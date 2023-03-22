Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

(9432)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:56:42 2023-03-22 pm EDT
4012.00 JPY   -0.79%
03/22Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT is investing USD 90 million into a new tier 3- 12MW facility - its largest data center in the country.
PU
03/16Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : World's first clarification of the complete picture of neutron-induced semiconductor soft-error characteristics
PU
03/15NTT Research Announces Plans to Double the Size of its Optics Lab
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : NTT is investing USD 90 million into a new tier 3- 12MW facility - its largest data center in the country.

03/22/2023 | 10:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 March 2023

NTT is investing USD 90 million into a new tier 3- 12MW facility - its largest data center in the country. Thailand, 21 March 2023 - NTT Ltd.,a leading IT infrastructure and services company, today announced an investment of THB 3 billion (approx.. USD 90 million) through NTT Global Data Centers Corporationfor the development of its newest and largest data center in Thailand. The new Bangkok 3 Data Center (BKK3) will start operations in the second half of 2024andwill provide a maximum IT capacity of 12MW across approximately 4,000 m² of IT space when fully built out.

Located 57km from Bangkok Centralat the Eastern Economic Corridor's Amata City Chonburi industrial estate, the new infrastructure caters to hyperscalers and enterprises, providing them with flexible and scalable IT infrastructure, optimum power efficiency and cost-effectiveness to support high densities of up to 30kW per rack.

Takeshi Kimura, Managing Director for NTT Global Data Centers Holding Asia Pte. Ltd., said "The economic activity based on the digital infrastructure available in South Asia is changing rapidly. High-quality digital infrastructure is required to support the accelerating digital needs of enterprises. Following the Jakarta 3 Data Center (JKT3) in Indonesia, completed in April 2022, and the Cyberjaya 6Data Center (CBJ6) in Malaysia, scheduled for completion around middle of 2023, we are pleased to announce plans to offer BKK3 services around the second half of 2024 on a site adjacent to Bangkok 2 Data Center (BKK2). We plan to expand further in this area to create a critical infrastructure platform that supports the growth of Thailand's digital economy, including the surge in electronic transactions and data consumption."

Sutas Kongdumrongkiat, CEO for NTT Ltd. in Thailand, also responsible for its operations in Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, said "Asia Pacific is a key growth region for NTT, and, as Thailand makes progress with digital transformation, the need for infrastructure to handle high volume real-time data transmission becomes increasingly important. We are thrilled to kickstart the construction of BKK3and be at the forefront of the nation's digitalization ambitions."

"The demand for data storage and managed hosting services is expected to grow dramatically across Thailand. BKK3 will accommodate the needs of clients, particularly cloud service providers and the financial industry, which require flexible facility designs to help them achieve their business objectives", said Suthipat Lueprasert, CEO for NTT Global Data Centers (Thailand)Limited. He adds, "In tandem with the existing BKK2, we are continuing smart operations, scheduling and technology to improve power usage efficiency to be as low as 1.4. We continue to adopt green energy into our data centers and keep sustainability in our core planning. NTT Ltd. will continue to play a key role in providing high speed data capacity to support Thailand's digital ecosystems."

The new data center is being constructed in line with NTT Group's vision of Green Innovation toward 2040. The framework will help NTT towards achieving net zero emissions across its operations by 2030 and its value chain by 2040 - in lockstep with Thailand's own commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Find out more information about Bangkok 3 Data Center, here.

About NTT Ltd.

As part of NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, NTT Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations' edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future.

Media Enquiries:

Redhill Communications for NTT Ltd

NTT@redhill.asia



Attachments

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 02:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
03/22Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT is investing USD 90 million into a new tier 3- 12MW f..
PU
03/16Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : World's first clarification of the complete picture of ne..
PU
03/15NTT Research Announces Plans to Double the Size of its Optics Lab
BU
03/03Japan Shares Rally as Inflation Subsides Across Capital; NTT, KDDI to Collaborate on 6G..
MT
03/01Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : Submission for Approval of Business Operation Plan for th..
PU
03/01Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT Group Sustainability Report 2022 Data Book Download A..
PU
03/01Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT Group Sustainability
PU
02/23NTT Develops World's First Ultra-Compact Baseband Amplifier IC Module with Built-in DC ..
BU
02/23NTT Corporation Develops World’S First Ultra-Compact Baseband Amplifier IC Module ..
CI
02/23Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 815 B 96 600 M 96 600 M
Net income 2023 1 206 B 9 093 M 9 093 M
Net Debt 2023 6 927 B 52 213 M 52 213 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 3,03%
Capitalization 13 828 B 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 333 840
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4 044,00 JPY
Average target price 4 568,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Shimada President & Representative Director
Jun Sawada Chairman
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Outside Director
Sadayuki Sakakibara Independent Outside Director
Ken Sakamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.11%103 189
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED21.16%170 724
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.30%158 504
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.91%117 734
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED34.85%82 042
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY4.11%56 163
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer