Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
and
Financial Forecasts
for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025
May 10, 2024
- "E" in this material represents that the figure is a plan or projection for operation.
- "FY" in this material indicates the fiscal year ending March 31 of the succeeding year.
Table of Contents
- Overview of FY2023 Consolidated Results
- FY2024 Results Forecast
- Topics
- Appendix
Overview of FY2023 Consolidated Results
FY2023 Consolidated Results Highlights
- Operating Revenues, Operating Profit and Profit all increased year-over-year
- Operating Revenues, Operating Profit and Profit all reached record-high levels
- Achieved EPS under the previous medium-term financial targets, for which FY2023 was the final year
Status of Consolidated Results
⚫ Operating Revenues:
¥13,374.6B
<+¥238.4B [+1.8%] year-on-year>
⚫ Operating Profit:
¥1,922.9B
< +¥93.9B [+5.1%] year-on-year>
⚫ Profit(1):
¥1,279.5B
<
+¥66.4B
[+5.5%] year-on-year>
⚫ EBITDA(2):
¥3,418.1B
<+¥127.9B
[+3.9%] year-on-year>
⚫ EPS:
¥15.1
<
+¥1.2 [+8.4%] year-on-year>
- Profit presented above represents the profit attributable to NTT, excluding noncontrolling interests.
- EBITDA, and the depreciation and amortization included in its calculation, excludes all depreciation and amortization related to right-of-use assets.
Contributing Factors by Segment for FY2023
Operating Revenues <>＋238.4>
Integrated ICT
Regional
Global Solutions
Business Segment
Communications
Business Segment
Business Segment
81.0
5.6
275.7
13,136.2
〔FY2022〕
〔6,140.0〕 〔3,183.2〕 〔4,367.4〕
FY2022
Operating Profit
<>＋93.9>
Integrated ICT
Regional
Global Solutions
Business Segment
Communications
Business Segment
Business Segment
50.5
17.2
43.9
1,829.0
〔FY2022〕
(Billions of yen)
Others
Elimination of
(Real Estate,
Inter-Segment
Energy and Others)
Transactions
50.2
13,374.6
174.1
〔1,632.9〕
FY2023
Others
Elimination of
(Real Estate,
Inter-Segment
Energy and Others)
Transactions
10.4
1,922.9
7.4
〔1,144.4〕 〔437.7〕 〔309.6〕
FY2022
〔59.8〕
FY2023
FY2024 Results Forecast
FY2024 Forecast Summary
- Operating Revenues will increase year-over-year while Operating Profit and Profit will decrease year-over-year
Consolidated Revenues and Income Plan
FY2023 Results
FY2024 Forecast
Year-on-Year
Operating Revenues
¥13,374.6B
¥13,460.0B
+¥85.4B
Operating Profit
¥1,922.9B
¥1,810.0B
(¥112.9B)
Profit(1)
¥1,279.5B
¥1,100.0B
(¥179.5B)
EBITDA
¥3,418.1B
¥3,330.0B
(¥88.1B)
- Profit represents profit attributable to NTT, excluding noncontrolling interests.
FY2024 Forecast Summary by Segment
Operating Revenues <> +85.4>
Integrated ICT
Regional
Global Solutions
Others
Elimination of
Business Segment
Communications
Business Segment
(Real Estate,
Inter-Segment
Business Segment
Energy and Others)
Transactions
(Billions of yen)
13,460.0
47.1
13,374.6
104.0
113.2
62.6
〔FY2024E〕
〔6,244.0〕
〔3,070.0〕
〔4,430.0〕 〔1,680.0〕
FY2023
Operating Profit
<> (112.9)>
Integrated ICT
Regional
Global Solutions
Others
Business Segment
Communications
Business Segment
(Real Estate,
1,922.9
Business Segment
Energy and Others)
25.6
147.7
26.4
36.8
〔FY2024E〕
〔1,170.0〕
〔290.0〕
〔336.0〕
〔23.0〕
15.1
Elimination of
Inter-Segment
Transactions
19.6
FY2024E
1,810.0
FY2023
FY2024E
Current Profit Levels and Initiatives to Reach Medium-Term Targets
- We actively streamlined non-core assets to achieve the previous medium-term targets, for which FY2023 was the final year, and achieved significant profit increases and reached those targets in FY2023 as a result
- Although profits are expected to temporarily decline in FY2024, we will actively work on expanding growth areas and implementing cost structure reforms in order to achieve the new medium-term targets in FY2027
Streamlining non-
EBITDA
core assets, etc.
+20％ increase
(compared to FY2022)
Actively investing in growth areas,
maximizing returns
Strengthening domestic and
international enterprise business by
leveraging integrated synergies
Drastic cost structure reforms
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2027
