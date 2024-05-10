Financial Results for the Fiscal
Year Ended March 31, 2024
(25th Term)
May 10, 2024
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation
Financial Results
In FY2023, achieved increased revenues and profits; 12th consecutive year of increased profits, setting a new record high In FY2024, plan to increase revenues excluding the impact of the streamlining of non-core assets conducted in FY2023
(Units: Billions of yen, except Hikari Subscriptions)
IFRS
(Consolidated)
Operating Revenues
Operating Profit
Profit*
EBITDA
Capital Investment
Net increase (decrease) in
Hikari Subscriptions
(Number of Subscriptions)
FY2022
Results
1,702.2
285.4
202.4
493.9
248.9
+170,000
(13.33 million subscriptions)
FY2023
Results Year-over-year
1,710.5 +8.3
298.6 +13.2
206.9 +4.5
498.8 +4.9
243.8 (5.0)
+40,000 (130,000)
(13.37 million subscriptions)
FY2024
Forecast
1,655.0
210.0
147.0
414.0
245.0
+50,000
(13.42 million subscriptions)
Year-over-year
(55.5)
(88.6)
(59.9)
(84.8)
+1.2
+10,000
* Represents profit attributable to NTT East.
Initiatives to Restore Earning Ability
298.6
(Billions of yen)
285.4
Operating
Streamlining
FY2024 as the
Non-Core
baseline before
Assets
profitability
shifting towards
Profit
210.0
1
2
３
４
２０２２
２０２3
２０２4
２０２5
２０２6
２０２7
Migrating Legacy Services to Alternative Services,
1 and Improving Customer Engagement through CX×DX
Developing Optical Demand to Capture High-Speed
- Needs
- Turning Regional Customers in Loyal Customers
- Strengthening Networks to Support Increasing Traffic
① -1 Migrating Legacy Services to Alternative Services
Maximizing the approx. ¥200.0 billion Legacy Service Revenues Base
Legacy Services
Alternative Services
Telephone Subscriptions
Hikari Services, Hikari Denwa
INS-Net
Optical Line Phones
FLET'S・ADSL
Maximize
Wireless Landline Phones
FLET'S・ISDN
Wireless Services
STM (Dedicated Lines)
Migration
I-WAN and VPN Services
Telephone Books
Digital Lead
Minimize Metal Cable Costs
- Avoiding the need to install new metal cables by using wireless landline phones and optical line phones
- Using construction opportunities, such as obstacle removals, to transition to wireless landline phones and optical line phones
- Bulk migration of telephone exchange offices (trial)
① -2 Improving Customer Engagement through CX×DX
Creating a simple business
flow that aims to both improve
customer engagement and optimize business efficiency
- Leveraging generative AI and other cutting-edge technologies
- Redeveloping operations systems
Develop business flow experts, and promote self-sufficiency and in-house development of business systems
•
Migrating outsourced business
systems to in-house infrastructure
(cloud)
•
Expanding the scope of in-house
system development and operation
Accelerate the early-stage
transition of paper- and people-
based services into digital
services
-
Updating phone books into digital
services（(Digital Lead, iTownPage)
- Reducing environmental impact by eliminating paper forms
Manual
Shift to Web/ Tech Touch
Automated
Flow-Through
In-House
OperationData-Driven
CX Improvement through DX
Promotion
Cumulative from FY2024～FY2027
approx. 3,000 Positions Created
Third-PartyCompany's
InfrastructureInfrastructure
Cumulative from FY2024～FY2027
approx. ¥30.0 billion in Reductions
Paper Forms
Web-Based
Cumulative from FY2024～FY2027
approx. ¥10.0 billion in Reductions
- Developing Optical Demand to Capture High-Speed Needs
Net Change
in Optic
Lines
FY2022
170k
Lines
Hikari 10 Gbps
Apartments
FY2023
FY2024
FY
2025
Lines Opened
(Year-Over-Year)
approx. 4x
Expanding the Hikari Cross (10Gbps)
Supporting high-speed needs in
collaboration with partner businesses
(Compared to Time of
coverage area to cover all of eastern Japan
Collaboration Partners
Launch)
(further expanding service areas)
approx. 2x
for Hikari 10Gbps
* Hikari Cross coverage
rate: 70%
Apartments
Collaborating with developers to
Accelerating fiber optic installations in
(88,000)
efficiently expand fiber optic
new developments
Net Change
connections to apartments and
⇒ Expanding installations in existing
redeveloped buildings
properties
Decline in fiber optic demand and
increase in cancellations due to
Temporary
the end of the COVID-19
increase in
pandemic
cancellations
from due to end
of Hikari Light
40k
50k
Lines
30k
Lines
Number of
120k
Hikari Cross
4x
Lines
Lines
Lines
Opened
- Turning Regional Customers into Loyal Customers
Operating Revenues from Hikari-
Related Businesses
Supporting the Digitalization of Local Governments and Public Institutions
• One-stop provider of regional problem-solving and
(Billions of yen)
336.0
Income from ancillary contract services
Income from high value added services
Income from Hikari Denwa
(Basic fees + call charges)
Annual revenue increases
Loyal Customer
of approximately
Creation
¥10.0 billion
＋5.5
342.0
+9.5
+2.5
(5.5)
value creation, AI and digitalization needs from wide-
ranging perspectives
Local Development / Renewable Energy / Smart Agriculture
Ministries
Local Government
Education
Medical
Government
Cloud
GIGA
National Medical
Solutions Services Integration Platform
School
Information Platform
5th Generation
LGWAN
Network /
Disaster Prevention /
BPO
Delivery
Operation and Maintenance
Zero Trust
Total Support for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Proactive and total support for office ICT environments through multi-channel collaboration
2022
2023
2024
2025
Total support for the home environment
Multi-channel
customer support
④-1 Updating Existing Assets (to Profitable Assets for the AI Era)
IOWN×REIWA
5,000 Digital
300 R&D Personnel
400 Urban
Development
Human
World-Leading
Consultants
Resources
11,000
Information Superhighway
3,000 Regional
Communications
Consultants
Engineers
Region-Supporting
Existing Assets
Community-Based
Engineering Groups
Urban Development
Experts
Sharing
Updating to Next-Generation
Leveraging Assets to
Create New Businesses and
Digital Infrastructure
Diverse Services
④-2 Strengthening Networks To Support Increased Traffic
Network Infrastructure to Handle Increased Traffic
Attracting IX Operators
DC Exchange and
Connection Point for
the Kanto Area
IX
CDN
Ikebukuro
Kuramae
DC Connectivity
Marunouchi
NTT East's DCs
Kayaba-Kabuto
Other Companies'
DC Operators to be Connected
DCs
Kanagawa
Optimizing connectivity by
connecting a variety of operators
Future (Making Japan Asia's Data Hub)
Europe
North
AsiaAmerica
Australia
Leveraging IOWN-APN to increase connectivity
with landing stations and local operators
Major Topics and Collaborations
- 【National Agriculture and Food Research Organization and Mirai Co-Creation Farm Akita】Launched the data-drivenRemote Farming Support Project (June)
- 【Plantio and Tanita】Entered into collaboration for new urban farming business (July)
- 【Ichii and Okayama University of Science】Conducted demonstration experiments for the commercialization of land-based aquaculture
Smart Agriculture
of sockeye salmon in a complete closed-circuit system using optimal environmental water© (July)
- 【Osaka University】Launched a freshness preservation consulting service to establish optimal preservation methods for local products (December)
- 【Tsuno in Miyazaki Prefecture, and Okayama University of Science】Successfully bred high-endfish Kue-Tamaand Tamakai in the world's first completely closed-circuit land-basedaquaculture system (February)
- 【NEC and Kajima】Completed the world's first successful demonstration experiment for construction vibration detection using communication optical fibers (August)
IOWN
• 【TV Tokyo】Conducted the world's first live broadcast using APN IOWN 1.0. on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo for the "Tokyu Silvester
Concert 2023-2024" (December)
• 【Mitsubishi Electric and NEC】Opened the "IOWN Lab" to create use cases using IOWN technology (January)
• 【18 5G Vendors】Launched a new co-creation project to accelerate social implementation of local 5G systems (November)
Local 5G and
•
【JIG-SAW】Became the first Japanese telecommunications company to join the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and entered into
a business alliance for the development of services to encourage widespread adoption of smart homes using the "Matter" standard
Wireless
(November)
• Opened the "Local 5G Smart Factory and Logistics Lab" (January)
Creating a
• 【Yokohama】Signed an agreement related to promoting "urban development aimed at creating a city where people want to live, continue
Recycling-Oriented
living, and is chosen by others" (September）
• 【University of Tokyo】Signed an industry-academia collaboration agreement with the aim of creating a next-generation digital network
Society
infrastructure and social entrepreneurs in order to achieve a regional recycling-oriented society (FY24, April)
Other
•
To prevent fraud, number display and number request services were made free for senior citizens (May)
• Bulk banning of phone numbers owned by scam call-forwarding companies (July)
