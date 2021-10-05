Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : Japan's NTT to issue green bonds worth about $2.7 bln

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japanese telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) plans to issue green bonds worth about 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion), its financing arm said on Tuesday.

The bonds will include three tranches with maturities of three, five and 10 years and funds will go to environmentally-friendly projects in areas such as renewable energy and energy-efficient broadband infrastructure, NTT Finance said.

Last year, NTT launched Japan's biggest-ever corporate bond sale worth 1 trillion yen. ($1=111.1200 yen) (Reporting by Shinji Kitamura; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and clarence Fernandez)