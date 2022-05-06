Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : NTT Group introduces internal carbon pricing system

Tokyo, Japan - May 6, 2022 -

The NTT Group announced its new environment and energy vision "NTT Green Innovation toward 2040" on September 28, 2021, and aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 80% (carbon neutrality for mobile and data centers sectors) by FY2030 and to be carbon-neutral by FY2040.

In order to achieve carbon neutrality, NTT Group companies gradually introduces an internal carbon pricing system, which reduces the environmental impact of CO 2 emissions by calculating costs virtually.

Outline of internal carbon pricing system adopted by the NTT Group

Internal carbon price JPY 6,500 per ton of CO 2 Scope and method of application Decisions on implementing a project aiming for decarbonization, and on procurement (product selection, etc.) will be made taking the cost of CO 2 emissions into account.

For the benefit of society, the NTT Group will step up its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and help the Japanese government reach its targets of reducing GHG emissions by 46% from FY2013 levels by FY2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

About NTT

NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks, all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt.