June 27, 2024

NTT DATA Japan Corporation

NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced the launch of the Tsuzumi through the Microsoft Azure AI Models-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering. The development marks a fresh milestone in a 25-year collaboration committed to pioneering technological solutions that drive sustainability and innovation.

Tsuzumi - a Large Language Model (LLM) with robust capabilities in Japanese and English - is designed to ease environmental and financial challenges typically associated with LLMs. By adjusting model size without compromising performance, Tsuzumi makes advanced AI technologies, including Generative AI, accessible to a wider range of users and applications.

A key feature of Tsuzumi is its operational adaptability. The model leverages efficient tuning processes utilizing industry adapters for customized knowledge learning. This allows Tsuzumi to be highly relevant and versatile, quickly adjusting to specific use-case requirements and, thereby, reducing the costs associated with service provisioning.

Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO at NTT DATA Group Corporation, remarked, "We are excited to continue our collaboration with Microsoft by integrating Tsuzumi into Microsoft Azure AI. This step not only strengthens our collaboration but also aligns with our commitment to creating a sustainable society."

Eric Boyd, Corporate Vice President, Azure AI Platform, Microsoft, noted, "Supporting the launch of Tsuzumi on Microsoft Azure AI exemplifies our dedication to empowering organizations globally to harness the power of generative AI through models optimized for performance and price and backed by the world's most trusted cloud."

Initially available in Japan on the Azure MaaS platform, plans are underway to expand Tsuzumi availability to other regions. NTT DATA is dedicated to continuous innovation, ensuring that Tsuzumi remains at the leading edge of AI technology. Advancements also are planned in multimodality, which will further enhance Tsuzumi's sophisticated capabilities and ensure it meets the evolving needs of businesses across the globe.