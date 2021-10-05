Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

(9432)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : Japan's NTT to issue green bonds worth about $2.7 bln

10/05/2021 | 01:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Japan yen note

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japanese telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) plans to issue green bonds worth about 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion), its financing arm said on Tuesday.

The bonds will include three tranches with maturities of three, five and 10 years and funds will go to environmentally-friendly projects in areas such as renewable energy and energy-efficient broadband infrastructure, NTT Finance said.

Last year, NTT launched Japan's biggest-ever corporate bond sale worth 1 trillion yen. ($1=111.1200 yen) (Reporting by Shinji Kitamura; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 12 046 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2022 1 095 B 9 854 M 9 854 M
Net Debt 2022 6 870 B 61 820 M 61 820 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,00x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 11 160 B 101 B 100 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 324 667
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 104,00 JPY
Average target price 3 398,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Sawada Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Akira Shimada Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hiromichi Shinohara Chairman
Naoki Shibuya Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.33%100 583
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.57%224 808
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.57%135 675
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.54%123 475
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.22%95 474
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY13.21%65 378