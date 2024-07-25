July 24, 2024

TOKYO - July 24, 2024 - NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and ALLOYED LIMITED (Headquarters: Yarnton, Oxfordshire, England, Chief Executive Officer: Michael Holmes, hereinafter referred to as "Alloyed"), 'renowned for world-leading metallurgical research and expertise in designing and manufacturing advanced metal parts using alloy design technology and 3D printers, have formed a capital alliance, effective July 23, 2024.

Additionally, capital operations were conducted between NTT DATA XAM Technologies Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "NTT DATA XAM Technologies"), which offers advanced manufacturing technology using 3D printers, and Alloyed. Through this alliance, NTT DATA XAM Technologies will enhance its technological capabilities, offer solutions to customers' challenges in the design and manufacture of high-tech components, and support business expansion. To formalize the partnership, NTT DATA and Alloyed signed a share purchase agreement with NTT DATA XAM Technologies, and Alloyed simultaneously concluded a business alliance agreement directly with NTT DATA XAM Technologies.

NTT DATA's corporate philosophy is to "create new systems and value through information technology and realize a richer and more harmonious society." We contribute to the development of our customers' businesses and society by creating "systems" that fully utilize IT in collaboration with our customers and then we pursue continuously improvement after implementation. NTT DATA is actively investing in M&A both in Japan and overseas to strengthen our consulting, digital technology and system development capabilities as well as expand our assets and further grow our business in Japan.

In May 2020, NTT DATA announced the establishment of NTT DATA XAM Technologies, which realizes new manufacturing techniques based on additive manufacturing (AM) technology. AM creates three-dimensional products by layering resin and metal powders. Since its establishment, the company has been actively developing various businesses initiatives. With the growing trend toward a sustainable society, NTT DATA will promote manufacturing digital transformation (DX), including "supply chain reform", by combining AM and digital technologies with the goal of expanding the AM market.

NTT DATA XAM Technologies provides customers with enhanced functionality, improved performance, and reduced development lead times by importing, selling, and maintaining 3D printers. NTT DATA XAM Technologies also develop and manufacture advanced metal parts. The printers are used by clients in the aerospace, industrial machinery, and motorsports industries.

Since 2020, NTT DATA XAM Technologies and Alloyed, have been building a cooperative relationship. The capital and business alliance will further strength the relationship.

NTT DATA XAM Technologies and Alloyed have mutually licensed certain proprietary technologies to create the following synergies, including establishing exclusive use rights for some of the technologies.

Hiroshi Sugiyama, Head of Industry Business Sector of NTT DATA: "With the rapid advancement of AM technology through 3D printers in the global market and the expansion of related markets, we are excited to harness the combined strengths of Alloyed and NTT DATA XAM Technologies through this partnership. Looking ahead, NTT DATA aims not only to realize new manufacturing using AM technology with a forward-looking perspective, but also to integrate this with supply chain transformation and contribute to the industry's development."

Kenichi Mizunuma, President & CEO, NTT DATA XAM Technologies: "We are delighted to announce our capital alliance with Alloyed, leveraging their cutting-edge expertise in new material development originating from the University of Oxford. We eagerly anticipate deepening our business collaboration and contributing to the technological innovation of our manufacturing clients. By integrating Alloyed's outstanding knowledge in alloy development, extensive material data, thermal management design capabilities, and more, with our proficiency in quality certification and digitalization through advanced process monitoring, we have gained a significant competitive edge. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing AM technology as a viable production method, positioning us to contribute to the revitalization of the domestic and global markets."

Michael Holmes, CEO of Alloyed: "I am delighted to announce this comprehensive partnership with NTT DATA XAM Technologies, which Alloyed has long considered one of the leading practitioners of AM technology in the world. Alloyed's technologies are about achieving more and more performance with less and less metal, and that theme is highly consistent with Japan's industrial imperatives. I'm convinced NTT DATA XAM Technologies is the right partner to bring this technology to the Japanese market."

Company name NTT DATA XAM Technologies Corporation. Business Sales and maintenance of 3D printer-related hardware and software, development support and contract manufacturing of advanced metal parts using 3D printer technology Established May 18, 2020 Headquarters Shinagawa East One Tower, 2-16-1 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo CEO Kenichi Mizunuma URL https://www.nttdata-xam.com/

Alloyed specializes in developing and implementing digital platforms for the designing and manufacturing advanced alloys and alloy parts, as well as contract engineering, manufacturing, sales and licensing of these components. As a spin-out from a prominent research group at the University of Oxford, a global leader in metallurgical engineering, Alloyed maintains strong ties with the university, enriching its expertise and innovation capabilities.

Company Name ALLOYED LIMITED Business Design services for high-performance alloys, engineering services using optimal shape design technology and high-efficiency manufacturing technology for 3D printers, contract parts manufacturing Established March 2017 Headquarters Unit 15 Oxford Pioneer Park, Mead Road, Yarnton, Oxfordshire, England, OX5 1QU CEO Michael Holmes. URL https://alloyed.com/

