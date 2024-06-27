Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : NTT DATA Announces Strategic Enhancement of Collaboration with Launch of Tsuzumi on Microsoft AzureHighly performing, resource efficient Large Language Model empowers business users with industry tuned, cost effective AI capabilities
NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced the launch of the Tsuzumi through the Microsoft Azure AI Models-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering. The development marks a fresh milestone in a 25-year collaboration committed to pioneering technological solutions that drive sustainability and innovation.
Tsuzumi - a Large Language Model (LLM) with robust capabilities in Japanese and English - is designed to ease environmental and financial challenges typically associated with LLMs. By adjusting model size without compromising performance, Tsuzumi makes advanced AI technologies, including Generative AI, accessible to a wider range of users and applications.
A key feature of Tsuzumi is its operational adaptability. The model leverages efficient tuning processes utilizing industry adapters for customized knowledge learning. This allows Tsuzumi to be highly relevant and versatile, quickly adjusting to specific use-case requirements and, thereby, reducing the costs associated with service provisioning.
Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO at NTT DATA Group Corporation, remarked, "We are excited to continue our collaboration with Microsoft by integrating Tsuzumi into Microsoft Azure AI. This step not only strengthens our collaboration but also aligns with our commitment to creating a sustainable society."
Eric Boyd, Corporate Vice President, Azure AI Platform, Microsoft, noted, "Supporting the launch of Tsuzumi on Microsoft Azure AI exemplifies our dedication to empowering organizations globally to harness the power of generative AI through models optimized for performance and price and backed by the world's most trusted cloud."
Initially available in Japan on the Azure MaaS platform, plans are underway to expand Tsuzumi availability to other regions. NTT DATA is dedicated to continuous innovation, ensuring that Tsuzumi remains at the leading edge of AI technology. Advancements also are planned in multimodality, which will further enhance Tsuzumi's sophisticated capabilities and ensure it meets the evolving needs of businesses across the globe.
NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. We invest over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure, and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group and headquartered in Tokyo. Visit us at nttdata.com.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is one of the Japanese largest telecommunications operators. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- systems integration services (32.8%). In addition, the group offers cloud services, data hosting, managed services, etc.;
- networking and interconnection services (28.3%);
- mobile telephony services (9.1%): 84.8 million subscribers at the end of March 2022;
- fixed-line telecommunications services (7.5%): local and long-distance telephony services
- sale of telecommunications terminals (5.7%);
- other (16.6%): primarily distribution of films, music and e-books, financial services, real estate management and renewable energy production.
Japan accounts for 81.9% of net sales.
