications

Business Segment

Business Segment

81.0

5.6

275.7

13,136.2

FY2022

6,140.0〕 〔3,183.2〕 〔4,367.4

FY2022

Operating Profit

<>93.9>

Integrated ICT

Regional

Global Solutions

Business Segment

Communications

Business Segment

Business Segment

50.5

17.2

43.9

1,829.0

FY2022

(Billions of yen)

Others

Elimination of

(Real Estate,

Inter-Segment

Energy and Others)

Transactions

50.2

13,374.6

174.1

1,632.9

FY2023

Others

Elimination of

(Real Estate,

Inter-Segment

Energy and Others)

Transactions

10.4

1,922.9

7.4

1,144.4〕 〔437.7〕 〔309.6

FY2022

Copyright 2024 NTT CORPORATION

59.8

FY2023

5

FY2024 Results Forecast

Copyright 2024 NTT CORPORATION

6

FY2024 Forecast Summary

  • Operating Revenues will increase year-over-year while Operating Profit and Profit will decrease year-over-year

Consolidated Revenues and Income Plan

FY2023 Results

FY2024 Forecast

Year-on-Year

Operating Revenues

¥13,374.6B

¥13,460.0B

85.4B

Operating Profit

¥1,922.9B

¥1,810.0B

(¥112.9B)

Profit(1)

¥1,279.5B

¥1,100.0B

(¥179.5B)

EBITDA

¥3,418.1B

¥3,330.0B

(¥88.1B)

  1. Profit represents profit attributable to NTT, excluding noncontrolling interests.

Copyright 2024 NTT CORPORATION

7

FY2024 Forecast Summary by Segment

Operating Revenues <> +85.4>

Integrated ICT

Regional

Global Solutions

Others

Elimination of

Business Segment

Communications

Business Segment

(Real Estate,

Inter-Segment

Business Segment

Energy and Others)

Transactions

(Billions of yen)

13,460.0

47.1

13,374.6

104.0

113.2

62.6

FY2024E

6,244.0

3,070.0

4,430.0〕 〔1,680.0

FY2023

Operating Profit

<> (112.9)>

Integrated ICT

Regional

Global Solutions

Others

Business Segment

Communications

Business Segment

(Real Estate,

1,922.9

Business Segment

Energy and Others)

25.6

147.7

26.4

36.8

FY2024E

1,170.0

290.0

336.0

23.0

15.1

Elimination of

Inter-Segment

Transactions

19.6

FY2024E

1,810.0

FY2023

Copyright 2024 NTT CORPORATION

FY2024E

8

Current Profit Levels and Initiatives to Reach Medium-Term Targets

  • We actively streamlined non-core assets to achieve the previous medium-term targets, for which FY2023 was the final year, and achieved significant profit increases and reached those targets in FY2023 as a result
  • Although profits are expected to temporarily decline in FY2024, we will actively work on expanding growth areas and implementing cost structure reforms in order to achieve the new medium-term targets in FY2027

Streamlining non-

EBITDA

core assets, etc.

+20 increase

(compared to FY2022)

Actively investing in growth areas,

maximizing returns

Strengthening domestic and

international enterprise business by

leveraging integrated synergies

Drastic cost structure reforms

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2027

Copyright 2024 NTT CORPORATION

9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 04:28:08 UTC.