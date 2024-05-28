May 27, 2024 NTT DATA Japan TOKYO - May 27, 2024 - NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced that NTTDATA agreed to acquire 58.7% of shares of GHL Systems Berhad (a leading payment service provider which has strength in various services through payment terminals, is headquartered in Malaysia and, listed in BURSA MALAYSIA, hereinafter referred to as "GHL Systems") from its major shareholders. NTT DATA plans to propose a tender offer to its other shareholders as well. Along with acquiring GHL Systems which has installed over 480,000 payment terminals and provided various payment services in ASEAN countries such as Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, NTT DATA continues to realize a more convenient and secure cashless society for consumers in countries by combining NTT DATA's own payment services and know-how. And in Malaysia, in collaboration with iPay88 Malaysia which has strength in e-commerce payment service, NTT DATA will strengthen Omni channel payment services for both in-store shopping and e-commerce.

Backgrounds and overviews To realize a more convenient and smooth cashless society, NTT DATA has operated a payment platform CAFIS® for 40 years and has contributed to merchants and financial institutions with CAFIS Arch®, a payment terminal, and full series of value-added services in Japan.

In addition, NTT DATA operates payment businesses through group companies in Asia, such as VietUnion Online Services (Payoo) in Vietnam, iPay88 in Malaysia and NTT DATA Payment Services India to contribute to the local societies of each country which have been growing continuously. GHL systems is a Malaysian leading payment service provider, established in 1994 and has market advantages especially in cashless services with a full line-up of local payment methods and bill payment services for utilities etc. through its over 480,000 payment terminals. In addition, GHL systems operates businesses in ASEAN countries such as the Philippines and Thailand with the same service model as in Malaysia. At this time, NTT DATA has agreed to acquire a majority share of GHL Systemsfrom its major shareholders aiming to expand assets including services and know-how in the payment business and strengthen business foundations in the ASEAN region. NTT DATA also plans to propose a tender offer to its other shareholders following the rules at BURSA MALAYSIA, a stock exchange market in Malaysia. With this acquisition, NTT DATA expands into the payment business through payment terminals in Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. By combining payment services, know-how, and the customer bases of NTT DATA and GHL systems, NTT DATA will contribute to the development of a cashless society in each country through attractive payment services. Also in collaboration with iPay88 Malaysia which has strength in e-commerce payment services, NTT DATA will provide one-stop payment services for in-store shopping and e-commerce in Malaysia and will enhance its Omni channel services. (Countries and main payment business areas of NTT DATA)