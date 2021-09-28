Log in
    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

(9432)
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : NTT Group's New Environment and Energy Vision"NTT Green Innovation toward 2040"

09/28/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Tokyo, Japan - September 28, 2021- NTT Corporation(NTT) has formulated a new environmental energy vision "NTT Green Innovation Toward 2040" to simultaneously achieve zero environmental impact and economic growth by "Reduction of Environmental Impact through Business Activities" and "Creation of Breakthrough Innovation".

Based on this vision, our group aims to be carbon-neutral by FY 2040.

1. Background

Environmental issues including climate changes are becoming more serious year by year, and their impact on society and the economy is growing and makes natural disasters enormous on a global scale.

In addition, the Japanese government declared "Carbon Neutrality by 2050" which aims to realize a decarbonized society and substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. The promotion of ESG initiatives becomes important to realize a Well-being society that can achieve economic growth while solving environmental issues.

2. Direction of the NTT Group's transformation

In order to realize a Well-being society, the NTT Group aims to increase its corporate value through ESG initiatives, and simultaneously achieve conflicting objectives of "zero environmental impact" and "economic growth" by "Reduction of Environmental Impact through Business Activities" and "Creation of Breakthrough Innovation".
NTT also announced its transformation to a new management style today1 and aims to contribute to promoting work-in-life by accelerating remote work and NTT's clients' DX, regional revitalization, enhancement of resilience and decentralized society through achievement of open global innovative business operation.

3. New environmental vision "NTT Green Innovation toward 2040"

Aiming for zero environmental impact, the NTT Group has formulated a new environmental vision "NTT Green Innovation toward 2040" and has set the following new goals for FY 2030 and FY 2040.

Goals under the "NTT Green Innovation toward 2040"

Fiscal year Main targets
2030 80% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from FY 2013 for NTT Group
Carbon neutrality for mobile (NTT DOCOMO) and data centers sectors
2040 Carbon neutrality for NTT Group

(Targets of the above reduction objectives)

GHG protocol2: Scope 1 (our own direct greenhouse gas emissions) and Scope 2 (indirect emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, heat and steam that are provide by other companies)
Mobile :15 companies in the NTT DOCOMO Group (as of September 28, 2021)

4．Main activities for achieving carbon neutrality by 2040

NTT Group will achieve carbon neutrality through a combination of
(1) Increased use of renewable energy: Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 %
(2) Lower energy consumption with IOWN3 technologies: Reduce greenhouse gas emission by 45 %

Figure 1: Illustration of NTT Group greenhouse gas emission reductions (domestic and overseas)

In addition, the NTT Group will contribute to achieving carbon neutrality to society by expanding adoption of IOWN technologies from the telecommunications filed to other industries, providing new services, and strengthening development and expanding introduction of renewable energy. This will to the realization of the Japanese government's declaration of "Carbon Neutrality by 2050".

5. Reference Material

1NTT transforms to a New Management Style, Sep 28, 2021
https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2021/09/28/210928b.html

2International standards for accounting and reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

3The IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) is an initiative for networks and information processing infrastructure proposed by NTT. https://www.rd.ntt/e/iown/

About NTT

NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks, all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt.

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
