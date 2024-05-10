Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (25th Term)

May 10, 2024

This document is a translation of the Japanese original. The Japanese original is authoritative.

The forward-looking statements and projected figures concerning the future performance of NTT West and its subsidiaries and affiliates contained or referred to herein are based on a series of assumptions, projections, estimates, judgments and beliefs of the management of NTT West in light of information currently available to it regarding NTT West and its subsidiaries and affiliates, the economy and telecommunications industry in Japan and overseas, and other factors. These projections and estimates may be affected by the future business operations of NTT West and its subsidiaries and affiliates, the state of the economy in Japan and abroad, possible fluctuations in the securities markets, the pricing of services, the effects of competition, the performance of new products, services and new businesses, changes to laws and regulations affecting the telecommunications industry in Japan and elsewhere, and other changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forecasts contained or referred to herein.

  • "E" in this material represents that the figure is a plan or projection for operation.
  • "FY" in this material indicates the fiscal year ending March 31 of the succeeding year.

(Billions of yen)

FY2023 Financial Results and FY2024 Financial Results Forecast

  • In FY2023, operating revenues were ¥1,497.0 billion and operating profit was ¥138.9 billion, leading to decreased revenues and increased profits
  • In FY2024, operating revenues are expected to be ¥1,445.0 billion and operating profit is expected to be ¥80.0 billion, leading to

decreased revenues and decreased profit

IFRS

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Year-over-

Year-over-

(Consolidated)

Results

Results

Forecast

year

year

Operating

1,501.6

1,497.0

(4.6)

1,445.0

(52.0)

Revenues

Operating Profit

134.9

138.9

+4.0

80.0

(58.9)

Profit*

93.2

98.8

+5.6

54.0

(44.8)

EBITDA

335.0

328.8

(6.2)

279.0

(49.8)

Capital Investment

249.2

237.2

(12.1)

237.0

(0.2)

Net Increase (Decrease)

+140,000

+40,000

(10,000)

+50,000

+10,000

in Hikari Subscriptions

(Number of Subscriptions)

(10.25 million)

(10.29 million)

(10.34 million)

Status and Forecast of Operating Profit

4

FY2023

Although voice revenues decreased due to receded demand for remote work, NTT West was able to ensure a year-over-

year increase in profits by expanding its growth businesses, implementing cost improvements and through temporary factors, such as the systematic sale of non-core assets to reduce future costs associated with asset holding

FY2024

NTT West forecasts an operating profit of ¥80.0 billion, which represents a year-over-year decrease in profits, as a result of reactions to temporary factors and advance measures for future sustainable growth, among other factors, partially

offset by the continued expansion of growth businesses and cost improvements

Fixed voice-

(Billions of yen)

Temporary

138.9

Reaction to

Voice

related

factors

revenues

Management

FY2023

134.9

revenue

temporary

decline

+23.0

(26.0)

reforms

factors

FY2024

Management

+14.0

(23.0)

advance

(30.0)

reforms

measures*

+11.0

(24.0)

80.0

FY2022

FY2023

FY

2024

(E)

* Includes the impact of a full-scale recovery from the earthquake and of telecommunications carrier migration..

Initiatives for Sustainable Business Growth

5

Operating Profit Forecast

Specific Initiatives

Shifting towards increasing

Growing and expanding Hikari services

profitability, with FY2024 as a

baseline

Steadily migrating from legacy and other

138.9

(Billions of yen)

services

Temporary

factors

Expanding social infrastructure businesses in

Temporary

the public sector and elsewhere

factors

80.0

4

Further expanding growth businesses

5

Improving CX and strengthening cost

2023

2024(E)

2027

competitiveness

1. Growing and Expanding Hikari Services

6

  • Maintaining net increases in Hikari services by expanding the Hikari service area, among other measures
  • For the Hikari Cross area, increasing market share and improving ARPU by thoroughly promoting a "Cross-first" approach

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025 and After

Expanding to

~2,610

+ ~10

~2,620

~50 buildings

~2,670

2,700

Over

Un-Serviced

buildings

buildings

buildings

buildings

buildings

Areas*

Expanding

Area expansion focusing

Sept. 2024: Further area expansions in Kansai and Tokai regions

Further area

on urban centers in the

expansions from and

the Hikari

Oct. 2024: Expand area to cover Chugoku, Shikoku and Kyushu regions

Kansai and Tokai regions

after FY2025 under

Cross Area

Jan. 2025: Further expand area across western Japan

discussion

Household

Number

Over

~40%

~1.5x

~60%

Further increase the Hikari

Rate

%

~4x

Cross household coverage

Coverage

rate

Number of

~10,000

50,000

Over

Over

Hikari

~5x

Further increase the number

Cross

contracts

contracts

~2x

100,000

of Hikari Cross openings

Openings

contracts

Number of

10.25

+50,000

10.30

+50,000

10.35

Maintain net increases

million

million

million

Optical Lines

contracts

contracts

contracts

2-(1). Steadily Migrating from Legacy and Other Services

7

  • Maximizing the retention of our customer base for legacy and other services (approx. ¥300.0 billion)

Legacy and Other Services

Alternative Services

Telephone Subscriptions

Hikari Services (FLET's Hikari Cross/Next etc.)

INS-Net

Hikari Denwa/Hikari Denwa Next

FLET's ISDN

Optical Line Phones

FLET's ADSL

Maximize

Wireless Landline Phones

STM (Dedicated Lines)

Migration

Wireless Services (including Local

Business Ether Wide

5G)

VPN Services

Interconnected WAN

All-Photonics Network and others

2-(2). Metal Migration Initiatives

8

  • We are utilizing wireless landline telephone services, which were launched in April, and also transitioning from metal services and creating and removing zero-capacity (unused) metal equipment

(Removals completed in FY2023: 500 km of underground cables)

Transitioning From Metal Services

Creating and Removing Zero-Capacity (Unused) Metal

Equipment

Started transitions of subscribed phone users in remote islands and

Proceeding with cable switching and integration of thick

rural areas where costs for metal cable maintenance are high

bundles of underground cables, thereby creating zero-

and for customers whose metal cables need to be replaced

capacity (unused) cables

Utilizing wireless landline telephones in addition to optical line

Implementing cable removals with funds from sales of cables

telephones

Wireless Landline Telephone (launched April 1, 2024)

Telephone

Sim Card

Terminal Adapter

NTT East Network

Telephone

Mobile Phone

NTT West Network

Network

9

3. Expanding Social Infrastructure Businesses in the Public Sector and Elsewhere

Taking advantage of opportunities such as the lift of core local government processes to the government

cloud, and investing resources and products into the social infrastructure business field

System Integration/SaaS Revenues

Specific Initiatives

Shifting operating resources (800 people) to social infrastructure

¥125.0 billion

businesses (local governments, education, medical, environmental, etc.)

Increasing the number of specialists in the cloud and security fields

(Forecast)

(Currently: approx. 3,000 people → FY2027: approx. 5,000 people)

Enhancing managed services

¥118.0 billion

(Launched the "Government Cloud Connection Support Service" on April 17)

From LAN/WAN to cloud/AI, providing total support to solve customer

problems, starting from the consulting stage

¥112.0 billion

Region-

Vertically Integrated

Based

Managed Support

Outsourcing Business

Consulting

Vertical Integration

BPO

Cloud/AI and others

ManagedServices

LAN/WAN and others

2022

2023

2024

2025-27

・・

Devices/Systems and

others

4. Further Expanding Growth Businesses (Solmare Expansion)

10

  • One of the largest e-book stores in Japan (with more than 35 million monthly users and over 1.34 million books)
  • Strengthening comprehensive efforts, from original comic production to licensing development, and expanding business into global markets

Global Expansion

Comic Production

Product Sales

Licensing Development

Strengthening

Comprehensive Implementation

Increase U.S. sales

Publications Anime/Movies

approx. 3x

compared to the previous year

Expanding Original Works

1,917 works

Drama Merchandise

112% more compared to

the previous year

