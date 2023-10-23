NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc.

NTT DOCOMO Ventures Corporation, the venture arm of the leading wireless voice and data communications provider in Japan (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Jun Yasumoto, hereinafter NDV), has invested in Hayden AI Technologies, Inc, (Headquarters: San Francisco, California, USA: CEO Chris Carson, hereinafter Hayden AI).

Hayden AI's platform provides data-driven intelligence applications that help governments and businesses solve real world problems. The company's proprietary hardware can be mounted on a variety of commercial, fleet or passenger vehicles. Current deployments enable government agencies to enforce traffic violations that obstruct transit buses and capture valuable data that can be used to optimize operations, resulting in increased transit ridership, improved traffic efficiency, enhanced road safety, and more accessible and sustainable communities. The company has partnered with several major transit agencies around the world.

Illegal parking in bus lanes and at bus stops is a critical challenge for cities and transit agencies worldwide looking to increase ridership and deliver exceptional service. Traffic congestion, delays in on-time arrivals, and route inefficiencies caused by illegal parking also increase CO2 emissions. Hayden AI's platform provides governments with the evidence they need to enforce these violations while capturing real-time data that can be used to develop dynamic digital twin-city solutions.

NTT DOCOMO and NTT Group leverage data collected using Hayden AI's platform to enhance its products and services such as "Digital Twin Road Management," a platform that makes precise, data-driven management decisions by analyzing, forecasting, and visualizing a wide range of data, and bring additional social benefits and well-being to the communities it serves.

■About Hayden AI Technologies, Inc.

Company Name:Hayden AI Technologies, Inc.

Location: San Francisco, CA United States

Representative: Chris Carson

Business Content: Digital twin modeling and automatic traffic enforcement system

URL: https://www.hayden.ai/