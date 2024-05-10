Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (25th Term)
May 10, 2024
This document is a translation of the Japanese original. The Japanese original is authoritative.
The forward-looking statements and projected figures concerning the future performance of NTT West and its subsidiaries and affiliates contained or referred to herein are based on a series of assumptions, projections, estimates, judgments and beliefs of the management of NTT West in light of information currently available to it regarding NTT West and its subsidiaries and affiliates, the economy and telecommunications industry in Japan and overseas, and other factors. These projections and estimates may be affected by the future business operations of NTT West and its subsidiaries and affiliates, the state of the economy in Japan and abroad, possible fluctuations in the securities markets, the pricing of services, the effects of competition, the performance of new products, services and new businesses, changes to laws and regulations affecting the telecommunications industry in Japan and elsewhere, and other changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forecasts contained or referred to herein.
- "E" in this material represents that the figure is a plan or projection for operation.
- "FY" in this material indicates the fiscal year ending March 31 of the succeeding year.
FY2023 Financial Results and FY2024 Financial Results Forecast
- In FY2023, operating revenues were ¥1,497.0 billion and operating profit was ¥138.9 billion, leading to decreased revenues and increased profits
- In FY2024, operating revenues are expected to be ¥1,445.0 billion and operating profit is expected to be ¥80.0 billion, leading to
decreased revenues and decreased profit
IFRS
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Year-over-
Year-over-
(Consolidated)
Results
Results
Forecast
year
year
Operating
1,501.6
1,497.0
(4.6)
1,445.0
(52.0)
Revenues
Operating Profit
134.9
138.9
+4.0
80.0
(58.9)
Profit*
93.2
98.8
+5.6
54.0
(44.8)
EBITDA
335.0
328.8
(6.2)
279.0
(49.8)
Capital Investment
249.2
237.2
(12.1)
237.0
(0.2)
Net Increase (Decrease)
+140,000
+40,000
(10,000)
+50,000
+10,000
in Hikari Subscriptions
(Number of Subscriptions)
(10.25 million)
(10.29 million)
(10.34 million)
*
Represents
profit
attributable
to NTT
West (after
deducting
income
attributable
to
non
-controlling interests).
Status and Forecast of Operating Profit
FY2023
Although voice revenues decreased due to receded demand for remote work, NTT West was able to ensure a year-over-
year increase in profits by expanding its growth businesses, implementing cost improvements and through temporary factors, such as the systematic sale of non-core assets to reduce future costs associated with asset holding
FY2024
NTT West forecasts an operating profit of ¥80.0 billion, which represents a year-over-year decrease in profits, as a result of reactions to temporary factors and advance measures for future sustainable growth, among other factors, partially
offset by the continued expansion of growth businesses and cost improvements
Fixed voice-
(Billions of yen)
Temporary
138.9
Reaction to
Voice
related
factors
revenues
Management
FY2023
134.9
revenue
temporary
decline
+23.0
(26.0)
reforms
factors
FY2024
Management
+14.0
(23.0)
advance
(30.0)
reforms
measures*
+11.0
(24.0)
80.0
FY2022
FY2023
FY
2024
(E)
* Includes the impact of a full-scale recovery from the earthquake and of telecommunications carrier migration..
Initiatives for Sustainable Business Growth
Operating Profit Forecast
Specific Initiatives
Shifting towards increasing
１
Growing and expanding Hikari services
profitability, with FY2024 as a
baseline
２
Steadily migrating from legacy and other
138.9
(Billions of yen)
services
Temporary
factors
３
Expanding social infrastructure businesses in
Temporary
the public sector and elsewhere
factors
80.0
4
Further expanding growth businesses
5
Improving CX and strengthening cost
2023
2024(E)
2027
competitiveness
1. Growing and Expanding Hikari Services
- Maintaining net increases in Hikari services by expanding the Hikari service area, among other measures
- For the Hikari Cross area, increasing market share and improving ARPU by thoroughly promoting a "Cross-first" approach
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025 and After
Expanding to
~2,610
+ ~10
~2,620
＋~50 buildings
~2,670
2,700
Over
Un-Serviced
buildings
buildings
buildings
buildings
buildings
Areas*
Expanding
Area expansion focusing
・Sept. 2024: Further area expansions in Kansai and Tokai regions
Further area
on urban centers in the
expansions from and
the Hikari
・Oct. 2024: Expand area to cover Chugoku, Shikoku and Kyushu regions
Kansai and Tokai regions
after FY2025 under
Cross Area
・Jan. 2025: Further expand area across western Japan
discussion
Household
Number
Over
~40%
~1.5x
~60%
Further increase the Hikari
Rate
%
~4x
Cross household coverage
Coverage
rate
Number of
~10,000
50,000
Over
Over
Hikari
~5x
Further increase the number
Cross
contracts
contracts
~2x
100,000
of Hikari Cross openings
Openings
contracts
Number of
10.25
+50,000
10.30
+50,000
10.35
Maintain net increases
million
million
million
Optical Lines
contracts
contracts
contracts
2-(1). Steadily Migrating from Legacy and Other Services
- Maximizing the retention of our customer base for legacy and other services (approx. ¥300.0 billion)
Legacy and Other Services
Alternative Services
・Telephone Subscriptions
・Hikari Services (FLET's Hikari Cross/Next etc.)
・INS-Net
・Hikari Denwa/Hikari Denwa Next
・FLET's ISDN
・Optical Line Phones
・FLET's ADSL
Maximize
・Wireless Landline Phones
・STM (Dedicated Lines)
Migration
・Wireless Services (including Local
・Business Ether Wide
5G)
・VPN Services
・ Interconnected WAN
・All-Photonics Network and others
2-(2). Metal Migration Initiatives
- We are utilizing wireless landline telephone services, which were launched in April, and also transitioning from metal services and creating and removing zero-capacity (unused) metal equipment
(Removals completed in FY2023: 500 km of underground cables)
Transitioning From Metal Services
Creating and Removing Zero-Capacity (Unused) Metal
Equipment
Started transitions of subscribed phone users in remote islands and
Proceeding with cable switching and integration of thick
rural areas where costs for metal cable maintenance are high
bundles of underground cables, thereby creating zero-
and for customers whose metal cables need to be replaced
capacity (unused) cables
Utilizing wireless landline telephones in addition to optical line
Implementing cable removals with funds from sales of cables
telephones
Wireless Landline Telephone (launched April 1, 2024)
Telephone
Sim Card
Terminal Adapter
NTT East Network
Telephone
Mobile Phone
NTT West Network
Network
3. Expanding Social Infrastructure Businesses in the Public Sector and Elsewhere
Taking advantage of opportunities such as the lift of core local government processes to the government
cloud, and investing resources and products into the social infrastructure business field
System Integration/SaaS Revenues
Specific Initiatives
Shifting operating resources (800 people) to social infrastructure
¥125.0 billion
businesses (local governments, education, medical, environmental, etc.)
Increasing the number of specialists in the cloud and security fields
(Forecast)
(Currently: approx. 3,000 people → FY2027: approx. 5,000 people)
Enhancing managed services
¥118.0 billion
(Launched the "Government Cloud Connection Support Service" on April 17)
From LAN/WAN to cloud/AI, providing total support to solve customer
problems, starting from the consulting stage
¥112.0 billion
Region-
Vertically Integrated
Based
Managed Support
Outsourcing Business
Consulting
Vertical Integration
BPO
Cloud/AI and others
＋ ManagedServices
LAN/WAN and others
2022
2023
2024
2025-27
・・
Devices/Systems and
・
others
4. Further Expanding Growth Businesses (Solmare Expansion)
- One of the largest e-book stores in Japan (with more than 35 million monthly users and over 1.34 million books)
- Strengthening comprehensive efforts, from original comic production to licensing development, and expanding business into global markets
Global Expansion
Comic Production
Product Sales
Licensing Development
Strengthening
Comprehensive Implementation
Increase U.S. sales
Publications Anime/Movies
approx. 3x
compared to the previous year
Expanding Original Works
1,917 works
Drama Merchandise
（112% more compared to
the previous year）
