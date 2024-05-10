Financial Results for the Fiscal

Year Ended March 31, 2024

(25th Term)

May 10, 2024

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation

Copyright © NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE EAST CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

Financial Results

In FY2023, achieved increased revenues and profits; 12th consecutive year of increased profits, setting a new record high In FY2024, plan to increase revenues excluding the impact of the streamlining of non-core assets conducted in FY2023

(Units: Billions of yen, except Hikari Subscriptions)

IFRS

(Consolidated)

Operating Revenues

Operating Profit

Profit*

EBITDA

Capital Investment

Net increase (decrease) in

Hikari Subscriptions

(Number of Subscriptions)

FY2022

Results

1,702.2

285.4

202.4

493.9

248.9

+170,000

(13.33 million subscriptions)

FY2023

Results Year-over-year

1,710.5 +8.3

298.6 +13.2

206.9 +4.5

498.8 +4.9

243.8 (5.0)

+40,000 (130,000)

(13.37 million subscriptions)

FY2024

Forecast

1,655.0

210.0

147.0

414.0

245.0

+50,000

(13.42 million subscriptions)

Year-over-year

(55.5)

(88.6)

(59.9)

(84.8)

+1.2

+10,000

* Represents profit attributable to NTT East.

Initiatives to Restore Earning Ability

298.6

(Billions of yen)

285.4

Operating

Streamlining

FY2024 as the

Non-Core

baseline before

Assets

profitability

shifting towards

Profit

210.0

1

2

２０２２

２０２3

２０２4

２０２5

２０２6

２０２7

Migrating Legacy Services to Alternative Services,

1 and Improving Customer Engagement through CX×DX

Developing Optical Demand to Capture High-Speed

  1. Needs
  2. Turning Regional Customers in Loyal Customers
  3. Strengthening Networks to Support Increasing Traffic

-1 Migrating Legacy Services to Alternative Services

Maximizing the approx. ¥200.0 billion Legacy Service Revenues Base

Legacy Services

Alternative Services

Telephone Subscriptions

Hikari Services, Hikari Denwa

INS-Net

Optical Line Phones

FLET'SADSL

Maximize

Wireless Landline Phones

FLET'SISDN

Wireless Services

STM (Dedicated Lines)

Migration

I-WAN and VPN Services

Telephone Books

Digital Lead

Minimize Metal Cable Costs

  • Avoiding the need to install new metal cables by using wireless landline phones and optical line phones
  • Using construction opportunities, such as obstacle removals, to transition to wireless landline phones and optical line phones
  • Bulk migration of telephone exchange offices (trial)

-2 Improving Customer Engagement through CX×DX

Creating a simple business

flow that aims to both improve

customer engagement and optimize business efficiency

  • Leveraging generative AI and other cutting-edge technologies
  • Redeveloping operations systems

Develop business flow experts, and promote self-sufficiency and in-house development of business systems

Migrating outsourced business

systems to in-house infrastructure

(cloud)

Expanding the scope of in-house

system development and operation

Accelerate the early-stage

transition of paper- and people-

based services into digital

services

  • Updating phone books into digital
    services(Digital Lead, iTownPage)
  • Reducing environmental impact by eliminating paper forms

Manual

Shift to Web/ Tech Touch

Automated

Flow-Through

In-House

OperationData-Driven

CX Improvement through DX

Promotion

Cumulative from FY2024FY2027

approx. 3,000 Positions Created

Third-PartyCompany's

InfrastructureInfrastructure

Cumulative from FY2024FY2027

approx. ¥30.0 billion in Reductions

Paper Forms

Web-Based

Cumulative from FY2024FY2027

approx. ¥10.0 billion in Reductions

  • Developing Optical Demand to Capture High-Speed Needs

Net Change

in Optic

Lines

FY2022

170k

Lines

Hikari 10 Gbps

Apartments

FY2023

FY2024

FY

2025

Lines Opened

(Year-Over-Year)

approx. 4x

Expanding the Hikari Cross (10Gbps)

Supporting high-speed needs in

collaboration with partner businesses

(Compared to Time of

coverage area to cover all of eastern Japan

Collaboration Partners

Launch)

(further expanding service areas)

approx. 2x

for Hikari 10Gbps

* Hikari Cross coverage

rate: 70%

Apartments

Collaborating with developers to

Accelerating fiber optic installations in

(88,000)

efficiently expand fiber optic

new developments

Net Change

connections to apartments and

Expanding installations in existing

redeveloped buildings

properties

Decline in fiber optic demand and

increase in cancellations due to

Temporary

the end of the COVID-19

increase in

pandemic

cancellations

from due to end

of Hikari Light

40k

50k

Lines

30k

Lines

Number of

120k

Hikari Cross

4x

Lines

Lines

Lines

Opened

  • Turning Regional Customers into Loyal Customers

Operating Revenues from Hikari-

Related Businesses

Supporting the Digitalization of Local Governments and Public Institutions

• One-stop provider of regional problem-solving and

(Billions of yen)

336.0

Income from ancillary contract services

Income from high value added services

Income from Hikari Denwa

(Basic fees + call charges)

Annual revenue increases

Loyal Customer

of approximately

Creation

¥10.0 billion

5.5

342.0

+9.5

+2.5

(5.5)

value creation, AI and digitalization needs from wide-

ranging perspectives

Local Development / Renewable Energy / Smart Agriculture

Ministries

Local Government

Education

Medical

Government

Cloud

GIGA

National Medical

Solutions Services Integration Platform

School

Information Platform

5th Generation

LGWAN

Network /

Disaster Prevention /

BPO

Delivery

Operation and Maintenance

Zero Trust

Total Support for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

  • Proactive and total support for office ICT environments through multi-channel collaboration

2022

2023

2024

2025

Total support for the home environment

Multi-channel

customer support

-1 Updating Existing Assets (to Profitable Assets for the AI Era)

IOWN×REIWA

5,000 Digital

300 R&D Personnel

400 Urban

Development

Human

World-Leading

Consultants

Resources

11,000

Information Superhighway

3,000 Regional

Communications

Consultants

Engineers

Region-Supporting

Existing Assets

Community-Based

Engineering Groups

Urban Development

Experts

Sharing

Updating to Next-Generation

Leveraging Assets to

Create New Businesses and

Digital Infrastructure

Diverse Services

-2 Strengthening Networks To Support Increased Traffic

Network Infrastructure to Handle Increased Traffic

Attracting IX Operators

DC Exchange and

Connection Point for

the Kanto Area

IX

CDN

Ikebukuro

Kuramae

DC Connectivity

Marunouchi

NTT East's DCs

Kayaba-Kabuto

Other Companies'

DC Operators to be Connected

DCs

Kanagawa

Optimizing connectivity by

connecting a variety of operators

Future (Making Japan Asia's Data Hub)

Europe

North

AsiaAmerica

Australia

Leveraging IOWN-APN to increase connectivity

with landing stations and local operators

Major Topics and Collaborations

  • National Agriculture and Food Research Organization and Mirai Co-Creation Farm AkitaLaunched the data-drivenRemote Farming Support Project (June)
  • Plantio and TanitaEntered into collaboration for new urban farming business (July)
  • Ichii and Okayama University of ScienceConducted demonstration experiments for the commercialization of land-based aquaculture

Smart Agriculture

of sockeye salmon in a complete closed-circuit system using optimal environmental water© (July)

  • Osaka UniversityLaunched a freshness preservation consulting service to establish optimal preservation methods for local products (December)
  • Tsuno in Miyazaki Prefecture, and Okayama University of ScienceSuccessfully bred high-endfish Kue-Tamaand Tamakai in the world's first completely closed-circuit land-basedaquaculture system (February)
  • NEC and KajimaCompleted the world's first successful demonstration experiment for construction vibration detection using communication optical fibers (August)

IOWN

TV TokyoConducted the world's first live broadcast using APN IOWN 1.0. on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo for the "Tokyu Silvester

Concert 2023-2024" (December)

Mitsubishi Electric and NECOpened the "IOWN Lab" to create use cases using IOWN technology (January)

18 5G VendorsLaunched a new co-creation project to accelerate social implementation of local 5G systems (November)

Local 5G and

JIG-SAWBecame the first Japanese telecommunications company to join the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and entered into

a business alliance for the development of services to encourage widespread adoption of smart homes using the "Matter" standard

Wireless

(November)

• Opened the "Local 5G Smart Factory and Logistics Lab" (January)

Creating a

YokohamaSigned an agreement related to promoting "urban development aimed at creating a city where people want to live, continue

Recycling-Oriented

living, and is chosen by others" (September

University of TokyoSigned an industry-academia collaboration agreement with the aim of creating a next-generation digital network

Society

infrastructure and social entrepreneurs in order to achieve a regional recycling-oriented society (FY24, April)

Other

To prevent fraud, number display and number request services were made free for senior citizens (May)

• Bulk banning of phone numbers owned by scam call-forwarding companies (July)

