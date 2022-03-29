Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : NTT and QD.TEK will establish a joint venture to develop a new Data Center in Ho Chi Minh City

NTT Corporation (NTT; head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Jun Sawada), NTT Global Data Centers Corporation (NTT GDC; head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yasuo Suzuki), and Quang Dung Technology Distribution Joint Stock Company (QD.TEK; head office: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Chairman: Ngo Truong Da; Vice Chairman: Do Cao Bang) will begin collaboration in the data center business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. NTT GDC and QD.TEK will establish NTT Global Data Centers HCMC1 Limited Liability Company ("HCMC1"), as a joint venture company in Ho Chi Minh City, and HCMC1 will construct the new "Ho Chi Minh City 1 Data Center" to be launched in 2024.

1．Background and Purpose

In response to the growing global demand for data centers, NTT is investing in the data center business to support core infrastructure that is the foundation for NTT's full-stack services strategy. In the data center business, where demand will continue to grow worldwide, NTT aims to provide high-quality services to global companies by accelerating strategic data center investments through NTT GDC. NTT operates data centers in over 20 countries and regions worldwide, and following on from the capital city of Hanoi, where NTT is already providing services, NTT will now develop its service location to the southern city of Ho Chi Minh City, which is said to be the center of the Vietnamese economy and is home to many multinational companies.

Vietnam is one of the fastest economic growing countries in Asia, with per capita GDP expected to increase approximately 1.6 times in the six years from 2020 to 2026, making it a promising market expected to continue its growth. In addition, cloud computing and fintech businesses are growing because of the Covid-19 situation, the Vietnam's e-government initiatives, and the promotion of the use of e-money. This growth powers the demand for data centers. NTT and NTT GDC will expand their investment in the data center business to quickly enter this growing market and support the digital transformation (DX) of local clients.

NTT GDC will collaborate with QD.TEK, a leading local ICT company that provides services to a wide range of clients, including the Vietnamese government, major financial institutions, telecommunications companies, IT companies, and manufacturers, to provide services through HCMC1, a joint venture company to be established in Vietnam. By leveraging both companies' strengths, NTT GDC and QD.TEK will be able to provide full-stack, full-lifecycle ICT solutions and continue to promote socially significant initiatives that will lead the development of digital infrastructure in Vietnam.

Yasuo Suzuki, CEO of NTT GDC commented, "Ho Chi Minh City is a promising market and huge potential to grow. NTT already has a strong presence and heritage here in HCMC, and Ho Chi Minh City 1 Data Center along with partnership with QD.TEK will mark a new chapter for us to better serve to all of our clients and achieve their business goals through DX."

Ngo Truong Da, President of QD.TEK said, "Partnership with NTT, the world's leading telecommunications carrier and data center service provider, is our great honor in order to provide ICT service excellence and benefits of a world-class data center to Vietnamese clients in which there's remarkable growth in demands for digital services and infrastructure"

2．Overview of the New Data Center

The new data center, "Ho Chi Minh City 1 Data Center", will be located in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, a well-developed IT infrastructure in a highly accessible area 15 km from Ho Chi Minh City's center and the main center of IT and financial services. Service provision is scheduled to commence in 2024.

The five-story building will provide a total of 6MW of critical IT load capacity for IT equipment to 3,100m2 (equivalent to 1,200 racks) of server rooms. With redundant power, air-conditioning, communication facilities, disaster countermeasures, and extensive security, the new data center will provide stable and high-availability services, based on the rigorous facility design to meet the Tier III standards for data centers NTT has cultivated over the years on a global scale.

Imagery of Ho Chi Minh City 1 Data Center

About NTT

NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks, all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt

About QD.TEK

Quang Dung Technology Distribution Joint Stock Company (QD.TEK), founded in 2004, a member of GreenFeed Group (visit www.greenfeed.com.vn), is one of the leading ICT distributors in Vietnam, specialized in infrastructure solutions for Telecommunication, Surveillance Security, and Information Technology. QD.TEK has been the trusted value-added-partner for the global leader ICT manufacturers such as Allied Telesis, AXIS Communications, CommScope, Hanwha Techwin, Milestone, LS, Ruckus, Thales, Vertiv, V2verify... to serve our solid sales network of +2,000 partners and +10,000 customers across Vietnam. We are proud to provide safe, highest quality, and cost-efficient products and solutions for countless critical projects that support business and environmental sustainability and social responsibility in Vietnam. For more information on QD.TEK, visit www.qdtek.vn