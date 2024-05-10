Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is one of the Japanese largest telecommunications operators. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - systems integration services (32.8%). In addition, the group offers cloud services, data hosting, managed services, etc.; - networking and interconnection services (28.3%); - mobile telephony services (9.1%): 84.8 million subscribers at the end of March 2022; - fixed-line telecommunications services (7.5%): local and long-distance telephony services - sale of telecommunications terminals (5.7%); - other (16.6%): primarily distribution of films, music and e-books, financial services, real estate management and renewable energy production. Japan accounts for 81.9% of net sales.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services