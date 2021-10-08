Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : NTT DATA to Digitize Gregorian Tower in 3D, a 16th-century observatory in Vatican City～ to be unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai ～

TOKYO - Oct 8, 2021- NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, in cooperation with the Vatican Library, has digitized the Vatican's valuable cultural heritage in 3D format for the first time.

NTT DATA has been working on the 2D digitization and publication of the Vatican Library's precious handwritten documents since 2014. We have now digitized the Gregorian Tower (or Tower of the Winds), a 16th-century astronomical observatory, using the latest 3D digitization technology developed in our business through the AMLAD® digital archiving solution. By digitizing cultural heritage objects, which are at risk of damage from disasters, accidents, and/or aging, they can be preserved and utilized for restoration and research. The digitized "Gregorian Tower" will be unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, UAE from October 2021.

NTT DATA will accelerate the conservation of the world's valuable cultural heritage items and works of art by using 2D/3D digitization technology, and the further utilization of these contents through a combination of online publication and XR technology. And to support display activities, we are also developing a virtual museum enterprise that may utilize NTT's "DOOR" VR space platform and others.

Background

NTT DATA has been supporting the 2D digital archiving projects of public institutions and companies that hold many valuable historical collections, such as the Vatican Library, Akita Prefectural Library, and Koyasan University.

Furthermore, in 2020, the ASEAN Cultural Heritage Digital Archive (ACHDA) project, which is being promoted by the ASEAN Secretariat to digitize the valuable historical cultural heritage of ASEAN countries, established a digital archive system to consolidate the cultural heritage of the entire ASEAN region and made it available to the public. The ACHDA is the first project which NTT DATA used 3D digitization technology.

Fig. 1: "BELT BUCKLE" held at the Department of Museums Malaysia

Fig. 2: Botticelli's illustrations for Dante's Divine Comedy

Fig. 3: The Urbino Bible

Since 2014, NTT DATA has been working on a long-term project with the Vatican Library to preserve and publish the library's valuable handwritten documents using the AMLAD® digital archiving solution. In parallel with this project, the Vatican Library and NTT DATA have been considering the preservation of cultural heritage objects and buildings owned by the Vatican City State by digitizing them as 3D models.

As a concrete initiative, we successfully digitized the historical Gregorian Tower by scanning it in 3D format. This is the first 3D scanning and digitization of a building as a digital archive project with the Vatican Library.

About the Gregorian Tower

The Gregorian Tower was built by Pope Gregory XIII in the 16th century for the purpose of astronomical research and calendar reform. The research here led to the revision of the Julian calendar, which had been widely used until then, to the Gregorian calendar, which is widely used around the world today. The ceiling and walls of the hall are decorated with gorgeous frescoes.

Fig. 4: Exterior view of Gregorian Tower

Scanning and digitization work conducted by NTT DATA Italia

Scanning was carefully carried out over three days using two 3D laser scanners and a digital camera by NTT DATA Italia, which has broad expertise in XR technology. The total number of photos taken was about 600, and working in a very delicate space inside the tall building, the photography professionals gave great care and attention to how to light the objects to be scanned.

Fig. 5: 3D scanning and digitizing work in progress

Processing for public viewing and long-term preservation

The scanned data was optimized for display at Expo 2020 Dubai, and also processed for long-term storage and use in various applications. In addition to preparing data that can be viewed on websites, virtual applications, and other platforms, the goal is to preserve valuable cultural heritage information for future use in academic research and repair and restoration work.

For the exhibition at Expo 2020 Dubai, because visitors will not be able to use wearable devices such as VR goggles or headsets due to COVID-19, NTT DATA has created an environment where visitors can freely walk around and view the inside of the 3D model using only visitor's hand movements.

Comments from Monsignor Cesare Pasini, Prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Library

We are very pleased to see that the digitization of the cultural treasures kept in the Library continues apace, thanks to the cooperation of NTT DATA. We believe that this continued digitization effort is of great importance for the preservation and dissemination of the cultural memory of Humanity, and sincerely hopes that the constructive collaboration between the Vatican Library and NTT Data will continue for a long time into the future.

About Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai is a large-scale international exposition with more than 190 countries and regions participating and 25 million people expected to attend. The event was originally scheduled to be held in 2020. However, due to the spread of COVID-19, the Expo has been postponed to 2021 without changing the event name.

Name of the Event Expo 2020 Dubai Event Period October 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022 Event Location Dubai, UAE Event Theme Connecting Minds, Creating the Future Official HP https://www.expo2020dubai.com/ Vatican City's Exhibition Place Holy See Pavilion at Mobility District

What is AMLAD?

"AMLAD" is a system for centralized management and utilization of all digital content, including images, videos, and audio held by museums, libraries, companies, and other institutions. NTT DATA developed this system to pass on the "assets of humanity", namely cultural heritage, to future generations and to provide people around the world with new opportunities to use the information.

In 2018, NTT DATA digitized 3,000 historical handwritten documents held by the Vatican Library, and made them available to the public using AMLAD.

AMLAD is also being provided to other world-leading cultural institutions such as the National Diet Library and Koyasan University.

In addition, in 2020, 2020, the ASEAN Cultural Heritage Digital Archive (ACHDA) project, which is being promoted by the ASEAN Secretariat to digitize the valuable historical cultural heritage of ASEAN countries, established a digital archive system to consolidate the cultural heritage of the entire ASEAN region. In the first phase of the project, NTT DATA has completed 2D and 3D digitization of approximately 160 cultural heritage items in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. These cultural heritages can be viewed from all over the world on ACHDA, an archive site open to the public on the Internet.

About the "DOOR" VR space platform virtual museum

DOOR™ is a VR space platform provided by NTT. NTT Group is working to realize remote worlds by promoting XR endeavours with DOOR. In the future, DOOR will be considered for use in virtual museums developed by NTT DATA.

Fig. 6: DOOR's interactive art exhibition "Digital x Hokusai"

Fig. 7: DOOR x ASEAN Cultural Heritage Contents

In the future.

NTT DATA will contribute to the preservation of valuable culture in cooperation with the Vatican Library. In addition to the technologies for digitizing and archiving valuable documents and three-dimensional artifacts that we have developed, we will accumulate know-how from the 3D scanning and digitization of buildings that we have conducted this time, and by combining these technologies with the latest XR technology, we will make further use of the digital data of the world's valuable cultural heritage and works of art.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

Media Contact

NTT DATA Corporation

Public Relations Department

pr-support@kits.nttdata.co.jp