Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : NTT is investing USD 90 million into a new tier 3- 12MW facility - its largest data center in the country.

21 March 2023

a leading IT infrastructure and services company, today announced an investment of THB 3 billion (approx.. USD 90 million) through NTT Global Data Centers Corporation for the development of its newest and largest data center in Thailand. The new Bangkok 3 Data Center (BKK3) will start operations in the second half of 2024 and will provide a maximum IT capacity of 12MW across approximately 4,000 m² of IT space when fully built out.

Located 57km from Bangkok Centralat the Eastern Economic Corridor's Amata City Chonburi industrial estate, the new infrastructure caters to hyperscalers and enterprises, providing them with flexible and scalable IT infrastructure, optimum power efficiency and cost-effectiveness to support high densities of up to 30kW per rack.

Takeshi Kimura, Managing Director for NTT Global Data Centers Holding Asia Pte. Ltd., said "The economic activity based on the digital infrastructure available in South Asia is changing rapidly. High-quality digital infrastructure is required to support the accelerating digital needs of enterprises. Following the Jakarta 3 Data Center (JKT3) in Indonesia, completed in April 2022, and the Cyberjaya 6Data Center (CBJ6) in Malaysia, scheduled for completion around middle of 2023, we are pleased to announce plans to offer BKK3 services around the second half of 2024 on a site adjacent to Bangkok 2 Data Center (BKK2). We plan to expand further in this area to create a critical infrastructure platform that supports the growth of Thailand's digital economy, including the surge in electronic transactions and data consumption."

Sutas Kongdumrongkiat, CEO for NTT Ltd. in Thailand, also responsible for its operations in Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, said "Asia Pacific is a key growth region for NTT, and, as Thailand makes progress with digital transformation, the need for infrastructure to handle high volume real-time data transmission becomes increasingly important. We are thrilled to kickstart the construction of BKK3and be at the forefront of the nation's digitalization ambitions."

"The demand for data storage and managed hosting services is expected to grow dramatically across Thailand. BKK3 will accommodate the needs of clients, particularly cloud service providers and the financial industry, which require flexible facility designs to help them achieve their business objectives", said Suthipat Lueprasert, CEO for NTT Global Data Centers (Thailand)Limited. He adds, "In tandem with the existing BKK2, we are continuing smart operations, scheduling and technology to improve power usage efficiency to be as low as 1.4. We continue to adopt green energy into our data centers and keep sustainability in our core planning. NTT Ltd. will continue to play a key role in providing high speed data capacity to support Thailand's digital ecosystems."

The new data center is being constructed in line with NTT Group's vision of Green Innovation toward 2040. The framework will help NTT towards achieving net zero emissions across its operations by 2030 and its value chain by 2040 - in lockstep with Thailand's own commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

